Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture Cut Its Holding in Wpx Energy (WPX) as Shares Declined; As Check Point Software Tech Lt (CHKP) Share Price Declined, Martin Investment Management Increased Its Holding by $3.66 Million

Martin Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Check Point Software Tech Lt (CHKP) by 24.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martin Investment Management Llc bought 31,856 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.65% . The institutional investor held 160,841 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.60 million, up from 128,985 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martin Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Check Point Software Tech Lt for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.87% or $3.1 during the last trading session, reaching $111. About 1.28 million shares traded or 33.28% up from the average. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) has declined 1.40% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CHKP News: 16/05/2018 – Credit Suisse commits $250 mln to Israeli healthcare fund; 23/05/2018 – Cyber firms warn on suspected Russian plan to attack Ukraine; 06/03/2018 Check Point Software Access Event Scheduled By Aliya Capital; 04/05/2018 – FINJAN FILES PATENT INFRINGEMENT COMPLAINT VS CHECK POINT USA &; 25/04/2018 – Check Point Software 1Q Net $187M; 25/04/2018 – Check Point Software 1Q EPS $1.16; 13/04/2018 – March’s Most Wanted Malware: Cryptomining Malware That Works Outside the Web Browser on the Rise, says Check Point; 14/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for America First Multifamily Investors, Harmonic, Check Point Software Techno; 25/04/2018 – CHECK POINT SOFTWARE 2018 REVENUE VIEW $1.948 BLN, NON-GAAP EPS $5.73 -THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – Check Point Software 1Q Rev $452M

Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture decreased its stake in Wpx Energy Inc (WPX) by 68.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture sold 275,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.09% . The institutional investor held 125,000 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.44M, down from 400,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture who had been investing in Wpx Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $10.05. About 9.84M shares traded or 4.96% up from the average. WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) has declined 45.08% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.08% the S&P500. Some Historical WPX News: 17/04/2018 – WPX Energy: $628.4 M Aggregate Principal Amount of the 2022 Notes Were Validly Tendered; 02/05/2018 – WPX Energy 1Q Loss $115M; 17/04/2018 – WPX ENERGY REPORTS EARLY RESULTS OF CASH TENDER OFFERS; 02/05/2018 – WPX Energy 1Q Loss/Shr 30c; 15/03/2018 – Valerie M. Williams Joins WPX Energy Bd of Directors; 04/05/2018 – WPX ENERGY INC WPX.N : NORTHLAND CAPITAL RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $22 FROM $20; 17/04/2018 – WPX Energy: $328.7 M Aggregate Principal Amount of the 2020 Notes Were Validly Tendered; 20/04/2018 – WPX ENERGY INC – IN SECOND AMENDMENT, AGGREGATE MAXIMUM CREDIT AMOUNT IS INCREASED TO $3.0 BLN; 16/03/2018 – WPX ENERGY’S CFR TO Ba3 FROM B2 BY MOODY’S; 30/04/2018 – Williston Basin Adds WPX Energy, Exits Cimarex

Martin Investment Management Llc, which manages about $585.57M and $397.89 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 8,718 shares to 63,219 shares, valued at $8.23 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 395 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 967 shares, and cut its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

Analysts await WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.12 EPS, up 71.43% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.07 per share. WPX’s profit will be $49.95 million for 20.94 P/E if the $0.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.09 actual EPS reported by WPX Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.33% EPS growth.