Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture Raised Par Pacific Holdings (PARR) Position by $1.28 Million; As Centene (CNC) Stock Value Declined, Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management Has Raised Stake

Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management increased its stake in Centene Corp (CNC) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management bought 6,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.54% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 13,200 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $701,000, up from 6,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management who had been investing in Centene Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.47% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $53.42. About 3.87 million shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 5.12% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.55% the S&P500.

Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture increased its stake in Par Pacific Holdings Inc (PARR) by 23.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture bought 75,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 400,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.12M, up from 325,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture who had been investing in Par Pacific Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.12B market cap company. The stock increased 1.75% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $22.69. About 361,988 shares traded or 8.28% up from the average. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSEMKT:PARR) has risen 18.30% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.87% the S&P500. Some Historical PARR News: 05/03/2018 – PAR PACIFIC HOLDINGS INC – QTRLY REVENUES $663.1 MLN VS $563.1 MLN; 13/04/2018 – HOUSTON WIRE & CABLE CO – MOST RECENTLY, MICKLAS WAS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER FOR PAR PACIFIC HOLDINGS; 07/03/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings Names Ivan Guerra Chief Accounting Officer; 05/03/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings 4Q EPS 41c; 08/05/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings 1Q Rev $765.4M; 08/05/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings 1Q EPS 33c; 05/03/2018 PAR PACIFIC 4Q REV. $663.1M, EST. $590.0M; 07/03/2018 – Par Pacific at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Tudor Pickering & Co; 08/05/2018 – PAR PACIFIC 1Q REV. $765.4M

More notable recent Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “SBI’s Crypto Exchange SBIVC Achieves Profits in First Fiscal Year, Considers STO – Yahoo Finance” on April 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Par Pacific Holdings’ (PARR) CEO William Pate On Acquisition Of U.S. Oil & Refining – Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on November 27, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Stagnant On PetIQ, Inc. (PETQ) – Yahoo Finance” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Par Pacific Successfully Closes Transaction with Island Energy Services – PRNewswire” published on December 19, 2018 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For March 5, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: March 05, 2019.

More notable recent Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Earnings Scheduled For July 23, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Microsoft Had A ‘Key Reversal’ After Smashing Earnings, Take Profits, Trim Positions – Seeking Alpha” published on July 21, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Centene: A Growth Healthcare Stock At A Bargain Value – Seeking Alpha” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Centene Corp. to Host Earnings Call – Yahoo Finance” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “3 Big Stock Charts for Tuesday: Mosaic, Centene and American Airlines – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. B And T Cap Mngmt Dba Alpha Cap Mngmt holds 0.48% or 23,169 shares in its portfolio. Voya Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability Company reported 2.42 million shares or 0.29% of all its holdings. Federated Inc Pa holds 38,610 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Usa Portformulas has 0% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Oz Mngmt L P, New York-based fund reported 701,366 shares. 110,929 are owned by Mirae Asset Glob Investments Commerce Limited. Hennessy Advisors reported 0.15% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab reported 327,359 shares. Kings Point Capital holds 600 shares. Howe Rusling Inc has 0.02% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa invested 0% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Hightower Advsrs Lc holds 156,753 shares. Putnam Invs reported 426,139 shares. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Ltd reported 1,014 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Moreover, Archford Strategies Limited Liability Corporation has 0.01% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC).