Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture Has Decreased Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Holding as Stock Rose; Apple (AAPL) Position Has Boosted by Destination Wealth Management

Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 73.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture sold 55,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 20,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.03M, down from 75,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $359.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $112.54. About 4.76M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 02/04/2018 – JPMorgan Chase First-Quarter 2018 Earnings; 22/03/2018 – JPMorgan Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income Gains Daily Inflow of $85.1M; 07/05/2018 – U.S. XPRESS ENTERPRISES INC SAYS BOFA MERRILL LYNCH, MORGAN STANLEY, J.P. MORGAN, WELLS FARGO SECURITIES ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 14/05/2018 – Oracle Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – LAUNCH: JPMorgan $4.5b Debt Offering in Three Parts; 21/05/2018 – Sanchez Energy Corporation Announces Participation in RBC and JP Morgan Energy Conferences; 08/03/2018 – Google defeats Zombie Go Boom ‘Adpocalypse’ lawsuit; 05/03/2018 – MEDIA-JP Morgan bolstering Saudi Arabian business in anticipation of foreign flows- The National; 09/05/2018 – SHELL RDSb.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 3000P FROM 2950P

Destination Wealth Management increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 1.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Destination Wealth Management bought 3,423 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 273,298 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.91 million, up from 269,875 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Destination Wealth Management who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $923.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.23% or $4.65 during the last trading session, reaching $203.78. About 21.95M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 11/05/2018 – AAPL: New – researcher finds evidence North Korean hackers are developing iPhone spyware. It comes in the form of trojanized MDM apparently. And requires the iPhone to be jailbroken. Fun; 30/04/2018 – The Inquirer.net: Apple reportedly working on a VR/AR headset with dual 8K displays; 24/04/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Apple supply chain “taken by surprise”; 27/03/2018 – Apple’s Previous Entry-Level iPad Cost $329; 16/04/2018 – Apple Loses Ground to Amazon in Smart Home Deals With Builders; 28/03/2018 – Apple Teams Up with Chicago Public Schools and Northwestern University to Bring Coding to Chicago Teachers; 07/05/2018 – Two things are changing in the “Apple story,” according to well-known Apple analyst Gene Munster; 13/03/2018 – AMAZON IS SAID TO HAVE MULLED BUYING TEXTURE BEFORE APPLE DEAL; 29/05/2018 – Apple’s WWDC 2018 starts on June 4; 09/04/2018 – APPLE INC AAPL.O : RBC SAYS CONTINUES TO ANTICIPATE 3 DIFFERENT IPHONES BEING LAUNCHED

Destination Wealth Management, which manages about $1.42 billion and $1.78B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 16,408 shares to 474,342 shares, valued at $20.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHZ) by 2.26M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 285,111 shares, and cut its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $2.43 earnings per share, up 3.85% or $0.09 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.77 billion for 11.58 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual earnings per share reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.18% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4.

