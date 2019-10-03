Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture Position in Par Pacific Holdings (PARR) Has Lowered by $2.00 Million as Stock Price Rose; Amalgamated Bank Lifted Its Position in Morgan Stanley (MS) as Stock Declined

Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Morgan Stanley (MS) by 11.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amalgamated Bank bought 18,582 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.33% . The institutional investor held 174,972 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.67 million, up from 156,390 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amalgamated Bank who had been investing in Morgan Stanley for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.78% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $40.23. About 12.05 million shares traded or 24.33% up from the average. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 12.46% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.46% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 16/04/2018 – LOXO ONCOLOGY INC LOXO.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUAL-WEIGHT; 24/05/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY SAYS ITALIAN YIELD OVER 2.4PCT WOULD PUT BANKS’ NON-CARRY ADJUSTED PROFIT/LOSS INTO RED; 25/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley’s Kushma Sees Correction in Emerging-Market Debt (Video); 24/04/2018 – TELENOR ASA TEL.OL : MORGAN STANLEY CUTS TO NOK 190 FROM NOK 195 ; RATING EQUAL-WEIGHT; 18/04/2018 – Amazon’s Alexa in TVs: A Route Around Google, Says Morgan Stanley — Barron’s Blog; 07/05/2018 – U.S. XPRESS ENTERPRISES INC SAYS BOFA MERRILL LYNCH, MORGAN STANLEY, J.P. MORGAN, WELLS FARGO SECURITIES ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 26/03/2018 – Lauren Morgan joins SBG Technology Solutions as Vice President of Strategy; 03/05/2018 – Football Rumors: Seahawks Exec Dan Morgan Expected To Join Bills’ Front Office; 05/03/2018 – EUROPEAN INDUSTRIALS: MORGAN STANLEY SEES RISK OF INCREASING COGS AND POTENTIAL MARGIN RISK FOR COMPANIES SOURCING IMPORTED STEEL AND ALUMINIUM FOR THEIR US PRODUCTION; 09/04/2018 – Shelborne Development Restructures for Growth, Adding Shannon Morgan as Chief Development Officer

Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture decreased its stake in Par Pacific Holdings Inc (PARR) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture sold 100,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.36% . The institutional investor held 300,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.16M, down from 400,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture who had been investing in Par Pacific Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.62% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $22.5. About 326,449 shares traded or 4.32% up from the average. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSEMKT:PARR) has risen 32.83% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PARR News: 05/03/2018 – PAR PACIFIC 4Q ADJ EPS 53C, EST. 18C; 13/04/2018 – HOUSTON WIRE & CABLE CO – MOST RECENTLY, MICKLAS WAS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER FOR PAR PACIFIC HOLDINGS; 05/03/2018 PAR PACIFIC 4Q REV. $663.1M, EST. $590.0M; 05/03/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings 4Q Rev $663.1M; 23/03/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. Successfully Closes Acquisition of 33 Cenex® Zip Trip Retail Locations in Washington and Idaho; 08/05/2018 – PAR PACIFIC 1Q ADJ EPS 18C, EST. $0.0; 05/03/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings 4Q Adj EPS 53c; 05/03/2018 – PAR PACIFIC HOLDINGS INC – QTRLY REVENUES $663.1 MLN VS $563.1 MLN; 07/03/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings Names Ivan Guerra Chief Accounting Officer; 07/03/2018 – Par Pacific at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Tudor Pickering & Co

Amalgamated Bank, which manages about $4.28 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in The Home Depot Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 19,124 shares to 151,574 shares, valued at $31.52M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amphenol Corporation Class A (NYSE:APH) by 5,612 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 38,770 shares, and cut its stake in Sba Communications Corp.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 39 investors sold MS shares while 275 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 238 raised stakes. 1.35 billion shares or 2.28% less from 1.38 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Co reported 360,452 shares. Moreover, Riverhead has 0.24% invested in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Principal Fincl Gru Incorporated invested in 0.07% or 1.87 million shares. First Financial Bank accumulated 0.04% or 5,468 shares. Zeke Advsr Lc invested in 0.11% or 27,542 shares. 193,200 were accumulated by Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al. Optimum Investment Advisors stated it has 9,303 shares. Axa invested in 0.08% or 458,966 shares. Dnb Asset As has invested 0% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). First Manhattan reported 1,487 shares. Atlantic Union Bancorporation owns 30,673 shares. Wetherby Asset Inc owns 25,936 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Conning holds 0.03% or 22,194 shares in its portfolio. Northpointe Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.93% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Quantbot Tech Limited Partnership has 48,703 shares.

Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture, which manages about $129.83M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) by 35,000 shares to 75,000 shares, valued at $3.84M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Par Pacific Holdings Reports Record Quarterly Results – GlobeNewswire” on August 05, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Par Pacific to Buy Select Refining Assets from Island Energy Services Following IES’ Announcement of Cessation of their Refining Operations – PR Newswire” published on August 29, 2018, Juniorminingnetwork.com published: “Kirkland Lake Gold Announces Appointment of New Board Member – Junior Mining Network” on September 26, 2019. More interesting news about Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Keysight Technologies Announces Winners of the IoT Innovation Challenge – Business Wire” published on September 25, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Par Pacific Holdings to Participate in the Seaport Global Securities Energy & Industrials Conference – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 19, 2019.