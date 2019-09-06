Paradigm Financial Advisors Upped Stake in Boeing Company (BA) by $303,657; As Archer Daniels Midland Co (ADM) Shares Declined, Kwmg Lowered Holding

Kwmg Llc decreased its stake in Archer Daniels Midland Co (ADM) by 92.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kwmg Llc sold 47,358 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.78% . The institutional investor held 4,037 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $174,000, down from 51,395 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kwmg Llc who had been investing in Archer Daniels Midland Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $38.55. About 84,642 shares traded. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) has declined 13.24% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ADM News: 24/04/2018 – Trump to nominate Adm. Harris as South Korea ambassador; 19/03/2018 – ARCHER DANIELS MIDLAND CO – STEFANO RETTORE WILL ALSO CONTINUE TO SERVE AS COMPANY’S CHIEF RISK OFFICER; 20/03/2018 – ADM: AGRI MARKETS HAVE PROBABLY BOTTOMED OUT; 22/05/2018 – FITCH SAYS IT ANTICIPATES IMPACT OF RECENT COMMODITY PRICE VOLATILITY AND AN EVENTUAL TRADE DEAL WILL BE A NET NEUTRAL FOR BUNGE, ADM AND CARGILL; 19/03/2018 – ADM to restructure divisions a second time; 19/03/2018 – Archer Daniels Midland Announces Leadership Appointments to Support New Structure; 09/03/2018 – Takeover Talks Between ADM and Bunge Have Stalled; 18/05/2018 – ADM has resold most U.S. sorghum shipments that were bound for China; 22/03/2018 – BBRAZIL CENTRAL BANK SUBMITS APPT OF NEW ADM DIRECTOR TO TEMER; 09/03/2018 – Potential Deal Derailed Amid Concern Over Antitrust Pushback

Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc increased its stake in Boeing Company (BA) by 5.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc bought 797 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 14,588 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.56 million, up from 13,791 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc who had been investing in Boeing Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $204.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $359.84. About 189,444 shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 06/04/2018 – Boeing, American Airlines Sign Major Order for 47 787 Dreamliners; 04/05/2018 – Boeing Eyes Air Supremacy — Barrons.com; 12/04/2018 – GE CAPITAL AVIATION- FINANCING COVERS 21 BOEING 737-900ER’S CURRENTLY OPERATED BY LION AIR AND 30 AIRCRAFT ON ORDER BY LION AIR; 13/03/2018 – Boeing Vice President of Commercial Marketing to Speak at Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Industrials Conference on March 20; 22/03/2018 – Aviation Capital Group Takes Delivery of its Second Boeing 787 Dreamliner; 05/04/2018 – Shandong Airlines Selects AstroNova’s ToughWriter® 5 Flight Deck Printer for New Boeing 737 MAX Aircraft; 25/04/2018 – Boeing Raises Cash Flow and EPS Guidance; 25/05/2018 – BOEING’S LEVERKUHN IS WORKING AT ROLLS FACTORIES, PEOPLE SAY; 25/04/2018 – BOEING SEES SPENDING $12B ON SHARE BUYBACKS OVER NEXT 2 YEARS; 20/04/2018 – European agency orders expanded Boeing 737 engine checks after accidents

Analysts await Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.78 EPS, down 15.22% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.92 per share. ADM’s profit will be $427.92M for 12.36 P/E if the $0.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual EPS reported by Archer-Daniels-Midland Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 30.00% EPS growth.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 sales for $1.58 million activity. LUCIANO JUAN R also bought $1.00M worth of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) on Monday, April 29.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 62 investors sold ADM shares while 195 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 415.31 million shares or 4.43% less from 434.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commercial Bank Of America De has invested 0.03% in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). The New York-based Stelac Advisory Services Ltd Com has invested 0.09% in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). The Germany-based Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has invested 0.08% in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). Stadion Money Management Ltd accumulated 19,368 shares. Alpha Windward Lc invested 0.49% of its portfolio in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). Tarbox Family Office accumulated 0% or 301 shares. Brinker Cap Inc reported 136,291 shares. Raymond James Na holds 0.02% or 7,848 shares in its portfolio. Ameritas Investment Prtn Incorporated owns 30,522 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Community State Bank Na stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). Whitnell And reported 0.01% in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). Tdam Usa has invested 0.02% in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). 1.98 million are owned by Prudential Public Limited Liability. Foster And Motley owns 0.47% invested in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) for 76,328 shares. Atria Limited Liability Co reported 18,876 shares.

Kwmg Llc, which manages about $403.25 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Swedish Expt Cr Corp (RJI) by 128,343 shares to 1.42 million shares, valued at $7.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl (VEA) by 22,111 shares in the quarter, for a total of 532,781 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BND).

