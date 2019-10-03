Paradigm Financial Advisors Upped Netflix (NFLX) Position; HYPERA SA AMERICAN DEPOSITARY RECEIPTS – (HYPMY) SI Decreased By 21.15%

HYPERA SA AMERICAN DEPOSITARY RECEIPTS – (OTCMKTS:HYPMY) had a decrease of 21.15% in short interest. HYPMY’s SI was 4,100 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its down 21.15% from 5,200 shares previously. The stock decreased 2.30% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $7.63. About 166 shares traded. Hypera S.A. (OTCMKTS:HYPMY) has 0.00% since October 3, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc increased Netflix Inc (NFLX) stake by 1377.8% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc acquired 6,889 shares as Netflix Inc (NFLX)’s stock declined 14.74%. The Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc holds 7,389 shares with $2.71 million value, up from 500 last quarter. Netflix Inc now has $114.94 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.06% or $5.51 during the last trading session, reaching $262.52. About 3.86 million shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 25/05/2018 – Netflix just hit records; one market watcher sees it rising another 30 percent (via @TradingNation); 13/04/2018 – COMCAST & NETFLIX EXPAND PARTNERSHIP; 16/04/2018 – Netflix 1Q Rev $3.7B; 30/03/2018 – KEYE TV: Netflix hiring for role to binge watch its original content; 16/04/2018 – NETFLIX QTRLY SHR $0.64; QTRLY REV $3.7 BLN VS $2.64 BLN; 27/03/2018 – TicToc by Bloomberg: Netflix is on a hiring spree by offering big increase in compensation to new hires; 21/04/2018 – DJ Netflix Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NFLX); 14/05/2018 – HBC Selects Espial’s Elevate Platform to Offer App-Based TV Services to Set-Tops, Roku and Mobile Devices; 25/04/2018 – Netflix-Loving Tykes Are Tuning Out Nickelodeon (Correct); 06/03/2018 – Netflix’s Subscriber Growth Momentum Trumps Cash Burn (for Now)

Hypermarcas S.A. engages in the development, production, and sale of pharmaceutical and personal care products in Brazil. The company has market cap of $4.83 billion. The firm offers sweeteners; and child care and health products, such as disposable diapers, underwear, absorbent pads, baby diapers, moistened towels and cloth, baby lines, kids lines, diaper rash cream, bath lines, soaps, and wet towels. It has a 14.67 P/E ratio. It also offers pharmaceutical products, including over-the-counter medications, such as laxative, antacid, antispasmodic, topical antiseptic, topical, nasal decongestant, and other drugs; prescription medications under the Farmasa, Neo QuÃ­mica, and Luper names; generic medications; and dermocosmetics.

Among 9 analysts covering Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX), 6 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Netflix has $470 highest and $183 lowest target. $387.20’s average target is 47.49% above currents $262.52 stock price. Netflix had 18 analyst reports since April 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Pivotal Research given on Tuesday, September 24. Credit Suisse maintained Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) rating on Wednesday, April 17. Credit Suisse has “Outperform” rating and $450 target. The stock has “Buy” rating by Wolfe Research on Thursday, June 20. Wedbush maintained the stock with “Underperform” rating in Wednesday, April 17 report. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Thursday, August 29 by Imperial Capital. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, April 17 by Buckingham Research. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Oppenheimer given on Wednesday, April 17. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Tuesday, April 16 with “Outperform”. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of NFLX in report on Wednesday, June 19 with “Buy” rating.

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $2.00 million activity. SMITH BRADFORD L bought $2.00 million worth of stock or 6,499 shares.