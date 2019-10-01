Paradigm Financial Advisors Upped Facebook (FB) Position By $366,912; SEEK LTD ORDINARY SHARES AUSTRALIA (SKLTF) SI Decreased By 7.32%

Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc increased Facebook Inc (FB) stake by 11.72% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc acquired 1,911 shares as Facebook Inc (FB)’s stock rose 0.62%. The Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc holds 18,214 shares with $3.52M value, up from 16,303 last quarter. Facebook Inc now has $501.95 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.20% or $2.14 during the last trading session, reaching $175.94. About 15.44M shares traded or 8.52% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 03/04/2018 – Trump’s Campaign Said It Was Better at Facebook. Facebook Agrees; 11/04/2018 – US futures point to a negative open; Facebook, trade in the spotlight; 25/04/2018 – MACRON SAYS NEED TO FIGHT AGAINST EVER GROWING VIRUS OF FAKE NEWS; 22/03/2018 – US Congress summons Zuckerberg over Facebook data use; 07/04/2018 – Forget Facebook: here are six other apps for staying in touch with friends. via @cnbctech; 26/03/2018 – NBC10 Philadelphia: #Breaking:The Federal Trade Commission is investigating Facebook’s privacy practices following a week of; 19/03/2018 – CMO Today: Facebook’s Cambridge Analytica Fallout; Duopoly Ad Market Share Dips; Meredith Job Cuts; 26/05/2018 – Facebook touts transparency with its political ad archive but a cybersecurity expert isn’t convinced; 30/04/2018 – Silicon Valley Business Journal: BREAKING: WhatsApp co-founder to exit Facebook after reportedly clashing with other leaders; 18/04/2018 – Facebook hires chip designers as focus shifts to AI

SEEK LTD ORDINARY SHARES AUSTRALIA (OTCMKTS:SKLTF) had a decrease of 7.32% in short interest. SKLTF’s SI was 504,100 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its down 7.32% from 543,900 shares previously. It closed at $12.58 lastly. It is up 0.00% since October 1, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $4.05 million activity. THIEL PETER sold 22,246 shares worth $4.05 million.

Among 6 analysts covering Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Facebook has $24500 highest and $195 lowest target. $222.14’s average target is 26.26% above currents $175.94 stock price. Facebook had 16 analyst reports since April 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, June 19 by Credit Suisse. JMP Securities maintained the shares of FB in report on Wednesday, June 19 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, June 19 with “Buy”. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, April 9. The rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Buy” on Monday, June 24. Guggenheim upgraded Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on Thursday, April 4 to “Buy” rating. The rating was reinitiated by M Partners on Friday, August 2 with “Buy”.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. F&V Cap Ltd Liability holds 0.35% or 3,015 shares. Axiom Intll Ltd Liability Company De owns 491,671 shares for 2.6% of their portfolio. Epoch Invest reported 0.65% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Money Limited Company reported 8,188 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Com reported 12.96 million shares stake. Davenport Limited Liability Company reported 0.06% stake. Griffin Asset Management Inc reported 0.39% stake. Calamos Ltd Co reported 1.49 million shares. Counselors reported 61,943 shares or 0.49% of all its holdings. Nomura Asset Ltd reported 0.9% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Signature Est & Investment Limited Liability reported 2,836 shares. The Florida-based Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc has invested 1.18% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Beech Hill Advisors Inc stated it has 2.73% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Jcic Asset Mgmt Incorporated, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 32,435 shares. Riverpark Advsr Limited reported 6.07% stake.

Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc decreased Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd Adr (NYSE:BABA) stake by 2,848 shares to 15,152 valued at $2.57 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) stake by 54,010 shares and now owns 44,006 shares. Spdr S&P Regional Bking (KRE) was reduced too.

Another recent and important SEEK Limited (OTCMKTS:SKLTF) news was published by Seekingalpha.com which published an article titled: “Seek – High Growth Potential, Low Valuation – Seeking Alpha” on February 20, 2018.