Paradigm Financial Advisors Stake In Facebook Com (FB) Was Has Lifted; Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Has Lowered Its Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Stake as Share Value Rose

Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc Com (FB) by 81.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc bought 7,303 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 16,303 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.72M, up from 9,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $517.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $181.3. About 11.37 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 28/03/2018 – Channel 4 News: Exclusive: Cambridge Analytica data is still circulating – harvested from thousands of Facebook profiles; 23/04/2018 – Facebook says it is taking down more material about ISIS, al-Qaeda; 30/05/2018 – Facebook looks “less like an ad business and more like an attack surface,” said James Murdoch, the CEO of 21st Century Fox; 21/03/2018 – EU proposes new tax on digital giants including Google and Facebook; 18/04/2018 – Zuckerberg under pressure to face EU lawmakers over data scandal; 19/03/2018 – Today’s Market Tumble Was About More Than Facebook’s Woes — Barron’s Blog; 19/03/2018 – Facebook losses drag Wall St into the red; 23/05/2018 – Adext AMaaS: The First & Only Transparent Self-Service Artificial Intelligence Outperforming Humans at Google AdWords + Facebook Ads; 19/03/2018 – Facebook Highlights a New Worry List for Big Tech: Markets Live; 26/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Attorney General Kilmartin Joins Bipartisan Coalition of State AGs in Demanding Answers from Facebook

Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 30% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc sold 3,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The hedge fund held 7,000 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.73 million, down from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $211.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.53% or $8.15 during the last trading session, reaching $222.93. About 4.67M shares traded or 28.64% up from the average. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 13/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – COMPANY TO LAUNCH NEW OPTUM VENTURES GLOBAL FUND; 04/05/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Donates Drug Disposal Kits to Local Health Clinics and Physicians to Help People Safely Dispose of Unused; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – QTRLY CONSOLIDATED MEDICAL CARE RATIO 81.4 PERCENT DECREASED 100 BASIS POINT YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 13/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – WITTY IS FORMER CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC; 13/03/2018 – Top 3– #1 From drugmaker to drug manager: Ex-GSK chief Andrew Witty jumps to the helm of giant Optum $GSK $UNH; 24/05/2018 – UnitedHealth: LabCorp to Continue as UnitedHealth’s Exclusive National Laboratory Provider Until Jan. 1, 2019; 11/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH PA. REBID WIN NEGATIVE FOR CENTENE: WELLS FARGO; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH 1Q REV. $55.2B, EST. $54.87B; 02/04/2018 – AMERICAN RENAL ASSOCIATES HOLDINGS – ON MARCH 30, UNITED HEALTHCARE INSURANCE CO AND UNITED HEALTHCARE SERVICES FILED A COMPLAINT AGAINST UNITS; 06/03/2018 – The NAPA Insurance Services Center, LLC, DBA NAPA Insurance Center adds United Health Care Veteran Steve Schneider as Western Regional Director, Association Health Plans

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $4.05 million activity.

Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc, which manages about $187.68M and $139.73M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 8,000 shares to 46,000 shares, valued at $3.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boyd Gaming Corp (NYSE:BYD) by 20,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 140,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (NASDAQ:CZR).

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $6.14 million activity. 20,000 shares were bought by WICHMANN DAVID S, worth $4.64 million on Friday, May 3.