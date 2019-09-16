Paradigm Financial Advisors Stake in Cheniere Energy (LNG) Has Boosted by $1.53 Million; Herbalife Nutrition LTD (HLF) Shareholder Antipodean Advisors Has Trimmed Stake by $1.68 Million

Antipodean Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (HLF) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Antipodean Advisors Llc sold 40,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.61% . The hedge fund held 160,000 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.84M, down from 200,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Antipodean Advisors Llc who had been investing in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.92B market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $41.94. About 223,382 shares traded. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) has declined 21.05% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.05% the S&P500. Some Historical HLF News: 30/05/2018 – Herbalife at Royal Bank of Canada Conference Tomorrow; 21/03/2018 – Top Global Herbalife Distributors Gather for Annual Leadership Conference, Participation in Education & Training to Further; 17/05/2018 – Herbalife Favored by 6 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 24/04/2018 – Herbalife Ltd. Announces Strategic Name Change to Herbalife Nutrition Ltd., Reflecting Its Leadership as a Premier Global Nutrition Co; 18/04/2018 – HERBALIFE REPORTS SELF-TENDER OFFER AT $98.00-$108.00/SHARE; 25/05/2018 – Icahn Enterprises: Would Still Be Herbalife’s Largest Holder After Tender; 18/04/2018 – Herbalife Announces Self-Tender Offer Seeking to Purchase Up to $600 M of Its Common Shrs; 03/05/2018 – Herbalife Nutrition 1Q Adj EPS $1.13; 25/04/2018 – Bill Ackman’s bet against Herbalife was ‘dangerous,’ CNBC’s Scott Wapner says; 24/04/2018 – HERBALIFE LTD – ANNOUNCED ITS NAME CHANGE TO “HERBALIFE NUTRITION LTD.”, AS APPROVED BY SHAREHOLDERS AT ITS ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc increased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) by 57.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc bought 22,479 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The institutional investor held 61,667 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.22M, up from 39,188 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $65.65. About 852,174 shares traded. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 1.80% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.80% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 02/05/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for May 2 (Table); 06/03/2018 – Cheniere Goes All In on China Gas Race Aiming to Double in Size; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY 1Q ADJ EBITDA $907M, EST. $619.7M; 30/05/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for May 30 (Table); 21/03/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for March 21 (Table); 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC QTRLY SHR $1.50 – SEC FILING; 04/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy 1Q EPS $1.50; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE TO GIVE FINAL CORPUS CHRISTI 3 OK IN NEXT FEW WEEKS; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE 1Q EPS $1.50; 24/04/2018 – Cheniere Louisiana Sabine Pass LNG output unaffected by tank shutdowns

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.56 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.76, from 1.32 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 50 investors sold HLF shares while 81 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 137.50 million shares or 1.56% less from 139.68 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Qs Limited invested 0.02% in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF). Robeco Institutional Asset Bv has invested 0.04% in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF). D E Shaw & Inc holds 4.35M shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Icahn Carl C stated it has 35.23 million shares or 5.68% of all its holdings. Morgan Stanley holds 0.02% in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) or 1.90 million shares. Burney holds 0.02% or 7,830 shares in its portfolio. Pennsylvania-based Glenmede Tru Na has invested 0% in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF). First Advsrs LP owns 171,446 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Fort LP invested in 44,425 shares. 28,493 were accumulated by Jennison Associates Ltd Liability Corporation. Germany-based Deutsche Bancorp Ag has invested 0.01% in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF). Benjamin F Edwards & Company Incorporated invested in 0% or 200 shares. Chicago Equity Prns Ltd Liability Corp owns 18,735 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Jane Street Gp Ltd Liability Com owns 0.06% invested in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) for 747,378 shares. Twin Tree Mngmt Lp has invested 0% of its portfolio in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF).

Analysts await Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.64 EPS, down 13.51% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.74 per share. HLF’s profit will be $90.40 million for 16.38 P/E if the $0.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual EPS reported by Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.57% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.3 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 38 investors sold LNG shares while 139 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 225.76 million shares or 0.36% less from 226.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Earnest Partners Limited Liability owns 0% invested in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) for 184 shares. Ci Invs invested in 1.41% or 3.71M shares. Td Asset Mngmt reported 0% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Cambrian LP accumulated 17,580 shares. Sandler Capital has 146,822 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) for 40,441 shares. 1.85 million were accumulated by Bankshares Of Mellon. Boothbay Fund Mgmt Ltd Llc accumulated 4,524 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Ameritas Investment Prtnrs Inc has 104 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Catalyst Ltd Liability Com holds 0.54% or 239,462 shares in its portfolio. 13D Mngmt Limited Co accumulated 295,162 shares. National Bank Of Montreal Can owns 205,559 shares. Prudential Public Ltd Company holds 0.09% or 442,766 shares in its portfolio. Dnb Asset Management As reported 25,703 shares stake. Delta Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation Tn accumulated 150 shares.

