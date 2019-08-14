Paradigm Financial Advisors Stake in Boeing Company (BA) Has Lifted by $303,657 as Stock Price Declined; Great Point Partners Has Increased Ptc Therapeutics (PTCT) Holding

Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc increased its stake in Boeing Company (BA) by 5.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc bought 797 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 14,588 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.56 million, up from 13,791 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc who had been investing in Boeing Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $187.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $332.86. About 3.65 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 05/03/2018 – BOEING EXEC SAYS NOT DECIDED WHETHER POTENTIAL NEW MID-MARKET JET WOULD HAVE SINGLE-SOURCED OR DUAL-SOURCED ENGINES; 14/03/2018 – BA: Developing story out of Key West. Unconfirmed reports of a F-18 Super Hornet in the water near Naval Air Station Key West; 25/04/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS SERVICES GROWTH TO BE COMPLEMENTED BY STRATEGIC ACQUISITIONS – CONF CALL; 29/05/2018 – Four years on, MH370 families await report as search ends for missing plane; 12/04/2018 – BOEING DEAL AIMS TO PRESERVE ENGINEERING CAPACITY AT EMBRAER, WHICH RETAINS DEFENSE AND BUSINESS JET OPS; 06/03/2018 – ANALYSIS-Pressure mounts on Airbus A330 in widebody order battle; 17/05/2018 – Aging Boeing 747s, Given Up for Dead, Make a Comeback (Video); 06/04/2018 – Boeing and Caterpillar, two companies that could be adversely affected by a trade war with China, fell 1.6 percent and 1.4 percent, respectively; 15/03/2018 – BOEING SAYS BOEING HORIZONX VENTURES PARTICIPATED IN THE SERIES A FUNDING ROUND FOR CO’S INVESTMENT IN FORTEM TECHNOLOGIES INC; 11/04/2018 – BOEING – INTEGRATED BOEING GLOBAL FLEET CARE DEAL FOR SINGAPORE AIRLINES & SCOOT WERE TRANSFERRED TO BOEING ASIA PACIFIC AVIATION SERVICES PTE LTD

Great Point Partners Llc increased its stake in Ptc Therapeutics Inc (PTCT) by 48.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Great Point Partners Llc bought 589,260 shares as the company’s stock rose 32.70% . The hedge fund held 1.81M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $68.29 million, up from 1.23 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Great Point Partners Llc who had been investing in Ptc Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.71B market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $46.4. About 145,547 shares traded. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) has risen 30.72% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.72% the S&P500. Some Historical PTCT News: 09/05/2018 – MK&A BOUGHT BY FORMER PTC THERAPEUTICS PRESIDENT CLAUDIA; 06/03/2018 – PTC Therapeutics 4Q EPS 3c; 06/03/2018 – PTC Therapeutics Sees FY Rev $260M-$295M; 06/03/2018 – PTC THERAPEUTICS INC QTRLY SHR $ 0.03; 09/05/2018 – PTC THERAPEUTICS INC – FULL YEAR 2018 NET PRODUCT REVENUES TO BE BETWEEN $260 AND $295 MLN; 27/03/2018 – PTC Therapeutics Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stk; 29/05/2018 – D. E. SHAW & CO., L.P REPORTS A 5.0 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN PTC THERAPEUTICS AS OF MAY 16, 2018 – SEC FILING; 06/03/2018 – PTC THERAPEUTICS INC – PTC PROJECTS A 5-YEAR (DECEMBER 31, 2022) COMPOUND ANNUAL GROWTH RATE OF 15% FOR NET PRODUCT REVENUES; 14/05/2018 – PTC Therapeutics at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – PTC Therapeutics to Host Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter 2018 Financial Results

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Edgestream Prns Limited Partnership invested in 2,780 shares. 123,858 were reported by Keybank Association Oh. Strategic Service Incorporated invested in 7,205 shares. Farmers State Bank owns 233 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Ipswich Incorporated stated it has 635 shares. Raymond James Financial invested in 241,163 shares. S&Co accumulated 2,020 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Meritage Port Mgmt holds 0.9% or 23,352 shares in its portfolio. Creative Planning holds 0.29% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 210,764 shares. Park Avenue Secs Lc invested in 0.04% or 2,079 shares. Copeland Limited Liability holds 0.3% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 11,251 shares. 1.99 million were reported by Ubs Asset Americas. 1,898 are held by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Ltd Liability. Moreover, Vanguard Gp Inc has 0.6% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Affinity Invest Advisors Llc has 1.83% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

