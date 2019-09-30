Paradigm Financial Advisors Raised Its Position in Cheniere Energy (LNG) as Stock Value Rose; Citigroup (C) Holder Stoneridge Investment Partners Decreased Stake by $1.34 Million as Stock Rose

Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 16.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc sold 19,148 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 98,677 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.91 million, down from 117,825 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $156.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $69.3. About 3.58M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 08/05/2018 – CITIGROUP, CARNEGIE, ERSTE, SWEDBANK TO MANAGE TALLINNA IPO; 23/04/2018 – CITI ESTABLISHES SERVICE TO SUPPORT NEW SEC REGULATIONS; 01/05/2018 – Mubadala Said to Hire BofA, Morgan Stanley, Citi for Cepsa IPO; 13/04/2018 – CITIGROUP INC – ON TRACK TO MEET COMMITMENT CO OUTLINED AT INVESTOR DAY OF RETURNING AT LEAST $60 BLN OVER 2017, 2018 AND 2019 CYCLES; 17/04/2018 – GLOBAL PHARMACEUTICALS : CITIGROUP PREFERS ASTRAZENECA AND BAYER IN EUROPE; 22/03/2018 – CURRENT ZINC PRICES PRESENT HEDGING OPPORTUNITY: CITI’S LAYTON; 24/04/2018 – CITIGROUP SAYS EXECUTIVE PAY ENDORSED BY 94.5 PCT OF VOTES CAST; 02/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley, JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo, Citigroup and Bank of America were all higher; 23/03/2018 – Citi Wins Top Honours in Global Custodian Awards; 08/05/2018 – KEANE GROUP INC FRAC.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $19 FROM $18

Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc increased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) by 57.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc bought 22,479 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The institutional investor held 61,667 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.22 million, up from 39,188 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $63.04. About 556,025 shares traded. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 1.80% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.80% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 07/03/2018 – Cheniere Has Opened Beijing Office — CERAWeek Market Talk; 30/04/2018 – Cheniere Energy Presenting at Conference May 14; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC QTRLY SHR $1.50 – SEC FILING; 10/04/2018 – LNG LTD CEO SEES NATURAL GAS AS A BRIDGE FUEL FOR A LONG TIME; 05/03/2018 – CHENIERE & GAIL CELEBRATE COMMENCEMENT OF 20-YEAR LNG CONTRACT; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE CHIEF COMMERCIAL OFFICER ANATOL FEYGIN SPEAKS ON CALL; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE: CORPUS CHRISTI DEBT OFFER TO CLOSE IN A FEW WEEKS; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY 1Q REV. $2.24B; 22/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS CHENIERE CORPUS CHRISTI’S Ba3 RATING; OUTLOOK C; 30/05/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for May 30 (Table)

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 0.94 in 2019Q1.

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.98 earnings per share, up 13.79% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.47 billion for 8.75 P/E if the $1.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual earnings per share reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.20% EPS growth.

Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $1.01 billion and $281.62M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Occidental Petroleum Corp (NYSE:OXY) by 24,329 shares to 68,054 shares, valued at $3.42 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in General Motors Corp Com (NYSE:GM) by 31,901 shares in the quarter, for a total of 113,769 shares, and has risen its stake in Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.19, from 1.3 in 2019Q1.

