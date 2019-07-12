Paradigm Financial Advisors Maintains Position in Micron Technology (MU); Huntington National Bank Upped Its Edwards Lifesciences (EW) Holding

Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW) by 2.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Huntington National Bank bought 7,455 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.58% with the market. The institutional investor held 292,490 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $55.96 million, up from 285,035 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Huntington National Bank who had been investing in Edwards Lifesciences Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.42% or $4.72 during the last trading session, reaching $190.31. About 679,441 shares traded. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has risen 28.39% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.96% the S&P500. Some Historical EW News: 14/05/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences To Webcast Annual Meeting Of Stockholders; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences reports 1.3 pct rise in quarterly sales; 20/04/2018 – DJ Edwards Lifesciences Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EW); 22/05/2018 – Real-World Evidence Confirms Clinical Trial Outcomes For Patients Treated With Edwards SAPIEN 3 Valve; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.05-Adj EPS $1.15; 01/05/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES IN ACCELERATED SHARE BUYBACK PACT; 24/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: TXN, WYNN, EW & more; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $4.50-Adj EPS $4.70; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES 1Q ADJ. EPS $1.22, EST. $1.11; 21/03/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – UPDATED TIMING FOR EUROPEAN LAUNCH OF SAPIEN 3 ULTRA SYSTEM DOES NOT CHANGE SALES GUIDANCE FOR 2018

Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc increased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 470.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc bought 75,333 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.85% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 91,333 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.78M, up from 16,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.66% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $44.63. About 28.17 million shares traded or 2.39% up from the average. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 27.53% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.96% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 23/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $55; 20/03/2018 – AMD to release patches to fix some chip flaws uncovered by CTS Labs; 11/05/2018 – BIO KEY HLDR MICRON’S STAKE REFLECTS CONVERTED SERIES B-1 SHRS; 19/04/2018 – DJ Micron Technology Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MU); 10/04/2018 – Micron Announces Collaboration With Leading Video Surveillance Solution Providers To Promote ‘Surveillance-Grade’ Edge Storage; 14/03/2018 – Broadcom for Intuit? Or Micron? Strange Pickings in RBC’s M&A Screen — Barron’s Blog; 22/05/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $80 FROM $70; 04/04/2018 – Micron Waste Technologies (MWM) at the Forefront of Cannabis Disposal Issues — CFN Media; 26/03/2018 – Micron Solutions 4Q Loss/Shr 13c; 11/05/2018 – HOSOKAWA MICRON 6277.T 6-MTH GROUP RECURRING PROFIT 3.12 BLN YEN (+35.5 %), 2017/18 FORECAST PROFIT 5.30 BLN YEN (+1.5 %)

Huntington National Bank, which manages about $6.05 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pnc Financial Services (NYSE:PNC) by 11,975 shares to 172,215 shares, valued at $21.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares (Prn) (MBB) by 27,954 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 81,838 shares, and cut its stake in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

More notable recent Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Edwards Lifesciences Q4 2018 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on January 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Edwards completes CAS Medical buy – Seeking Alpha” published on April 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About BCE Inc. (BCE) – Yahoo Finance” on June 23, 2019. More interesting news about Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Analysts Shrug Off Softness In Edwards Lifesciences’ Heart Value Replacement System – Benzinga” published on April 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why We Like Edwards Lifesciences Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:EW) 23% Return On Capital Employed – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 29, 2019.

More notable recent Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “3 Biggest China Winners Among US Chipmakers – Nasdaq” on July 03, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Nasdaq Today: Apple Loses Ive and the Nasdaqâ€™s Q3 Outlook – Nasdaq” published on June 28, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Stock Market News For Jun 17, 2019 – Nasdaq” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Tuesdayâ€™s Vital Data: Facebook, Tesla and Micron Technology – Nasdaq” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Micron Technology, Hooker Furniture, and Nabors Industries Slumped Today – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 12, 2019.