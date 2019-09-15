Paradigm Financial Advisors Lowered Its Call Alibaba Group Hldg (Call) (BABA) Stake by $1.01 Million; As Mosaic Co New (MOS) Share Price Declined, Corecommodity Management Has Upped Stake by $1.45 Million

Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Call Alibaba Group Hldg (Call) (BABA) by 33.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc sold 6,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 12,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.03 million, down from 18,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc who had been investing in Call Alibaba Group Hldg (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $466.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $179.17. About 9.22M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 28/03/2018 – Podcast: Paytm challenges Amazon and Alibaba in ecommerce; 12/04/2018 – Warburg Pincus in talks to invest in Ant’s $8 bln funding round; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group 4Q Adjusted EBITA $2.68B; 16/03/2018 – Alibaba’s Homecoming May Not Prove a Home Run — Heard on the Street; 26/04/2018 – Michael Zeisser has left as Alibaba’s top U.S. dealmaker Zeisser disagreed with Executive Vice Chairman Joe Tsai over investment strategy, sources familiar with the situation said; 15/05/2018 – Point72 Hong Kong Adds Baidu, Exits Alibaba, Cuts Baozun: 13F; 30/04/2018 – BABA’S JOE TSAI SPEAKS ON BTV; 04/04/2018 – Tencent and Alibaba share the same strategy: Invest in the most promising online and mobile services that emerge in China; 26/03/2018 – UNCTAD and Alibaba Business School Kick Off eFounders Initiative for Asian Entrepreneurs; 30/05/2018 – GUANGDONG BOBAOLON 002776.SZ SAYS IT SIGNS AGREEMENT WITH XINHUANET, ALISPORTS ON SMART MANUFACTURING AND BIG DATA COOPERATION

Corecommodity Management Llc increased its stake in Mosaic Co New (MOS) by 188.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corecommodity Management Llc bought 58,140 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.40% . The institutional investor held 88,983 shares of the agricultural chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.23M, up from 30,843 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corecommodity Management Llc who had been investing in Mosaic Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.05% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $22.65. About 5.69 million shares traded or 4.67% up from the average. The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) has declined 15.16% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.16% the S&P500. Some Historical MOS News: 17/05/2018 – MOSAIC SEES INCREASING DEMAND FOR POTASH, PHOSPHATES; 07/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.20 – $1.60 PER SHARE; 17/05/2018 – MOSAIC CEO O’ROURKE COMMENTS AT CONFERENCE IN N.Y; 07/05/2018 – MOSAIC 1Q ADJ EPS 20C, EST. 28C; 16/05/2018 – Mosaic Presenting at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC SAYS NEW INDUSTRY SUPPLY CONTINUES TO BE DELAYED; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC: PHOSPHATE DEMAND GROWTH STRONG AS CHINA EXPORTS DROP; 18/04/2018 – Mosaic Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO – JAMES POPOWICH RETIRED AS A DIRECTOR, AND OSCAR BERNARDES WAS NEWLY ELECTED TO BOARD; 10/05/2018 – MOSAIC NAMES CLINT FREELAND SVP & CFO

Corecommodity Management Llc, which manages about $5.19B and $180.44 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Southern Copper Corp (NYSE:SCCO) by 52,006 shares to 26,244 shares, valued at $1.02 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) by 11,004 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,586 shares, and cut its stake in Hess Corp (NYSE:HES).

More notable recent The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) news were published by: Mining.com which released: “Mosaic resumes full operations at Brazil mines – MINING.com” on September 06, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Mosaic (MOS) Fertilizantes Announces Return to Full Production at AraxÃ¡ and Tapira Mines – StreetInsider.com” published on September 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Nutrien: Better Than Mosaic On The Benjamin Graham Radar – Seeking Alpha” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Do Analysts Think About The Future Of The Mosaic Company’s (NYSE:MOS)? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Wall Street Moves Up Thursday – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 61 investors sold MOS shares while 141 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 273.40 million shares or 0.83% less from 275.69 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fil invested 0.1% in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Gargoyle Inv Advisor Limited Co stated it has 0.56% in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Estabrook stated it has 0% of its portfolio in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Amundi Pioneer Asset Management reported 1.09 million shares. James Invest Research stated it has 7,845 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Country Commercial Bank has invested 0% in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Huntington National Bank & Trust reported 1 shares. Stifel Corp owns 35,386 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Bancorp Of Ny Mellon Corp invested in 0.04% or 6.01M shares. Architects has invested 0% of its portfolio in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Aqr Limited Co invested 0.03% of its portfolio in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Apg Asset Mgmt Nv accumulated 358,205 shares. 1.46 million are held by Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas. Natl Pension reported 11,297 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 20,922 shares.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 sales for $423,564 activity. BEEBE CHERYL K had bought 12,998 shares worth $249,692 on Wednesday, August 21. 4,250 shares were bought by Freeland Clint, worth $100,300 on Friday, May 10. $50,022 worth of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) shares were bought by Koenig Emery N..

More notable recent Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Alibaba And Tencent Deserve Better Appreciation – Seeking Alpha” on August 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Alibaba: Kaola Acquisition Enhances Market Leadership – Seeking Alpha” published on September 13, 2019, Livetradingnews.com published: “Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) will acquire a cross-border e-commerce business unit, Kaola – Live Trading News” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Alibaba Stock Split: What BABA Investors Should Know About the 1-for-8 Proposal – Yahoo News” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Create Value For Shareholders? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 29, 2019.