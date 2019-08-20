Paradigm Financial Advisors Lowered Its Baidu.Com (BIDU) Stake by $574,164; Market Value Declined; Walt Disney Company (DIS) Holder Grimes & Company Boosted Holding by $304,695 as Stock Value Rose

Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Baidu.Com Inc. (BIDU) by 58.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc sold 3,501 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.47% . The institutional investor held 2,499 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $412,000, down from 6,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc who had been investing in Baidu.Com Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 7.78% or $7.52 during the last trading session, reaching $104.22. About 9.62 million shares traded or 133.34% up from the average. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 55.57% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.57% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 14/03/2018 – Moody’s Revises Baidu’s Ratings Outlook To Stable From Negative; 26/04/2018 – Baidu Planning to Dispose of Majority Equity Stake in Fincl Service Business; 18/05/2018 – CHINA’S BAIDU SAYS LU Ql STEPS DOWN AS COMPANY’S COO; 29/03/2018 – Baidu’s iQiyi CEO Discusses Price Drop After IPO Debut (Video); 18/05/2018 – Qi Lu was hired at Baidu to take over daily operations from CEO Robin Li in early 2017; 02/04/2018 – MEDIA-Baidu, Chongqing Sokon sign cooperation deal; 18/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Baidu video streaming unit iQiyi launches $2.4 bln U.S. IPO; 21/05/2018 – Baidu Enters Into Definitive Agreements to Divest Itself of Its Global DU Business; 28/03/2018 – Dutch navigation firm TomTom looks for potential buyer; 26/04/2018 – BAIDU INC QTRLY NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO BAIDU WAS RMB 6.7 BLN ($1.1 BLN) AND DILUTED EARNINGS ATTRIBUTABLE TO BAIDU PER ADS WAS RMB 19 ($2.98)

Grimes & Company Inc increased its stake in Walt Disney Company (DIS) by 3.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grimes & Company Inc bought 2,745 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 80,971 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.99M, up from 78,226 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grimes & Company Inc who had been investing in Walt Disney Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $243.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $135.29. About 11.06M shares traded or 24.60% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 23/05/2018 – Comcast Confirms It Is Preparing Bid for 21st Century Fox, Threatening Disney Deal; 05/03/2018 ABC TELECAST OF 2018 OSCARS ON SUNDAY DREW 18.9 OVERNIGHT RATING, DOWN ABOUT 16 PERCENT FROM LAST YEAR -VARIETY REPORT; 03/04/2018 – 21st Century Fox: Walt Disney Has Expressed Interest in Buying Sky News; 18/04/2018 – Comcast Bid 16% More Than Disney for 21st Century Fox, Filing Shows; 08/03/2018 – Shareholders Elect 10 Directors at The Walt Disney Company Annual Meeting; 25/04/2018 – Comcast offers $31 bln for Sky, going head-to-head with Fox; 23/05/2018 – Comcast’s efforts to outbid Disney for 21st Century Fox assets may run into tax hurdles, according to sources; 07/05/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 08/05/2018 – DISNEY SAYS EARLY EASTER ADDED $47M TO THEME PARK PROFITS; 04/05/2018 – Disney, Twenty-First Century Fox, Nvidia and more will report earnings

Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc, which manages about $263.88 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Smcap Etf (VB) by 3,207 shares to 79,377 shares, valued at $12.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Msci Brazil Ind Fd (EWZ) by 12,442 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,942 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Reit Etf Index (VNQ).

Grimes & Company Inc, which manages about $1.63 billion and $1.28B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Roche Holding Ltd. (Adr) (RHHBY) by 44,773 shares to 296,184 shares, valued at $10.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) by 4,058 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 82,673 shares, and cut its stake in Kimberly (NYSE:KMB).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Adell Harriman And Carpenter holds 0% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 37,214 shares. The Ohio-based Beese Fulmer Management has invested 2.49% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Old National National Bank In reported 6,608 shares. Charter Trust invested in 0.14% or 10,749 shares. Vanguard invested in 126.96M shares or 0.55% of the stock. 5,604 are held by Harvey Investment Ltd Liability Co. Eagle Cap Mgmt Lc has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Lc holds 0.53% or 83,588 shares. Davidson Kempner Cap Management Limited Partnership holds 0.76% or 250,000 shares in its portfolio. Retail Bank Of Hawaii owns 24,608 shares or 0.21% of their US portfolio. 45,139 are held by Hudson Valley Inv Advsr Inc Adv. Acg Wealth holds 0.61% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 40,870 shares. Hussman Strategic Incorporated owns 30,700 shares. Alyeska Inv Group Limited Partnership reported 368,018 shares. Boltwood stated it has 1.66% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).