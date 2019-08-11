Paradigm Financial Advisors Lifted Its Netflix (NFLX) Holding by $2.19 Million; Bloom Tree Partners Holding in Fleetcor Technologies (FLT) Lowered by $30.93 Million as Shares Rose

Bloom Tree Partners Llc decreased its stake in Fleetcor Technologies Inc (FLT) by 48.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bloom Tree Partners Llc sold 125,739 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The hedge fund held 135,460 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.40M, down from 261,199 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bloom Tree Partners Llc who had been investing in Fleetcor Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $295.72. About 391,265 shares traded. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) has risen 31.10% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.10% the S&P500. Some Historical FLT News: 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR & P97 FORM PARTNERSHIP TO ACCELERATE MOBILE PAYMENTS A; 03/05/2018 – PETROBRAS DISTRIBUIDORA, FLEETCOR IN CARDLESS FUEL PAYMENT PACT; 09/04/2018 – FleetCor Boosts CEO Clarke’s Pay 79% to $52.6 Million for 2017; 03/05/2018 – FleetCor Sees 2018 Net $705M-Net $735M; 21/03/2018 – UBER FREIGHT PARTNERS WITH FLEETCOR; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES – INVESTIGATION IS IN EARLY STAGES BUT INDICATES SIGNIFICANT NUMBER OF 6 MONTHS/OLDER GIFT CARD AND PIN NUMBERS WERE ACCESSED; 07/05/2018 – FleetCor Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 03/05/2018 – FleetCor Sees 2018 Adj EPS $10.20-Adj EPS $10.50; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC – SEES FULL YEAR 2018 REVENUES UNDER ASC 605 BETWEEN $2,500 MLN AND $2,560 MLN; 14/03/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC FLT.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $235 FROM $232

Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc increased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 614.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc bought 6,146 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The institutional investor held 7,146 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.55 million, up from 1,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $135.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.21% or $6.97 during the last trading session, reaching $308.93. About 5.35 million shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 13/04/2018 – Netflix subscription will run through Comcast and will be included in the customers’ monthly cable bill; 07/03/2018 – MEDIA-Netflix CEO sees $15 bln in subscriber fees this year – Nikkei; 16/04/2018 – Netflix’s $10 billion content and marketing budget versus its $1.3 billion technology budget shows its much more of a media company in that respect than a technology one, CEO Reed Hastings said; 09/03/2018 – The Obamas might be Netflix’s newest producers:; 12/04/2018 – NETFLIX: WEDBUSH SAYS LESS CONTENT FROM DIS, MIGRATION OF CMCSA, TWX AND FOXA CONTENT TOWARDS DEALS WITH HULU TO LEAD TO LOWER SUBSCRIBER SATISFACTION; 16/04/2018 – NETFLIX – NOW TARGETING A FULL YEAR OPERATING MARGIN OF 10%-11%; 18/05/2018 – Netflix will nearly triple its subscriber base to 360 million by 2030: Bank of America; 07/03/2018 – New York Post: Netflix Revamps Their Parental Controls System; 13/04/2018 – Comcast will begin offering Netflix subscriptions within several cable bundles this month; 16/04/2018 – NFLX: LOOKING FOR NEW IP OR OTHER ASSETS TO BUY

Bloom Tree Partners Llc, which manages about $1.41 billion and $918.81 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Solaredge Technologies Inc by 43,977 shares to 393,977 shares, valued at $14.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Interactive Brokers Group In (NASDAQ:IBKR) by 76,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 594,448 shares, and has risen its stake in Cigna Corp New.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold FLT shares while 152 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 78.66 million shares or 2.56% less from 80.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability stated it has 278 shares. Tci Wealth Advsr holds 0% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) or 6 shares. Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Natl Bank Of America De has 737,828 shares. Arizona State Retirement System holds 0.05% of its portfolio in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) for 16,486 shares. Fmr Limited Liability Company holds 2.18 million shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Sheets Smith Wealth Management holds 2,820 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Crescent Park Mngmt Lp reported 6.81% of its portfolio in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). First Retail Bank Of Omaha reported 0.38% stake. Old Savings Bank In stated it has 2,800 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Advisory Ser Network Ltd reported 69 shares. Kentucky Retirement Sys Insur Fund owns 0.09% invested in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) for 1,707 shares. Swiss Retail Bank reported 0.08% of its portfolio in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Nomura Asset Management has 28,549 shares. Nordea Investment Ab owns 4,675 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

More notable recent FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Creative Lodging Solutions and CLC Lodging are merging, expanding solutions to help businesses achieve their lodging program goals – Yahoo Finance” on July 17, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Comdata to Acquire Payroll Card Provider SOLE Financial – Business Wire” published on July 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (FLT) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Financial Sector Update for 08/07/2019: FLT,LC,AFG – Nasdaq” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Financial Sector Update for 08/07/2019: STWD,FLT,LC,AFG – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

More notable recent Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Netflix Makes a Big Push Into India – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Netflix, Alphabet, Apple and Amazon – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Look For Netflix To Bounce Back In Q3 – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “3 Must-See Quotes From Netflix’s Earnings Call – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: CMG, NFLX, WAT – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 07, 2019.