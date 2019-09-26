Paradigm Financial Advisors Lifted By $2.53 Million Its Netflix (NFLX) Holding; Jounce Therapeutics (JNCE) Sellers Increased By 2.12% Their Shorts

Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc increased Netflix Inc (NFLX) stake by 1377.8% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc acquired 6,889 shares as Netflix Inc (NFLX)’s stock declined 14.74%. The Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc holds 7,389 shares with $2.71 million value, up from 500 last quarter. Netflix Inc now has $115.18B valuation. The stock decreased 0.64% or $1.69 during the last trading session, reaching $263.06. About 5.00 million shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 21/05/2018 – The Obamas say they hope “to promote greater empathy and understanding between peoples” with their Netflix production deal; 18/05/2018 – Netflix has snagged a project based on Michael Lewis’ 2014 book, “Flash Boys,” according to Deadline; 24/05/2018 – News 12 CT: Business Briefs: Deutsche Bank, Uber, Netflix; 17/04/2018 – NETFLIX IS SAID TO EXPAND USE OF GOOGLE CLOUD: THE INFORMATION; 02/04/2018 – Netflix, Airbnb, Slack, Time, and Reddit use Amazon’s cloud platform; 16/04/2018 – NETFLIX SEES $7.5B TO $8B CONTENT EXPENSE P&L BASIS IN 2018; 17/04/2018 – NETFLIX INC NFLX.O : MONNESS CRESPI HARDT RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $375 FROM $350; 09/04/2018 – InMyCommunity: Pet symmetry: the Aussie animals binging on Netflix; 15/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Amazon’s internal numbers on Prime Video, revealed; 27/03/2018 – QUEBEC TO IMPOSE PROVINCE’S 9.975 PCT SALES TAX ON FOREIGN DIGITAL COMPANIES AS OF JAN 1, 2019

Jounce Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:JNCE) had an increase of 2.12% in short interest. JNCE's SI was 456,900 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 2.12% from 447,400 shares previously. With 125,600 avg volume, 4 days are for Jounce Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:JNCE)'s short sellers to cover JNCE's short positions. The SI to Jounce Therapeutics Inc's float is 3.15%. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $3.53. About 84,688 shares traded. Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) has declined 32.15% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.15% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.35, from 1.54 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 57 investors sold NFLX shares while 321 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 333.54 million shares or 2.45% more from 325.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jane Street Group Inc Lc has 0.23% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Beech Hill Advsr accumulated 4,935 shares or 0.95% of the stock. Maverick Cap Ltd holds 0.35% or 65,680 shares. 3,535 were reported by Guyasuta Investment. M&R Capital Mgmt Inc reported 0.25% stake. Sunbelt Securities Incorporated holds 0.49% or 3,085 shares. Arcadia Mgmt Corporation Mi owns 11,016 shares for 1.1% of their portfolio. Main Street Ltd Liability Co, California-based fund reported 1,238 shares. Glynn Cap Management Limited Liability Corporation has 67,835 shares for 4.26% of their portfolio. Employees Retirement Of Ohio invested 0.49% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). The Arizona-based Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.45% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). New York-based State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.48% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Moreover, Boothbay Fund Management Limited Liability has 0.5% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 14,985 shares. Wagner Bowman Corp holds 0.15% or 1,765 shares. Capstone Ltd Liability holds 16,289 shares.

Among 10 analysts covering Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX), 6 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Netflix has $470 highest and $183 lowest target. $383.82’s average target is 45.91% above currents $263.06 stock price. Netflix had 18 analyst reports since April 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wolfe Research initiated the shares of NFLX in report on Thursday, June 20 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 17 by Buckingham Research. Oppenheimer maintained Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) rating on Wednesday, April 17. Oppenheimer has “Outperform” rating and $410 target. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, September 24 by Pivotal Research. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, April 16 by BMO Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Imperial Capital with “Outperform” on Thursday, August 29. On Wednesday, April 17 the stock rating was maintained by Wedbush with “Underperform”. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of NFLX in report on Wednesday, April 17 with “Outperform” rating. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, June 19 report.

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $2.00 million activity. SMITH BRADFORD L also bought $2.00M worth of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) on Thursday, August 8.

