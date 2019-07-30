Paradigm Financial Advisors Increased Stake in Facebook Com (FB) by $1.21 Million; Cadian Capital Management LP Has Raised Its Stake in Tableau Software (DATA) as Stock Value Declined

Cadian Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Tableau Software Inc (DATA) by 33.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadian Capital Management Lp bought 257,168 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.73% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.03 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $130.99M, up from 771,957 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadian Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Tableau Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $172.96. About 832,161 shares traded. Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) has risen 31.91% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DATA News: 30/04/2018 – Tableau Appoints Mark Nelson as Executive Vice President of Product Development; 02/05/2018 – Tableau Software 1Q Rev $246.2M; 24/04/2018 – Tableau Introduces New Subscription Offerings to Help Organizations Scale Analytics to their Entire Workforces; 27/03/2018 United Nations Establishes Tableau as Visual Analytics Standard, Streamlines Global Adoption of Platform; 17/04/2018 – Tableau Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – DJ Tableau Software Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DATA); 24/04/2018 – Tableau Expands Platform with New Product, Tableau Prep; 03/05/2018 – TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC DATA.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $85 FROM $83; 16/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CFO of PayPal and the CEO of Tableau Software; 11/04/2018 – TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC DATA.N : MONNESS CRESPI HARDT STARTS COVERAGE WITH NEUTRAL RATING

Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc Com (FB) by 81.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc bought 7,303 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 16,303 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.72 million, up from 9,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $562.15B market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $197.04. About 11.10 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 26/03/2018 – Advertisers look to online ads for brand growth – Zenith; 02/05/2018 – Facebook is launching a new dating service:; 22/05/2018 – FACEBOOK INVESTING IN EUROPE-ZUCKERBERG; 17/03/2018 – Facebook critics want regulation, investigation after data misuse; 06/04/2018 – Russia asked Facebook to explain curbs on some media accounts -RIA; 11/04/2018 – Opinion: Can Facebook Develop a Conscience?; 05/04/2018 – Facebook crisis plays into hands of Asia’s authoritarians: Most Facebook users have likely had their public profiles “scraped” by marketers. And Asia is Facebook’s largest market, with 828 million users; 26/03/2018 – Facebook must face stricter regulation – German minister; 15/05/2018 – Facebook says posts with graphic violence rose in early 2018; 21/03/2018 – New York University professor of marketing Scott Galloway argues Facebook’s handling of the Cambridge Analytica fallout is all wrong

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.52, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 28 investors sold DATA shares while 69 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 73.86 million shares or 5.53% more from 69.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guardian Tru reported 0.06% in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Ubs Asset Management Americas, a Illinois-based fund reported 199,491 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP owns 0% invested in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) for 72 shares. Highlander Management Ltd Liability reported 250 shares. Ironwood Management Limited Liability invested in 1.58% or 15,257 shares. Hightower Advsrs Ltd holds 0.02% in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) or 25,241 shares. Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 63,150 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Bnp Paribas Asset Holdg Sa holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) for 55,711 shares. Crosspoint Capital Strategies Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 2.76% or 11,973 shares. Kbc Group Nv owns 19,861 shares. Prudential Financial reported 0% in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Cibc Asset Management Inc stated it has 0% in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Sg Americas Ltd Co reported 3,953 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins Communications Ny has 0.01% invested in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). The Montana-based Da Davidson has invested 0.01% in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA).

Cadian Capital Management Lp, which manages about $5.56B and $2.56 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PTLA) by 2.49 million shares to 3.97 million shares, valued at $137.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gtt Communications Inc (NYSE:GTT) by 74,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,200 shares, and cut its stake in Liberty Media Corp Delaware.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tudor Inv Et Al invested in 0.21% or 30,875 shares. Milestone reported 2,149 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Cornerstone invested 0.06% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). American Trust Investment Limited Liability Com stated it has 15,366 shares. The New York-based Teewinot Capital Advisers Ltd has invested 13.71% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Grisanti Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 5.3% or 52,160 shares. River & Mercantile Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 1.29% or 111,104 shares. Moreover, Horizon Invests has 0.06% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 10,660 shares. Douglass Winthrop Limited Co invested 0.33% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Beach Inv Counsel Pa owns 24,560 shares. Kames Capital Public Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 291,655 shares. Lau Limited Co has invested 0.95% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Hightower Llc holds 0.48% or 427,702 shares. Nokota Mngmt Lp has invested 0.43% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Dorsey Whitney Trust Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.11% or 4,216 shares.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $252,443 activity. Cox Christopher K sold 5,300 shares worth $795,000. Wehner David M. sold $788,374 worth of stock.