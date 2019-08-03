Paradigm Financial Advisors Increased By $8.36 Million Its Bank Of America (BAC) Stake; Profile of 4 Analysts Covering John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG)

Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc increased Bank Of America (BAC) stake by 872.22% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc acquired 309,638 shares as Bank Of America (BAC)’s stock rose 1.39%. The Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc holds 345,138 shares with $9.52 million value, up from 35,500 last quarter. Bank Of America now has $273.48 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $29.38. About 56.50M shares traded or 18.44% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 30/05/2018 – Qorvo Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 6; 22/05/2018 – BOFA NAMES MAYUR JETHWA HEAD OF EUROPEAN FIXED-INCOME TRADING; 30/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern at Bank of America Conference May 15; 02/05/2018 – NanoString Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 05/03/2018 – Finance Insider: These are the top 5 contenders for Amazon’s HQ2, according to Bank of America; 01/05/2018 – Exact Sciences Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 07/05/2018 – ForeScout Technologies at Bank of America Conference Jun 6; 12/03/2018 – Allegion to Attend 2018 Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Industrials Conference; 16/04/2018 – Steven Chubak Sees Continued Upside Potential For Bank of America (Video); 06/04/2018 – SIBANYE-STILLWATER – FACILITY AGREEMENT WITH SYNDICATE OF INTERNATIONAL BANKS, LED BY BANK OF AMERICA MERRILL LYNCH INTERNATIONAL LIMITED AND HSBC BANK

Among 6 analysts covering John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. John Wood Group PLC had 15 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Goldman Sachs downgraded the shares of WG in report on Tuesday, March 26 to “Sell” rating. RBC Capital Markets maintained John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG) on Thursday, July 18 with “Outperform” rating. Jefferies downgraded the stock to “Underperform” rating in Monday, March 25 report. The rating was maintained by HSBC on Wednesday, April 3 with “Buy”. UBS maintained it with “Neutral” rating and GBX 540 target in Tuesday, April 2 report. JP Morgan maintained John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG) rating on Tuesday, July 23. JP Morgan has “Overweight” rating and GBX 720 target. The stock of John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG) earned “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse on Thursday, May 9. Berenberg upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Friday, July 5 report. See John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG) latest ratings:

Among 6 analysts covering Bank of America (NYSE:BAC), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Bank of America had 12 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Tuesday, March 26 by Oppenheimer. JP Morgan maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Tuesday, July 9 report. Wood upgraded the stock to “Outperform” rating in Friday, July 26 report. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Tuesday, June 18 by BMO Capital Markets. The stock of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) earned “Hold” rating by Jefferies on Wednesday, April 17. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 17 by BMO Capital Markets. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, February 19 report.

More notable recent Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Bank of America declares $0.18 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “3 Big Bank Stocks to Buy Today – Investorplace.com” published on July 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Bank Of America Portfolio: Halftime Report – Seeking Alpha” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Bank of America moves into Ohio – Seeking Alpha” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Bank of America Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

The stock decreased 5.11% or GBX 26.3 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 488.5. About 2.52M shares traded. John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG) has 0.00% since August 3, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical WG News: 19/03/2018 – WILLBROS GROUP INC – ANNOUNCES PRELIMINARY SETTLEMENT OF CLASS ACTION LAWSUIT; 19/03/2018 – Willbros: ‘Substantial Doubt’ Exists About Ability to Continue as a Going Concern; 19/03/2018 – Willbros: Alternatives Include Selling All, or Substantially All, Assets; 19/03/2018 – Willbros: Settlement, if Approved by Court, Would Be Funded by Insurance and Will Include Dismissal of All Claims; 19/03/2018 – Willbros Is In Discussions With Parties on Bridge Financing Through Close of a Sale; 19/03/2018 – Willbros Doesn’t Presently Satisfy NYSE’s Continued Listing Standard on Average Closing Price; 19/03/2018 – WILLBROS GROUP INC FILES FOR NON TIMELY 10-K – SEC FILING; 19/03/2018 – WILLBROS GROUP INC – IN ADVANCED DISCUSSIONS WITH MULTIPLE PARTIES REGARDING A SALE OF COMPANY OR PORTIONS OF COMPANY; 19/03/2018 – Willbros: Alternatives Include Seeking Additional Financing or Refinancing Existing Debt; 19/03/2018 – Willbros In Advanced Discussions With Multiple Parties Regarding Sale of Company or Portions of the Company

More recent John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is John Wood Group (LON:WG.) A Risky Investment? – Yahoo Finance” on August 02, 2019. Also Finance.Yahoo.com published the news titled: “What Kind Of Shareholder Owns Most John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG.) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG.) Have A Place In Your Dividend Stock Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 02, 2019 was also an interesting one.

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, and maintenance services to the gas and oil, and power generation industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. The company has market cap of 3.33 billion GBP. The firm operates through three divisions: Asset Life Cycle Solutions West, Asset Life Cycle Solutions East, and Specialist Technical Solutions. It currently has negative earnings. It offers project and modification services, such as engineering, project management, repair orders, construction, commissioning, and fabrication services; activities and maintenance services; and industrial services, including access and containment, rope access, insulation, painting and protective coatings, positive pressure habitats, heat treatment, composite wrap, industrial cleaning, asbestos remediation, building construction and civil engineering, passive fire protection, and mechanical and piping support services, as well as electrical, control, and instrumentation services.