Paradigm Financial Advisors Holds Position in Netflix (NFLX); As Aegon Nv Cap (AEG) Share Price Declined, Strategic Advisors Has Raised by $495,000 Its Stake

Strategic Advisors Llc increased its stake in Aegon Nv Cap (AEG) by 95.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Advisors Llc bought 19,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.65% . The institutional investor held 40,600 shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.04M, up from 20,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Advisors Llc who had been investing in Aegon Nv Cap for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $3.74. About 336,128 shares traded. Aegon N.V. (NYSE:AEG) has declined 23.48% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.48% the S&P500. Some Historical AEG News: 03/04/2018 – Aegon completes sale of Aegon Ireland; 03/04/2018 – AEGON SAYS NET PROCEEDS OF DEAL EXPECTED ABOUT GBP170M; 24/05/2018 – AEGON NV AEGN.AS – REDEMPTION WILL BE EFFECTIVE ON JULY 23, 2018; 04/04/2018 – AEGON SAYS THE TIER 2 SUB DEBT SECS MATURE APRIL 11, 2048; 12/04/2018 – AEGON NV AEGN.AS – REDEMPTION OF THESE GRANDFATHERED TIER 2 SECURITIES WILL BE EFFECTIVE MAY 15, 2018; 05/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates AEGON’s Subord Callable Notes Due 2048 ‘BBB’; 12/04/2018 – AEGON NV AEGN.AS – EXERCISES ITS RIGHT TO REDEEM USD 525 MLN 8% NON-CUMULATIVE SUBORDINATED NOTES; 28/03/2018 – AEGON NV AEGN.AS : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 5.6 EUROS FROM 5.3 EUROS; 18/04/2018 – AEGON NV AEGN.AS : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 5.50 FROM EUR 5.25; 24/05/2018 – AEGON NV AEGN.AS – REDEMPTION OF THESE GRANDFATHERED TIER 1 SECURITIES WILL BE EFFECTIVE ON JULY 23, 2018

Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc increased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 614.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc bought 6,146 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The institutional investor held 7,146 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.55 million, up from 1,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $127.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $290.98. About 1.10M shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 27/03/2018 – TicToc by Bloomberg: Netflix is on a hiring spree by offering big increase in compensation to new hires; 16/03/2018 – Clay Eltzroth: Exclusive: Amazon’s internal numbers on Prime Video, revealed; 09/05/2018 – New York Post: `Dexter’ star stays comparatively sane in new Netflix thriller; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – VERBATIM: U.S. Olympic Committee CEO told ‘not fit to serve’; 16/04/2018 – Netflix Sees 2Q Rev $3.93B; 10/05/2018 – CTV PARTNERS WITH NETFLIX TO PREMIERE MILESTONE SCTV REUNION EVENT SPECIAL TO CANADIANS; 20/04/2018 – Hollywood Torrent: The Netflix Freight Train, Coachella’s Top Acts, Drama in D.C; 08/03/2018 – New York Post: Netflix Hops Into the Female Action Thriller Game with `Close’; 25/04/2018 – New York Post: Netflix shoots in Brooklyn with `Pitch Perfect’ star; 21/05/2018 – Zillow’s move into flipping homes is like Netflix’s move into originals, CEO says

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $2.00 million activity.

