Paradigm Financial Advisors Holding in Cisco Systems (CSCO) Lowered by $307,347; As Mastec (MTZ) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Sir Capital Management LP Has Cut by $1.92 Million Its Holding

Sir Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Mastec Inc (MTZ) by 88.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sir Capital Management Lp sold 40,040 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.53% with the market. The hedge fund held 5,200 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $250,000, down from 45,240 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sir Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Mastec Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $50.87. About 134,465 shares traded. MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) has declined 2.21% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.64% the S&P500. Some Historical MTZ News: 04/05/2018 – Boston Partners Buys New 1.8% Position in MasTec; 08/03/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Old Republic International, NiSource, MasTec, Lincoln National, Oceaneering Intern; 07/05/2018 – MasTec at Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference May 15; 30/04/2018 – MasTec 1Q Rev $1.4B; 30/04/2018 – MASTEC SEES 2Q ADJ EPS ABOUT $1.03, EST. $1.02; 14/03/2018 – MasTec Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for Mar. 21-22; 29/03/2018 – MASTEC – REPURCHASES WOULD BE FUNDED FROM CASH ON HAND AND AVAILABILITY UNDER COMPANY’S REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2Q EPS $1; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.03; 15/05/2018 – Stelliam Investment Management Buys New 1.1% Position in MasTec

Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 5.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc sold 5,799 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 98,016 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.29M, down from 103,815 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $246.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $57.57. About 4.78 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 19/03/2018 – CED Magazine: Verizon Tests Cisco Open-Source Networking Technology; 27/03/2018 – MEDIA-Cisco plans to sell networking software separate from hardware – The Information; 06/04/2018 – Cisco Systems, Inc. vs Uniloc USA, Inc. | FWD Entered | 04/06/2018; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Cyber firms warn on suspected Russian plan to attack Ukraine; 05/04/2018 – Cisco Talos really sounding some alarm bells here. “Some of these attacks are believed to be associated with nation-state actors, such as those described in U.S. CERT’s recent alert.”; 22/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS B2 CFR TO C1 HOLDINGS CORP.; OUTLOOK STABLE; 01/05/2018 – Permira’s Deal for Cisco’s Video Arm Is Said to Cost $1 Billion; 07/03/2018 – Cisco’s Bee Kheng Tay Discusses Companies Growth Prospects (Video); 04/04/2018 – CSCO: Cisco said to bid to buy Zscaler before IPO, Bloomberg say; 16/05/2018 – CISCO SEES 4Q REV. +4% TO +6%, EST. +4.79%

Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc, which manages about $263.88M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Msci Brazil Ind Fd (EWZ) by 12,442 shares to 14,942 shares, valued at $612,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU) by 75,333 shares in the quarter, for a total of 91,333 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mckinley Carter Wealth Service holds 23,593 shares or 0.36% of its portfolio. Hbk Invs LP stated it has 7,150 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. First Dallas Secs holds 1.16% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 29,868 shares. Nbt Bancshares N A Ny owns 123,406 shares for 1.21% of their portfolio. Jarislowsky Fraser invested in 0.02% or 47,675 shares. The Connecticut-based Fairfield Bush And has invested 0.58% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Canandaigua Financial Bank And Tru invested 0.91% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Bkd Wealth Ltd Liability has 0.62% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 137,373 shares. Butensky Cohen Fincl Security Inc reported 46,912 shares. 616,810 are owned by Qs Investors Limited Liability Corporation. Wills Financial Gp accumulated 0.62% or 16,840 shares. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP accumulated 31,242 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Juncture Wealth Strategies Limited Liability Com reported 16,688 shares. Buckingham Cap Mgmt invested 0.42% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reported 1.41M shares.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 21. They expect $0.75 EPS, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21 billion for 19.19 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 19 investors sold MTZ shares while 99 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 70.24 million shares or 12.19% more from 62.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0% of its portfolio in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) for 36,816 shares. Minnesota-based Ameriprise has invested 0.02% in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ). First Allied Advisory Svcs reported 0.01% of its portfolio in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ). Federated Inc Pa invested in 0.01% or 52,896 shares. 46,757 were accumulated by Trexquant Invest Lp. Dupont Mgmt stated it has 26,912 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 91,978 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Smith Asset Mgmt Grp Inc LP has invested 0% of its portfolio in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ). Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0.01% or 11,700 shares. State Common Retirement Fund reported 213,749 shares. Intrust Bank Na holds 0.06% in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) or 4,843 shares. State Street Corporation stated it has 0.01% in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ). 295 were reported by Bessemer Grp. Element Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Com holds 4,927 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Skylands Capital stated it has 118,450 shares.

Analysts await MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $1.09 EPS, up 7.92% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.01 per share. MTZ’s profit will be $83.37M for 11.67 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual EPS reported by MasTec, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 91.23% EPS growth.

Sir Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.60B and $544.85 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Keane Group Inc by 60,800 shares to 92,900 shares, valued at $1.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pioneer Nat Res Co (NYSE:PXD) by 192,598 shares in the quarter, for a total of 287,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG).