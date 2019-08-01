Paradigm Financial Advisors Holding in Bank Of America (BAC) Has Lifted by $8.36 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Visa (V) Market Value Rose While Centre Asset Management Has Upped Its Stake

Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc increased its stake in Bank Of America (BAC) by 872.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc bought 309,638 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 345,138 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.52M, up from 35,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc who had been investing in Bank Of America for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $275.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.46% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $29.62. About 55.59 million shares traded or 18.00% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 14/05/2018 – Tenet Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 17; 22/03/2018 – NASPERS – BANK OF AMERICA MERRILL LYNCH, CITIGROUP AND MORGAN STANLEY APPOINTED JOINT GLOBAL-COORDINATORS AND JOINT BOOK-RUNNERS TO MANAGE TRANSACTION; 30/04/2018 – U.S. Leveraged Loan Issuance Down 26% in 2018, BofA Leads; 15/05/2018 – CSX CFO SPEAKS ON WEBCAST OF BANK OF AMERICA CONFERENCE; 07/05/2018 – U.S. IPOs Drop 17% in 2018, BofA Leads; 10/05/2018 – Bank of America defends financing deal with rifle maker Remington as activists plan boycott; 23/03/2018 – New York AG: A.G. Schneiderman Announces Record $42 Million Settlement With Bank Of America Merrill Lynch Over Fraudulent; 21/05/2018 – PARAMOUNT GROUP INC PGRE.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $16 FROM $15.50; 15/05/2018 – Zimmer Biomet Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – Schneider National at Bank of America Conference May 15

Centre Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Visa (V) by 3.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Centre Asset Management Llc bought 2,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 55,570 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.68 million, up from 53,570 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Centre Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Visa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $400.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $178.79. About 6.34M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gateway Advisory Ltd Com owns 11,357 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Utah Retirement reported 1.70 million shares stake. Sunbelt Securities reported 27,943 shares. Dixon Hubard Feinour Brown Va owns 38,691 shares. Haverford Ser holds 0.29% or 29,000 shares in its portfolio. Amer Research & Management stated it has 27,023 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Lowe Brockenbrough Com accumulated 20,853 shares. King Luther Cap Mngmt reported 7.62 million shares. Old Point & Fin N A reported 0.55% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Newman Dignan And Sheerar accumulated 60,827 shares or 0.67% of the stock. Dorsey & Whitney Trust Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 68,586 shares. Voya Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.52% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) or 8.45M shares. British Columbia Inv Corporation reported 0.51% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Natixis Advsrs Ltd Partnership has 1.65 million shares. Pictet & Cie (Europe) Sa has 0.69% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 146,891 shares.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $11.34 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Glynn Cap Mngmt Llc stated it has 20,000 shares. Hartline Corp has 3.41% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Jump Trading Limited Liability invested in 9,129 shares. St Johns Investment Com Lc, a Florida-based fund reported 180 shares. Bancorporation Of America De holds 0.57% or 23.36 million shares in its portfolio. Monetary Grp Inc holds 32,105 shares or 1.98% of its portfolio. Btim accumulated 737,556 shares or 1.57% of the stock. Howard Management holds 95,707 shares. Advisor Partners Ltd Liability Com invested in 52,769 shares. Fort Washington Oh holds 538,944 shares or 0.95% of its portfolio. Tru Commerce Of Oklahoma reported 0% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Amalgamated Bank, New York-based fund reported 265,893 shares. Macroview Inv Mngmt Ltd Com reported 45 shares. The Texas-based Beacon Financial Group has invested 0.35% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Cim Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.47% or 8,144 shares.

