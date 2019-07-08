Paradigm Financial Advisors Has Upped Position in Apple (AAPL) by $17.58 Million; As Rudolph Technologies (RTEC) Shares Rose, Alphaone Investment Services Raised Its Position

Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 3100.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc bought 93,026 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 96,026 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.24 million, up from 3,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $918.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.29% or $4.67 during the last trading session, reaching $199.56. About 17.35M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 03/04/2018 – Apple is looking at making its own chips for Mac computers which is set to impact European chipmakers; 29/03/2018 – DigiTimes: Visual Photonics VCSEL epi wafer pending Apple validation; 13/05/2018 – At Duke’s commencement, Tim Cook promotes Apple’s approach to data privacy in subtle dig at Facebook; 29/03/2018 – Apple released iOS 11.3 on Thursday, which includes new features; 28/03/2018 – Apple Faces Multiple Lawsuits Over Throttled iPhones; 23/05/2018 – OpenX Taps Former Google, Apple Executive Jacqueline Berg to Lead North America Publisher Partnerships; 10/05/2018 – Apple abandons €850m data centre project in Ireland; 03/05/2018 – The Apple Rush Company, Inc. announces the partnering with Champagne Beverage Co, Inc. of Madisonville, LA, a member of the AB; 02/04/2018 – CNET: Apple’s Mac computers may use its own chips starting in 2020; 30/03/2018 – TAIPEI — Leading iPhone assembler Hon Hai Precision Industry endured its first decline in full-year net profit since 2008, hampered by weaker-than-expected sales of the smartphone while the company struggles to reduce its reliance on Apple

Alphaone Investment Services Llc increased its stake in Rudolph Technologies Inc (RTEC) by 4548.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alphaone Investment Services Llc bought 75,046 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.44% with the market. The institutional investor held 76,696 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.75M, up from 1,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alphaone Investment Services Llc who had been investing in Rudolph Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $858.59 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.26% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $26.84. About 59,834 shares traded. Rudolph Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RTEC) has declined 23.65% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.08% the S&P500. Some Historical RTEC News: 03/05/2018 – RUDOLPH TECHNOLOGIES INC RTEC.N : D.A. DAVIDSON RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $38 FROM $33; 02/05/2018 – Rudolph Technologies 1Q Rev $73.1M

Alphaone Investment Services Llc, which manages about $491.59M and $166.77M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Northwest Pipe Co (NASDAQ:NWPX) by 104,730 shares to 91,224 shares, valued at $2.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) by 109,820 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,330 shares, and cut its stake in Cbtx Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 13 investors sold RTEC shares while 54 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 28.37 million shares or 1.24% less from 28.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Louisiana State Employees Retirement invested in 0.01% or 11,600 shares. Tiaa Cref Mngmt Ltd holds 0% or 87,054 shares in its portfolio. Tanaka Capital Mgmt has invested 3.31% of its portfolio in Rudolph Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RTEC). Swiss National Bank holds 0% or 58,200 shares. Stifel reported 0% stake. Huntington Financial Bank accumulated 1,192 shares or 0% of the stock. Public Sector Pension Inv Board holds 89,994 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Palisade Ltd Limited Liability Company Nj holds 0.31% or 429,769 shares. Investment Counselors Of Maryland Limited Liability Company reported 0.26% in Rudolph Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RTEC). Panagora Asset Inc invested in 0.04% or 356,267 shares. Geode Capital Management Limited Liability Corp holds 0% or 426,482 shares. Ima Wealth has invested 0% of its portfolio in Rudolph Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RTEC). Malaga Cove Capital Limited Liability Co has invested 1.76% of its portfolio in Rudolph Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RTEC). Comerica Bankshares holds 0.01% in Rudolph Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RTEC) or 30,803 shares. Royal National Bank Of Canada stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Rudolph Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RTEC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Capital Invest Counsel holds 12.59% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 180,450 shares. Principal Financial Gp reported 8.89 million shares or 1.57% of all its holdings. 41,366 were reported by Pitcairn. Cap Counsel New York stated it has 0.4% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Spears Abacus Advsrs Lc reported 183,362 shares stake. Willingdon Wealth Management has invested 4.16% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 174 were reported by C M Bidwell &. Warren Averett Asset Lc reported 20,558 shares. Gyroscope Capital Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.77% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Adams Asset Lc holds 1.59% or 62,811 shares in its portfolio. Cordasco reported 2,471 shares or 0.47% of all its holdings. Cumberland Advsr Inc reported 0.46% stake. General Com accumulated 89,000 shares. Accuvest Global holds 4,487 shares. Parsec Fincl Mngmt reported 269,991 shares stake.