Paradigm Financial Advisors Has Upped Amazon (AMZN) Position By $1.09 Million; 3 Bullish Analysts Covering Acuity Brands, Inc. (AYI)

Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc increased Amazon Inc (AMZN) stake by 127.88% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc acquired 610 shares as Amazon Inc (AMZN)’s stock declined 2.34%. The Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc holds 1,087 shares with $1.94 million value, up from 477 last quarter. Amazon Inc now has $867.76B valuation. The stock decreased 0.57% or $10.11 during the last trading session, reaching $1776.29. About 3.06 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 11/04/2018 – Techmeme: Despite Trump’s repeated criticism of Amazon and Washington Post, Jeff Bezos has remained silent; sources say it; 23/05/2018 – Just In Time For Father’s Day: Children’s Book “Made For Me” Debuts At #1 On Amazon And Hits Publisher’s Weekly Bestsellers Li; 02/04/2018 – Netflix, Airbnb, Slack, Time, and Reddit use Amazon’s cloud platform; 17/05/2018 – Walmart, Big Retail Chains Ride U.S. Economy as They Battle Amazon; 02/04/2018 – ProfNet Experts Available on Commerce in the Amazon Age, IT Operations, More; 14/05/2018 – Amazon Go – a cashierless version of 7-Eleven – is expanding to San Francisco and Chicago Recode previously reported that the company planned to open up to six new locations this year; 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Announces Amazon Alexa Skills – Offering Original Content and Market Insights Via Easy Voice Command; 05/04/2018 – Amazon and UPS have been quietly fighting over the post office’s cost structure – long before Trump; 16/03/2018 – CNBC: Exclusive: Amazon is hiring a former FDA official to work on its secretive health tech business, CNBC has learned; 16/04/2018 – Complexities of Amazon Selling Drugs in Bulk to Hospitals and Building Logistics Network Cited — CNBC

Among 3 analysts covering Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Acuity Brands has $184 highest and $155 lowest target. $166.33’s average target is 32.63% above currents $125.41 stock price. Acuity Brands had 7 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) has “Market Outperform” rating given on Thursday, April 4 by JMP Securities. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, April 4 by Robert W. Baird. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $155 target in Thursday, April 4 report. See Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) latest ratings:

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.54, from 0.83 in 2018Q4.

Acuity Brands, Inc. designs, produces, and distributes various lighting solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company has market cap of $4.84 billion. The firm offers lighting and controls products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, daylighting, special-us, street and roadway, parking garage, and underwater lighting; area pedestrian, flood, and decorative site lighting; landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems. It has a 14.65 P/E ratio. It also provides modular wiring products, light emitting diode drivers, glass products, and inverters; and services across applications that primarily relate to monitoring and controlling lighting systems through network technologies and the commissioning of control systems.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4.