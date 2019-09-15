Paradigm Financial Advisors Has Raised Its Facebook (FB) Stake; Cs Mckee LP Has Cut Eog Resources (EOG) Holding

Cs Mckee Lp decreased Eog Resources (EOG) stake by 5.11% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Cs Mckee Lp sold 13,900 shares as Eog Resources (EOG)’s stock declined 6.57%. The Cs Mckee Lp holds 257,967 shares with $24.03 million value, down from 271,867 last quarter. Eog Resources now has $46.10B valuation. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $79.39. About 3.92 million shares traded or 6.72% up from the average. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 33.91% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.91% the S&P500. Some Historical EOG News: 27/03/2018 – EOG EOG.N CEO SAYS EXPECTS OILFIELD SERVICE COSTS TO DROP 9 PERCENT THIS YEAR IN PERMIAN, 4 PERCENT IN EAGLE FORD; 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EPS $1.19, EST. $1.01; 25/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – EOG seeking to pull out of British North Sea; 13/03/2018 – Something curious between EOG Resources, Inc. and the SEC (published 30-Jan). $EOG; 29/05/2018 – EOG Resources at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 27/03/2018 – EOG Resources expects service costs to drop this year in shale plays; 03/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EOG Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 22/05/2018 – EOG Resources at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 22/04/2018 – DJ EOG Resources Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EOG); 03/05/2018 – EOG Resources 1Q Net $638.6M

Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc increased Facebook Inc (FB) stake by 11.72% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc acquired 1,911 shares as Facebook Inc (FB)’s stock rose 0.62%. The Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc holds 18,214 shares with $3.52M value, up from 16,303 last quarter. Facebook Inc now has $534.04 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $187.19. About 11.44M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 11/05/2018 – A vocal critic of Facebook, NYU professor Scott Galloway called Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg “scarier” than Fidel Castro; 12/04/2018 – EU Says `Sanctions Should Be Applied’ If Facebook Broke Laws (Video); 26/04/2018 – EU LAWMAKERS, GOVERNMENTS STRIKE DEAL ON FORCING NETFLIX, AMAZON TO PAY LEVIES TO FUND EUROPEAN CONTENT – STATEMENT; 25/03/2018 – Hollywood Torrent: Facebook the victim, Spotify’s secret plans; 09/04/2018 – AILMAN: CLEARLY FB WAS VERY LATE TO RESPOND; 13/04/2018 – The tiny Cambridge department sucked into Facebook big data furore; 24/04/2018 – Academic behind Facebook scandal says it’s ‘unlikely’ data was used to help Trump campaign; 14/03/2018 – Facebook has long touted its commitment to news, establishing the Facebook Journalism Project and last month announcing a partnership with local news outlets to improve subscription bases; 06/04/2018 – Facebook will require more authentication for people buying political ads; 17/04/2018 – TRILLIUM ASSET MANAGEMENT URGES FACEBOOK SHAEHOLDERS TO VOTE IN FAVOR OF PROPOSAL REGARDING RISK OVERSIGHT COMMITTEE – SEC FILING

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Oregon-based Baker Ellis Asset Limited Company has invested 0.03% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Paradigm Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 0% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Fort Washington Investment Advisors Oh reported 1.17 million shares stake. Retail Bank Of Stockton stated it has 0.52% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). George Kaiser Family Foundation has 0.53% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Lazard Asset Management Limited Liability Co has 0.13% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Kames Public Ltd Com holds 1.41% or 271,516 shares in its portfolio. Davis Selected Advisers stated it has 4.45% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Swiss Bank owns 7.82M shares. Hanseatic Ser holds 13,617 shares or 2.68% of its portfolio. Whale Rock Cap Mgmt Llc invested 4.37% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability Com, a New Jersey-based fund reported 6,152 shares. First Fincl Bank Sioux Falls, a South Dakota-based fund reported 1,979 shares. Incline Management Ltd Company reported 6.19% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Acropolis Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 1,584 shares.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $4.05 million activity. The insider THIEL PETER sold $4.05 million.

Among 8 analysts covering Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Facebook has $24500 highest and $187 lowest target. $216.89’s average target is 15.87% above currents $187.19 stock price. Facebook had 21 analyst reports since March 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. M Partners maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, March 20 report. The stock of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) earned “Buy” rating by Mizuho on Monday, March 18. The firm has “Buy” rating by Bank of America given on Monday, March 18. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, June 19 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Guggenheim given on Thursday, April 4. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, August 2 by M Partners. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, April 9 with “Overweight”. On Wednesday, June 19 the stock rating was maintained by JMP Securities with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, June 19 with “Buy”. Oppenheimer maintained the shares of FB in report on Monday, June 24 with “Buy” rating.

Analysts await EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.24 EPS, down 29.14% or $0.51 from last year’s $1.75 per share. EOG’s profit will be $720.02 million for 16.01 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.31 actual EPS reported by EOG Resources, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.34% negative EPS growth.

