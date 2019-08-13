Paradigm Financial Advisors Has Lowered Its Alibaba Group Hldg LTD Adr (BABA) Position by $789,516; Stock Declined; As Oracle (ORCL) Share Value Rose, Harvey Capital Management Has Lowered Position

Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd Adr (BABA) by 24.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc sold 4,338 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 13,662 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.49M, down from 18,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $414.78B market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $159.31. About 14.42 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 16/04/2018 – JD.com takes $85 mln stake in Allianz China unit; 14/05/2018 – SHANGHAI ATHUB RECEIVES PROPOSAL FROM ALIBABA ON DATA CENTERS; 20/04/2018 – Alibaba acquires Chinese chipmaker C-SKY Microsystems; 15/03/2018 – ALIBABA GROUP’S SECONDARY LISTING IN CHINA COULD HAPPEN AS SOON AS THIS SUMMER – WSJ, CITING; 27/03/2018 – Alaska Governor: Tech giant Alibaba Group joins Opportunity Alaska: China Trade Mission; 24/04/2018 – Swatch Group CEO Nick Hayek told CNBC that Alibaba does better at fighting fakes than its American counterpart, Amazon; 15/05/2018 – Viking Global Adds Alibaba, Exits Broadcom, Cuts Amazon: 13F; 18/03/2018 – ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING BABA.N TO INVEST $2 BLN IN SOUTHEAST ASIA’S LAZADA – STATEMENT; 09/04/2018 – Boston Metro: China’s SenseTime valued at $4.5 billion after Alibaba-led funding; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group 4Q-End Annual Active Consumers on China Retail Marketplaces 552M

Harvey Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Oracle Corporation (ORCL) by 84.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvey Capital Management Inc sold 160,209 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 30,500 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.64 million, down from 190,709 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Oracle Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $177.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $53.25. About 6.33 million shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 19/03/2018 – ORACLE – ONE-TIME NET CHARGE OF $6.9 BLN RELATED TO 2017 TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT RECORDED IN QTR; 02/04/2018 – Oracle Named a Leader in the 2018 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Identity Governance and Administration; 16/04/2018 – Oracle Co-CEO Tells Trump Pentagon Cloud Plan Makes ‘No Sense’; 04/04/2018 – Oracle’s Catz Said to Discuss Amazon Contract Fight With Trump (Video); 20/03/2018 – Tech Today: A Micron Blowout? Defending Facebook, Dumping Oracle — Barron’s Blog; 11/04/2018 – “The Loyalty Divide – Operator and Consumer Perspectives, Restaurant 2018” Reveals Operator Misconceptions of Consumer Loyalty; 22/03/2018 – Oracle Recognizes HR Pioneers in Annual Awards; 10/04/2018 – Oracle AI Powers Future of Customer Experience Management; 05/04/2018 – Determine, Inc. President, CEO and Director Patrick Stakenas Featured in Nationwide Media Distribution by Business Rockstars; 15/05/2018 – Even back in 2005, Jeff Bezos heeded the advice of the Oracle of Omaha

Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc, which manages about $263.88 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Mid Cap Etf (VO) by 2,125 shares to 75,195 shares, valued at $12.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 610 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1,087 shares, and has risen its stake in Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Analysts await Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $1.13 EPS, up 71.21% or $0.47 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BABA’s profit will be $2.94 billion for 35.25 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual EPS reported by Alibaba Group Holding Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.41% EPS growth.

Harvey Capital Management Inc, which manages about $386.73 million and $208.12M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Sp 500 Index Etf (IVV) by 3,630 shares to 6,513 shares, valued at $1.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) by 3,115 shares in the quarter, for a total of 33,015 shares, and has risen its stake in Caterpillar Inc (NYSE:CAT).

