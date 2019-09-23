Paradigm Financial Advisors Has Lifted Its Apple (AAPL) Position by $18.09 Million; Valuation Rose; Signaturefd Holds Position in Home Depot (HD)

Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 4591.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc bought 91,822 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 93,822 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.57M, up from 2,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $988.44B market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $218.72. About 16.79M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 03/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – China’s Xiaomi lifts lid on Hong Kong l.P.O; 04/05/2018 – Arias Intel Signs Agreement with Seed-to-Sale Software Provider; 27/03/2018 – Apple reveals new $299 iPad at education-themed event; 21/05/2018 – APPLE COMMENTS ON ISSUE IN ADDING CARDS IN APPLE PAY; 01/05/2018 – Fast Company: Apple Announces Earnings Today Amid Plenty Of Anxiety Over iPhone X Sales; 30/03/2018 – TAIPEI — Leading iPhone assembler Hon Hai Precision Industry endured its first decline in full-year net profit since 2008, hampered by weaker-than-expected sales of the smartphone while the company struggles to reduce its reliance on Apple; 10/05/2018 – SPROTT’S WHITNEY GEORGE SAYS APPLE WORTH AT LEAST $200/SHR:CNBC; 03/04/2018 – Boing Boing: Score Apple’s HomePod for free in this giveaway; 03/04/2018 – Watchmakers Show Off Survival Tools for an Apple Age at Baselworld; 20/04/2018 – APPLE SAYS AFFECTED MACBOOK PRO (NON TOUCH BAR) UNITS WERE MANUFACTURED BETWEEN OCTOBER 2016 AND OCTOBER 2017 – APPLE SUPPORT PAGE

Signaturefd Llc increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 4.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Signaturefd Llc bought 1,619 shares as the company's stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 34,715 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.22M, up from 33,096 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Signaturefd Llc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $247.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $226.25. About 2.68M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 136,398 are held by Tower Bridge Advsrs. Gemmer Asset Ltd Liability Co owns 13,654 shares. Northside Cap Mgmt Lc reported 2,214 shares. Fifth Third Savings Bank holds 2.14 million shares or 2.59% of its portfolio. 11,387 are owned by First Financial In. Ameritas Invest Prtnrs Incorporated accumulated 226,785 shares. Bokf Na has invested 1.9% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Sandhill Cap Ptnrs has 0.15% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Corsair Capital Management Lp accumulated 6,151 shares. Tower Research Limited Liability Company (Trc) invested in 0.19% or 13,985 shares. Numerixs Techs reported 11,072 shares. Mcrae Cap Incorporated, a New Jersey-based fund reported 14,970 shares. Norman Fields Gottscho Cap Lc has 4.93% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Godshalk Welsh Management Incorporated reported 13,917 shares. California-based Grand Jean Capital Mgmt has invested 4.09% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc, which manages about $271.56M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P Regional Bking (KRE) by 21,207 shares to 89,146 shares, valued at $4.76M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd Adr (NYSE:BABA) by 2,848 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,152 shares, and cut its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 54 investors sold HD shares while 602 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 545 raised stakes. 734.39 million shares or 0.05% more from 734.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pinnacle Associate Limited has invested 0.7% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Everett Harris And Ca accumulated 40,772 shares. Mycio Wealth Partners Ltd Company invested in 9,096 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 3.27M shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. Indiana Tru & Mngmt Company has 2,994 shares for 0.34% of their portfolio. Pathstone Family Office Llc invested in 9,212 shares. Renaissance Group Ltd Liability holds 135,691 shares. Moreover, Karp Management has 0.48% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 7,292 shares. 39,650 were accumulated by Norris Perne And French Limited Liability Partnership Mi. Hilltop invested 0.36% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Diversified Investment Strategies Limited Liability Corporation owns 1,250 shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. Acadian Asset Management Limited Com reported 1.52M shares or 1.52% of all its holdings. Clough Cap Prtn Lp has invested 1.39% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Putnam Invests Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 2.73 million shares. Balasa Dinverno Foltz Ltd Liability Company reported 0.38% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).