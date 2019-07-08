Paradigm Financial Advisors Has Increased Position in Micron Technology (MU); Bamco Cut Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg LTD (TSM) by $33.53 Million

Bamco Inc decreased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (TSM) by 24.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bamco Inc sold 838,269 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.60M shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $106.35 million, down from 3.43M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bamco Inc who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $198.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.33% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $39.4. About 4.07M shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 5.06% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 27/04/2018 – TSMC to invest $14 billion in R&D at Hsinchu facility; 20/04/2018 – Weak guidance from a top Apple supplier Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, and the likely knock-on effect to 3-D sensing technology maker AMS, suggests Apple is not buying components for the iPhone X; 01/05/2018 – Arm Physical IP to Accelerate Mainstream Mobile and IoT SoC Designs on TSMC 22nm ULP/ULL Platform; 29/05/2018 – MFS Institutional International Equity Fund Cuts TSMC; 19/04/2018 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSMC) is the largest semiconductor foundry company in the world and also makes chips for leading technology firms such as Apple and Nvidia; 02/05/2018 – Brightwire: TSMC’s Nanjing plant starts shipment of 12-inch wafers to Bitmain; 19/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS CAPEX WILL SUPPORT 5-10 PCT GROWTH IN ANNUAL REVENUE IN NEXT FEW YEARS; 03/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS IT ORDERS EQUIPMENT FOR T$2.7 BLN; 06/04/2018 – Chinese bitcoin miner eyes IPO, prefers to list outside mainland; 16/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$1.09 BLN

Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc increased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 470.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc bought 75,333 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.85% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 91,333 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.78M, up from 16,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.34% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $40.34. About 19.87 million shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 27.53% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.96% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 21/05/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES MICRON TECHNOLOGY’S CFR TO Ba1, OUTLOOK POSITI; 23/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $55; 21/05/2018 – Micron Ships Industry’s First Quad-Level Cell NAND SSD; 12/03/2018 – MICRON: TALLURI SVP & GENERAL MANAGER OF MOBILE BUSINESS UNIT; 22/03/2018 – Micron Technology 2Q EPS $2.67; 21/05/2018 – Micron Announces $10 Billion Share Repurchase Authorization; 15/03/2018 – Selling GE, Intel, AMD, Micron, Buying Nvidia — Barrons.com; 11/05/2018 – HOSOKAWA MICRON 6277.T 6-MTH GROUP NET PROFIT 1.93 BLN YEN (+18.1 %), 2017/18 FORECAST PROFIT 3.60 BLN YEN (+0.8 %); 02/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: NKE, MU, & more; 12/03/2018 – Micron Appoints Raj Talluri as Senior Vice President and General Manager of Mobile Business Unit

Bamco Inc, which manages about $24.24 billion and $23.59 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Toro Co (NYSE:TTC) by 56,103 shares to 676,389 shares, valued at $46.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Yandex N V (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 10,044 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.11 million shares, and has risen its stake in Idex Corp (NYSE:IEX).

Analysts await Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $0.41 EPS, down 12.77% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.47 per share. TSM’s profit will be $2.06B for 24.02 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.38 actual EPS reported by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.89% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold MU shares while 237 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 807.22 million shares or 2.34% less from 826.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hsbc Public Ltd Company reported 0.11% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Delta Management Ltd Co invested in 1.89% or 70,920 shares. Vestor Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 76,983 shares. Fagan Associate Inc accumulated 28,565 shares. Bp Public Ltd Liability owns 125,000 shares or 0.2% of their US portfolio. Perigon Wealth Management Limited Liability Co invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Dorsey & Whitney Trust Ltd holds 4,945 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Saturna has 0.03% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Glenmede Com Na holds 96,282 shares. Aldebaran Finance Inc has 0.39% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Cetera Advsrs Ltd has 0.06% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Earnest Partners Ltd Liability holds 0% or 540 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Us Bancorp De has 0.05% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Schroder Invest Management Grp Inc stated it has 2.12M shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Credit Capital Invests, New Jersey-based fund reported 703,430 shares.