Paradigm Financial Advisors Has Increased Its Netflix (NFLX) Holding by $2.19 Million; Stock Declined; Baidu (BIDU) Market Value Declined While Kazazian Asset Management Boosted Holding

Kazazian Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Baidu Inc (BIDU) by 98.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kazazian Asset Management Llc bought 10,977 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.47% . The institutional investor held 22,089 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.64M, up from 11,112 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kazazian Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Baidu Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 7.78% or $7.52 during the last trading session, reaching $104.22. About 9.62M shares traded or 133.34% up from the average. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 55.57% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.57% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 24/04/2018 – Chinese tech giants, government under fire for ‘men only’ job ads; 29/03/2018 – ADRs End Higher; Barclays, Baidu and Gold Fields Trade Actively; 10/04/2018 – SENSORO SAYS COMPLETED MULTI-MLN DOLLAR SERIES C ROUND OF FINANCING LED BY BAIDU VENTURES, NORTHERN LIGHT VENTURE CAPITAL, AMONG OTHERS; 14/03/2018 – Baidu Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for Mar. 22; 26/04/2018 – BAIDU – RMB 41.2 BLN RELATED WITH CO’S FINANCIAL SERVICE BUSINESS WERE RECLASSIFIED TO ASSETS, LIABILITIES HELD FOR SALE ON BALANCE SHEET AS OF MARCH 31; 30/04/2018 – Insurance Jrnl: China’s Baidu Selling Majority Stake in Fintechs; Could Target Insurance; 18/05/2018 – BAIDU’S LU QI TO STEP DOWN AS PRESIDENT, COO: SINA.COM; 12/04/2018 – China lays out self-driving rules in global race – China Daily; 07/03/2018 – ATOMWISE – NEW INVESTORS IN SERIES A FINANCING INCLUDE BAIDU VENTURES, TENCENT, AND DOLBY FAMILY VENTURE VENTURES; 19/04/2018 – Baidu Unveils Apollo 2.5, the Newest Upgrade to its Autonomous Driving Open Platform

Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc increased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 614.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc bought 6,146 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The institutional investor held 7,146 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.55 million, up from 1,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $135.46B market cap company. The stock increased 2.17% or $6.58 during the last trading session, reaching $309.38. About 4.95 million shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 23/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ba3 Rating To Netflix’s Proposed $1.5 Billion Notes Offering; 24/05/2018 – News 12 CT: Business Briefs: Deutsche Bank, Uber, Netflix; 07/05/2018 – Transgender show ‘Transparent’ to end after one more season; 16/04/2018 – NETFLIX REVERSES, DOWN 1 PCT IN EXTENDED TRADE AFTER QUARTERLY REPORT; 18/04/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: Netflix Picks Up Ice Cube’s Modern Christmas Carol ‘Humbug’; 18/04/2018 – Disney’s $8.7 Billion Value on Hulu Is Dwarfed by Netflix; 16/03/2018 – Apple acquired Texture, an app billed as “Netflix for digital magazines.”; 09/05/2018 – Altice USA revenue rises on Suddenlink additions, higher ad revenue; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Trump decision on Iran eyed, Fox-Disney-Comcast battle; 20/04/2018 – Variety: Vice Inks Netflix, Theatrical Deals for Motherboard’s `The Most Unknown’ Science Documentary

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Capstone Finance Inc has 631 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Wells Fargo & Mn has 0.18% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 1.66 million shares. Natl Pension Serv owns 431,006 shares. Acadian Asset Limited Liability Co reported 2,633 shares. Sun Life Financial stated it has 0.06% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Utah Retirement owns 78,716 shares for 0.56% of their portfolio. First Midwest Bankshares Division holds 0.44% or 9,142 shares in its portfolio. Adell Harriman And Carpenter owns 0% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 15,432 shares. Accredited Investors Incorporated reported 769 shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 745,851 shares. Hanson Mcclain Inc owns 770 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. North Carolina-based Atria Invs Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.11% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Advisory Service has invested 0.08% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Principal Grp invested in 0.23% or 680,853 shares. Highlander Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 450 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings.

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $2.00 million activity.