Paradigm Financial Advisors Has Increased Facebook Com (FB) Position By $1.21 Million; Secoo Holding Limited – Adr (SECO) Shorts Increased By 46.41%

Secoo Holding Limited – Adr (NASDAQ:SECO) had an increase of 46.41% in short interest. SECO’s SI was 159,000 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 46.41% from 108,600 shares previously. With 103,600 avg volume, 2 days are for Secoo Holding Limited – Adr (NASDAQ:SECO)’s short sellers to cover SECO’s short positions. The SI to Secoo Holding Limited – Adr’s float is 87.41%. The stock decreased 3.41% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $7.64. About 34,032 shares traded. Secoo Holding Limited (NASDAQ:SECO) has declined 13.17% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.60% the S&P500. Some Historical SECO News: 19/03/2018 – Secoo Welcomes Emporio Armani Flagship Store; 22/03/2018 – Secoo Holding Sees 1Q Rev CNY760M-CNY775M; 19/04/2018 – Secoo Enters Acquires Caissa Travel Subsidiary; 22/03/2018 – SECOO HOLDING LTD – QTRLY NON-GAAP SHR $0.50; 30/03/2018 – Secoo’s designer channel cooperated with more than 300 indie designers from Top 100 and Ontime Show; 17/04/2018 – Secoo Aims to Structure a Lifestyle Premium Platform by Expanding Business; 19/04/2018 – SECOO ENTERS LIFESTYLE BUSINESS BY ACQUIRING A CAISSA TRAVEL; 16/03/2018 – Luxury E-commerce Secoo Expands Exclusive Brick-and-Mortar Experience to Couture Cocktails; 22/03/2018 – Secoo Holding 4Q Adj EPS 50c; 09/04/2018 – Secoo x Edison Chen will Release Limited Products, Fashion Brand Starts to Treasure Luxury E-Commerce

Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc increased Facebook Inc Com (FB) stake by 81.14% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc acquired 7,303 shares as Facebook Inc Com (FB)’s stock rose 13.53%. The Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc holds 16,303 shares with $2.72 million value, up from 9,000 last quarter. Facebook Inc Com now has $556.63 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.04% or $2 during the last trading session, reaching $195. About 9.05 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 11/04/2018 – The Associated Press: BREAKING: Facebook CEO acknowledges his own personal data was sold to third parties in congressional; 22/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Facebook chief Zuckerberg faces EU grilling; 28/03/2018 – Variety: Facebook’s Tamara Hrivnak and 300’s Kevin Liles to Keynote at A2IM’s Indie Week; 27/03/2018 – Facebook’s Zuckerberg to testify before U.S. Congress; 26/04/2018 – Advertisers flock to Facebook undeterred by privacy scandal; 05/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: U.S. congressional panels probe whether Russia got Facebook data; 17/03/2018 – Trump consultants harvested data from 50 mln Facebook users -reports; 26/04/2018 – Apple, Facebook and Snap have said that augmented reality is a top priority; 23/05/2018 – Adext AMaaS: The First & Only Transparent Self-Service Artificial Intelligence Outperforming Humans at Google AdWords + Facebook Ads; 26/04/2018 – Sheryl Sandberg delivered a passionate, defiant defense of Facebook’s business

Among 16 analysts covering Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), 15 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 94% are positive. Facebook had 36 analyst reports since January 31, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, June 19. As per Thursday, March 7, the company rating was maintained by Jefferies. The company was maintained on Monday, March 18 by Mizuho. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, March 11 by Nomura. Rosenblatt maintained the shares of FB in report on Tuesday, March 5 with “Buy” rating. As per Monday, March 11, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. Deutsche Bank maintained Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) rating on Thursday, January 31. Deutsche Bank has “Buy” rating and $200 target. The rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Buy” on Monday, June 24. As per Thursday, January 31, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on Thursday, March 14 with “Hold” rating.

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 8 sales for $21.33 million activity. $7.79M worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) was sold by Sandberg Sheryl. Stretch Colin sold $124,035 worth of stock or 750 shares. 4,761 shares were sold by Wehner David M., worth $788,374 on Thursday, January 31. Another trade for 15,900 shares valued at $2.39M was made by Cox Christopher K on Tuesday, January 15.

