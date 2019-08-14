Paradigm Financial Advisors Has Increased Bank Of America (BAC) Position; ADVA OPTICAL NETWORKING SE ORDINARY SHAR (ADVOF) SI Increased By 5.88%

ADVA OPTICAL NETWORKING SE ORDINARY SHAR (OTCMKTS:ADVOF) had an increase of 5.88% in short interest. ADVOF’s SI was 3,600 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 5.88% from 3,400 shares previously. It closed at $7.65 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 14, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc increased Bank Of America (BAC) stake by 872.22% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc acquired 309,638 shares as Bank Of America (BAC)’s stock rose 1.39%. The Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc holds 345,138 shares with $9.52M value, up from 35,500 last quarter. Bank Of America now has $258.03B valuation. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $27.72. About 69.87M shares traded or 42.02% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 24/05/2018 – Square Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 14/05/2018 – MyoKardia Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 05/05/2018 – Bank of America says the dollar volume of physician mortgages it has issued has increased ninefold between 2008 and 2017; 01/05/2018 – Bank Of America: Houston Entrepreneurs Most Confident in Their Local Economy Among 10 Major American Cities – Tuesday, May 1,; 25/04/2018 – Henry Schein Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 16/04/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA MARCH CREDIT-CARD WRITE-OFFS 2.81% :3481126Z US; 09/04/2018 – BofA strategist Hartnett pins ‘simple reason’ for market woes on the Fed; 15/05/2018 – Lilly Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 21/05/2018 – Tl Chief Financial Officer Rafael Lizardi to speak at Bank of America Merrill Lynch investor conference; 01/05/2018 – Bank of America: Chicago Entrepreneurs Increasing Plans to Hire Tue, 01 May 2018 13:00:00 +0000

Among 6 analysts covering Bank of America (NYSE:BAC), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Bank of America has $40 highest and $29.5000 lowest target. $34.92’s average target is 25.97% above currents $27.72 stock price. Bank of America had 12 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) earned “Buy” rating by Credit Suisse on Tuesday, February 19. The stock of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) earned “Outperform” rating by Oppenheimer on Tuesday, March 26. As per Wednesday, April 17, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. BMO Capital Markets upgraded it to “Outperform” rating and $3700 target in Tuesday, June 18 report. On Tuesday, July 9 the stock rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Overweight”. The stock of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, April 17 by Jefferies. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Wood given on Friday, July 26.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Amer Assets Inv Mgmt Ltd has 0.97% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 217,100 shares. First Tru Advisors Ltd Partnership has 0.06% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 1.16M shares. Proffitt Goodson holds 37,103 shares. Delta Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company Tn stated it has 13,463 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Lowe Brockenbrough owns 20,853 shares. Cambridge owns 201,874 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Ghp Investment Advsr, Colorado-based fund reported 80,435 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Insur holds 0.18% or 50,700 shares in its portfolio. One Cap Limited Liability Company invested in 0.61% or 124,280 shares. Miracle Mile Advsrs Ltd Llc holds 0.91% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) or 411,307 shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd Company holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 704,500 shares. Gw Henssler Associates Limited, a Georgia-based fund reported 8,121 shares. Cornerstone Advsrs has 0.03% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 12,770 shares. Jane Street Gru Limited Liability Corp holds 0.15% or 3.40 million shares in its portfolio. Davis reported 27,590 shares.

ADVA Optical Networking SE develops, makes, and sells optical and Ethernet networking solutions to telecommunications carriers and enterprises to deliver data, storage, voice, and video services. The company has market cap of $360.05 million. It offers scalable optical transport solutions, such as FSP 3000 and FSP 3000 CloudConnect; packet edge and aggregation products; and network virtualization products comprising ensemble connectors, ensemble orchestrators, ensemble analytics, ensemble controllers, and ensemble network controllers, as well as FSP 150 ProVMi and FSP 150VMe. It has a 64.25 P/E ratio. The firm also provides timing and synchronization products; fiber assurance products; and automated network management products, such as FSP service manager, FSP network manager, and FSP network hypervisor that offers an unified platform for network operations.

