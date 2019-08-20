Paradigm Financial Advisors Has Decreased Holding in Cisco Systems (CSCO) by $307,347 as Valuation Declined; As Anthem (ANTM) Valuation Rose, Verus Financial Partners Has Raised Stake by $592,020

Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 5.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc sold 5,799 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 98,016 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.29M, down from 103,815 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $214.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $48.48. About 7.09M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 01/05/2018 – Permira’s Deal for Cisco’s Video Arm Is Said to Cost $1 Billion; 26/04/2018 – Cisco CEO meets IT minister, discusses electronics mfg, digital health; 23/05/2018 – 3-D Technology Announces Cisco Premier Partner Certification; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q Revenue Up 4% to 6% Yr Over Yr; 17/05/2018 – Cisco Slides After Forecasts Fall Short of Most Optimistic Views; 26/04/2018 – Learn to Secure Network Equipment against Attacks and Malware at May 16 TCG Webcast with Cisco Systems, Inc., Huawei and Infineon; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Looks to Show Revenue Growth Wasn’t a Blip — Earnings Preview; 03/05/2018 – IoT Evolution’s IoT Week Kicks Off with Insight on Smart Cities and lloT from Industry Leaders like the Department of Homeland Security, Cisco, Microsoft, the City of Atlanta and Many Others; 04/04/2018 – Consumer tech gets reprieve as U.S., China spar over tariffs; 01/05/2018 – Cisco Announces May 2018 Event with the Financial Community

Verus Financial Partners Inc increased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 213.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verus Financial Partners Inc bought 2,070 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 3,039 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $872,000, up from 969 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $69.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.24% or $3.39 during the last trading session, reaching $270.02. About 613,334 shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 25/04/2018 – CORRECT: ANTHEM FY ADJ EPS FORECAST REPORTED IN ERROR; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC – 2018 OPERATING CASH FLOW IS EXPECTED TO BE GREATER THAN $4.0 BLN; 22/03/2018 – Football Rumors: 49ers Free Agent Eric Reid Won’t Kneel For Anthem; 02/04/2018 – Shares of Anthem, UnitedHealth and Medicaid-provider Centene rise in premarket trading after sources confirm early deals talks between Walmart and Humana; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC ANTM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $15.12, REV VIEW $91.34 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 23/05/2018 – ABC6: #BREAKING: #NFL implements standing for Anthem policy, players have option of staying in locker room…; 23/05/2018 – NFL PLAYERS UNION SAYS IT WAS NOT CONSULTED ON NEW NATIONAL ANTHEM POLICY, WILL REVIEW AND CHALLEGNGE IF NECESSARY; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Disciplined Equity Adds Anthem, Exits Aetna; 05/04/2018 – Anthem And Soapbox Present “Doing Good Demands Good Design”; 13/03/2018 – Anthem Inc. Backs 2018 View of Adjusted EPS Topping $15.00

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.

Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc, which manages about $263.88 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jpmorgan Ultra Short by 16,992 shares to 59,090 shares, valued at $2.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 797 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,588 shares, and has risen its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX).