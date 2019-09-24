Paradigm Financial Advisors Has Cut Its Stake in Call Alibaba Group Hldg (Call) (BABA) by $1.01 Million as Share Value Declined; Pfizer (PFE) Holder National Mutual Insurance Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives Raised Holding

National Mutual Insurance Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives increased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 120% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. National Mutual Insurance Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives bought 24,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 44,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.91M, up from 20,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $200.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $36.24. About 2.28M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 08/05/2018 – MYLAN MYL.O SAYS EPIPEN SUPPLY LEVELS MAY VARY ACROSS WHOLESALERS AND PHARMACIES; 15/05/2018 – FDA Granted Approval of Retacrit to Hospira Inc., a Pfizer Company; 16/05/2018 – PHASE lll IMPOWER150 STUDY SHOWED GENENTECH’S TECENTRIQ AND AVASTIN PLUS CARBOPLATIN AND PACLITAXEL HELPED PEOPLE WITH A SPECIFIC TYPE OF METASTATIC LUNG CANCER LIVE SIGNIFICANTLY LONGER COMPARED TO…; 29/03/2018 – PFIZER REPORTS POSITIVE TOPLINE RESULTS FROM PHASE 3 TAFAMIDIS; 30/05/2018 – FDA EXPANDS APPROVAL OF XELJANZ, MADE BY PFIZER; 14/03/2018 – Global Acromegaly and Gigantism Drugs Market 2018-2022 – Key Vendors are lpsen, Novartis & Pfizer – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 10/04/2018 – Tuberous Sclerosis Alliance salutes FDA approval of Afinitor® DISPERZ (everolimus) as the first adjunctive treatment approved in US for patients aged 2 years and older with tuberous sclerosis complex (TSC)-associated partial-onset seizures; 16/05/2018 – ASTRAZENECA IS SAID TO WEIGH SALE OF U.S. RIGHTS FOR CRESTOR; 25/04/2018 – ASTELLAS PHARMA FY XTANDI SALES Y/Y 16.8%; 07/05/2018 – FDA GRANTS PRIORITY REVIEW TO GENENTECH’S TECENTRIQ

Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Call Alibaba Group Hldg (Call) (BABA) by 33.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc analyzed 6,000 shares as the company's stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 12,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.03M, down from 18,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc who had been investing in Call Alibaba Group Hldg (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $456.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $1.71 during the last trading session, reaching $175.27. About 3.41 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500.

Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc, which manages about $271.56 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG) by 22,479 shares to 61,667 shares, valued at $4.22 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bank Of America (NYSE:BAC) by 309,225 shares in the quarter, for a total of 334,725 shares, and has risen its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Analysts await Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.22 EPS, up 20.79% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.01 per share. BABA’s profit will be $3.18 billion for 35.92 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.45 actual EPS reported by Alibaba Group Holding Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.86% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 0.76 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 51 investors sold PFE shares while 714 reduced holdings. 122 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 3.85 billion shares or 0.77% less from 3.88 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Arizona-based Tci Wealth Advsrs Inc has invested 1.34% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Lockheed Martin Inv Mgmt holds 0.78% or 399,500 shares. Legacy Capital Partners Inc accumulated 1.39% or 72,455 shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership invested in 28.25M shares or 0.76% of the stock. Mraz Amerine And has invested 0.12% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). 19,519 were accumulated by Mitchell Mcleod Pugh And Williams. Cornerstone Investment Prtn Lc stated it has 3.06% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Fcg Advsr Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.19% or 14,020 shares. Huntington Natl Bank invested in 1.33M shares. Bancorp holds 1.92% or 3.94M shares in its portfolio. Sterneck Cap Management Limited Liability Company owns 7,892 shares. Northern Trust Corporation holds 0.79% or 76.44 million shares in its portfolio. Colony Grp Lc holds 1% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) or 730,911 shares. 31,116 are owned by Nadler Financial Group. 22,213 are held by Alpine Woods Cap Invsts Limited.

National Mutual Insurance Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives, which manages about $7.98 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (LQD) by 2.27M shares to 3.78M shares, valued at $469.92 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 42,600 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV).

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $104,160 activity.