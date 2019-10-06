Paradigm Financial Advisors Has Cut Its Intel (INTC) Holding by $2.14 Million; Alphamark Advisors Has Boosted Its Position in Kroger Company (KR) by $977,676 as Stock Value Declined

Alphamark Advisors Llc increased its stake in Kroger Company (KR) by 1843.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alphamark Advisors Llc bought 46,556 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.28% . The institutional investor held 49,081 shares of the food chains company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.07M, up from 2,525 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alphamark Advisors Llc who had been investing in Kroger Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $24.79. About 7.67M shares traded. The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) has declined 28.80% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.80% the S&P500. Some Historical KR News: 17/05/2018 – Kroger to Increase Its Existing Investment in Ocado by 5% in a Subscription Rights Agreement; 16/04/2018 – JUST IN: Kroger announces new investments in employee benefits, education and wages; 20/04/2018 – Kroger Completes Sale of Convenience Store Business to EG Group; 09/04/2018 – Walmart, Kroger and Meíjer Fresh Produce Leaders featured at Organic Produce Summit 2018 – Retailer Roundtable; 16/04/2018 – Rob Portman: In Cincinnati, Portman Joins Kroger in Announcing New Employee Benefits Because of Tax Reform; 08/03/2018 – Kroger Recorded 4Q LIFO Credit of $54M; 20/04/2018 – Kroger Sale Includes 762 Convenience Stores; 08/03/2018 – Kroger 4Q EPS 96c; 07/03/2018 – Kroger to Participate in Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Consumer & Retail Technology Conference; 17/05/2018 – lnstacart faces new challenge with Kroger/Ocado tie-up

Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 44.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc sold 45,632 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 57,635 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.76 million, down from 103,267 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $222.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.78% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $50.92. About 10.48 million shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 10/05/2018 – BMW: REACHNOW TO BRING SERVICE TO INTEL’S HILLSBORO, OR SITES; 15/03/2018 – Asetek Announces Ongoing Collaboration with Intel on Liquid Cooling for Servers and Datacenters; 26/04/2018 – Intel Sees 2Q EPS 85c; 11/05/2018 – Young Innovators from Around the World Compete at the Intel International Science and Engineering Fair; 13/03/2018 – The Dow Jones industrial average rose more than 150 points with Intel leading the gains; 02/04/2018 – Apple plans to replace Intel chips in Macs with its own from 2020-Bbg; 12/03/2018 – March 12th Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit; 13/03/2018 – Senate Intel chairman Burr says expects to back Haspel to head CIA; 07/05/2018 – AVer’s Video Collaboration Technology Delivers Ultimate Huddle Room Experience Using Intel Unite® Solution; 08/05/2018 – INTEL TO POWER ANDROID-BASED IN-VEHICLE INFOTAINMENT FOR VOLVO

Analysts await Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, down 11.43% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.4 per share. INTC’s profit will be $5.42 billion for 10.27 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual earnings per share reported by Intel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.98% EPS growth.

Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc, which manages about $271.56 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank Of America (NYSE:BAC) by 309,225 shares to 334,725 shares, valued at $9.71 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 169 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1,256 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Msci China Etf (MCHI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 78 investors sold INTC shares while 717 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 523 raised stakes. 2.79 billion shares or 1.66% less from 2.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Franklin Resources holds 18.34 million shares or 0.47% of its portfolio. Jlb & Associate stated it has 0.39% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Willow Creek Wealth Management owns 5,083 shares. Foster Motley owns 121,478 shares. Moreover, Aull And Monroe has 2.39% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Buckingham Asset reported 99,730 shares stake. 5.52M were accumulated by Platinum Investment Mngmt Limited. Bernzott Cap holds 1.33% or 230,895 shares. Tortoise Invest Mgmt Lc reported 1,656 shares. 211,709 are held by Private Cap Inc. Rocky Mountain Advisers Ltd stated it has 1,747 shares. Bbr Prtnrs Limited Liability reported 0.12% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Capital Planning accumulated 63,507 shares. 302,426 are owned by House Ltd Llc. Pitcairn invested 0.3% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC).

Alphamark Advisors Llc, which manages about $314.05M and $228.22 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Russ Gro 2000 (IWO) by 6,612 shares to 32,153 shares, valued at $6.46M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in On Semiconductor (ONNN) by 115,325 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,995 shares, and cut its stake in Archer Daniels Midlnd (NYSE:ADM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 67 investors sold KR shares while 223 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 622.19 million shares or 0.93% less from 628.01 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund reported 546,173 shares. Sageworth Company holds 0% or 1,500 shares. Jensen Investment Mngmt holds 0.01% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) or 39,810 shares. Moreover, Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Corporation has 0.05% invested in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Majedie Asset Mngmt has 0.11% invested in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) for 63,470 shares. 25,966 were reported by Mariner Lc. Massachusetts Financial Serv Comm Ma, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 3.72 million shares. St Johns Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation owns 23,189 shares or 0.37% of their US portfolio. Bowling Limited Com accumulated 65,946 shares or 0.23% of the stock. Whittier Trust Of Nevada holds 0% of its portfolio in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) for 1,197 shares. Toth Financial Advisory reported 32 shares stake. Andra Ap invested in 371,800 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Lp owns 12,230 shares. State Teachers Retirement Sys invested 0.08% of its portfolio in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Moreover, Vanguard Group has 0.06% invested in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR).

Since June 30, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $107,437 activity.