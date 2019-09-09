Paradigm Financial Advisors Has Cut Its Holding in Call Micron Technology (Call) (MU) by $553,500 as Share Price Rose; Nextera Energy (NEE) Position Held by Polaris Capital Management Llc

Polaris Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 0.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polaris Capital Management Llc bought 2,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The hedge fund held 268,412 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.89M, up from 266,212 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polaris Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $104.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $219.67. About 1.17M shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 21/05/2018 – NEE TO BUY GULF POWER, FLORIDA CITY GAS, OTHER ASSETS FROM SO; 02/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS LP – DEAL INCLUDES ASSUMPTION BY PURCHASER OF APPROXIMATELY $689 MLN IN EXISTING DEBT; 21/05/2018 – NextEra to buy some Southern Co assets for $5.08 bln; 25/04/2018 – Siemens in Pacts With NextEra to Repower Wind Turbines in Texas; 24/04/2018 – NextEra Energy: GAAP Results Reflect Gains From Deconsolidation of NextEra Energy Partners, LP from NextEra Energy’s Financial Statements; 03/04/2018 – FPL lineworkers, management and support staff return to Florida following extensive three-month restoration effort in Puerto Rico; 21/05/2018 – Southern Company Announces Sale of Certain Florida Assets to NextEra Energy; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $6.475 BLN; 26/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC NEE.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $171 FROM $170; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO SALE OF SOME FLORIDA ASSETS TO NEXTERA ENERGY

Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Call Micron Technology (Call) (MU) by 84.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc sold 13,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.14% . The institutional investor held 2,500 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $103,000, down from 16,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc who had been investing in Call Micron Technology (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $51.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $48.98. About 14.39M shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 14/05/2018 – Coatue Buys New 1.2% Position in Micron; 19/04/2018 – 3D Non-Volatile Memory Patent Landscape Analysis 2018 Featuring SanDisk/Western Digital, Micron Technology, SK Hynix, Toshiba, Samsung & Macronix International – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 21/05/2018 – Micron Ships Industry’s First Quad-Level Cell NAND SSD; 16/05/2018 – Micron at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 31; 23/03/2018 – Citi Research is concerned lower flash memory pricing will hurt Micron’s financial results later this year; 21/05/2018 – Micron Technology Raises Revenue, EPS Guidance for Fiscal 3rd Quarter; 15/05/2018 – MICRON SOLUTIONS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.06; 21/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63 FROM $43; 14/05/2018 – Coatue Adds Micron, Exits Bank of America, Cuts Nvidia: 13F; 10/04/2018 – Micron Announces Collaboration With Leading Video Surveillance Solution Providers To Promote ‘Surveillance-Grade’ Edge Storage

Analysts await Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) to report earnings on September, 26 after the close. They expect $0.41 EPS, down 88.29% or $3.09 from last year’s $3.5 per share. MU’s profit will be $431.36 million for 29.87 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual EPS reported by Micron Technology, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -59.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold MU shares while 237 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 807.22 million shares or 2.34% less from 826.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Iridian Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Ct holds 6,836 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ubs Asset Management Americas has 8.37M shares for 0% of their portfolio. Avalon Global Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp invested in 236,260 shares. At Bancorporation, Iowa-based fund reported 45,757 shares. Malaga Cove Lc holds 0.6% or 23,673 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale owns 476,622 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory reported 5,690 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 1.39 million shares. Clough Capital Prtn Lp accumulated 1.56% or 430,480 shares. Ontario – Canada-based 1832 Asset LP has invested 0% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Raymond James Finance Advsr Inc holds 537,832 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Ltd Partnership has invested 0.22% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Sigma Planning Corp accumulated 0.07% or 29,588 shares. Baystate Wealth Limited Liability Corp invested in 0% or 500 shares. Chevy Chase holds 1.27 million shares or 0.22% of its portfolio.

Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc, which manages about $263.88M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 610 shares to 1,087 shares, valued at $1.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 93,026 shares in the quarter, for a total of 96,026 shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Inc Com (NASDAQ:FB).

More notable recent Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Micron +4% as bull sees support – Seeking Alpha” on September 04, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Micron (MU) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on August 21, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “As the Rally Fades, MU Stock Is Finally a Short – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: NFLX, MU – Nasdaq” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Is Micron Stock Worth the Ride? – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Polaris Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.42 billion and $2.40B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Western Union Co. (NYSE:WU) by 21,500 shares to 2.06 million shares, valued at $38.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 37,224 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.15M shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

More notable recent NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Rise in utilities shares seen as modest given sharp drop in bond yields – Seeking Alpha” on August 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Trading At A 42% Discount? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 06, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why U.S. Renewable Energy Production Declined 1.1% in the First Half of 2019 – The Motley Fool” on September 07, 2019. More interesting news about NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is NextEra Energy, Inc.’s (NYSE:NEE) CEO Salary Justified? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.