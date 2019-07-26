Paradigm Financial Advisors Has Cut Its Baidu.Com (BIDU) Holding by $574,164; Comcast New (CMCSA) Holder Btc Capital Management Lifted Holding

Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Baidu.Com Inc. (BIDU) by 58.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc sold 3,501 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2,499 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $412,000, down from 6,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc who had been investing in Baidu.Com Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.08B market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $114.51. About 954,298 shares traded. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 43.99% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.42% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 29/03/2018 – IQiyi, Baidu’s Netflix of China, Set to Raise $2.25 Billion in U.S. Offering; 22/05/2018 – Baidu Drops for Fourth Day in a Row: Chinese ADRs Tuesday; 18/05/2018 – China’s Baidu says COO to step down; 18/05/2018 – Qi Lu to Transition into New Role at Baidu, Baidu Promotes Haifeng Wang to Senior Vice President; 17/04/2018 – Caixin: Pear Video Secures Funding From Tencent, Baidu; 28/03/2018 – DUTCH NAVIGATION FIRM TOMTOM HIRES DEUTSCHE BANK FOR POTENTIAL SALE OF WHOLE FIRM OR MINORITY STAKE; 21/05/2018 – After Divestiture, Baidu No Longer Will Have Effective Control of Global DU Business; 29/03/2018 – IQiyi, Baidu’s Netflix of China, Makes U.S. Market Debut; 16/03/2018 – Baidu and Skyworth Join Forces to Build Future Al Ecosystem for Smart Homes; 22/03/2018 – ASIA CREDIT DAYBOOK: Baidu, Lenovo Group, Xuzhou Economic Zone

Btc Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) by 12.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btc Capital Management Inc bought 9,409 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.74% with the market. The institutional investor held 85,301 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.41M, up from 75,892 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btc Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Comcast Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $204.00B market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $44.94. About 6.95M shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 32.20% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 25/04/2018 – COMCAST SAYS EXPECTED SYNERGIES FROM SKY DEAL ARE ABOUT $300 MLN OF EXPENSE SIDE, $200 MLN OF REVENUE SYNERGIES – EARNINGS CALL; 25/04/2018 – Comcast Formalizes Sky Bid in Challenge to Rupert Murdoch’s Fox; 27/03/2018 – Chinese ex-fund manager must face U.S. SEC’s insider trading claims -judge; 01/05/2018 – Comcast to Participate in MoffettNathanson Investor Conference; 23/05/2018 – MEDIA-Activist Hohn urges Fox to engage on Comcast offer – FT; 25/04/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY STATEMENT ON COMCAST ANNOUNCEMENT FOR SKY; 22/05/2018 – EPIX to Launch on Comcast June 13th; 25/04/2018 – Comcast beats on earnings; 18/04/2018 – Comcast Did Not Agree to Offer a Breakup Fee to Fox – Filing; 07/05/2018 – CNBC: Comcast plans to make an all-cash bid for Fox if AT&T-Time Warner is approved

Btc Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.73 billion and $626.66 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BND) by 15,896 shares to 415,988 shares, valued at $33.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 15,252 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,219 shares, and cut its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 69 investors sold CMCSA shares while 452 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Plante Moran Fin Advsr Ltd Company holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 14,476 shares. Cornerstone Advsrs Inc stated it has 5,069 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. 1.06 million were accumulated by Hightower Advsr. Beach Counsel Incorporated Pa reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Crestwood Advsrs Group Limited Liability Corporation holds 11,588 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Ghp Invest Advisors invested in 0.34% or 66,422 shares. Palladium Prtn Ltd Liability Co holds 1.09% or 377,209 shares in its portfolio. National Bank & Trust Of The West reported 362,450 shares. Cornercap Counsel has invested 0.08% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). First Bancshares Of Omaha holds 737,805 shares or 2.02% of its portfolio. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado stated it has 1.28% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Moreover, State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 0.61% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 3.09 million shares. Tctc Ltd Liability stated it has 1.07% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Grisanti Limited Liability reported 145,923 shares stake. Boston Prtnrs owns 34.30 million shares.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $10.21 million activity.

Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc, which manages about $263.88 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tencent Holdings Ltd Adr Unspo (TCEHY) by 18,256 shares to 52,549 shares, valued at $2.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 6,146 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,146 shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Inc Com (NASDAQ:FB).

Analysts await Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.42 earnings per share, down 84.39% or $2.27 from last year’s $2.69 per share. BIDU’s profit will be $147.01 million for 68.16 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.05 actual earnings per share reported by Baidu, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -940.00% EPS growth.