Paradigm Financial Advisors Has Cut By $2.92 Million Its Cisco Systems (CSCO) Stake; Iron Mountain (delaware)common Stock (IRM) Shorts Lowered By 4.27%

Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc decreased Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) stake by 55.1% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc sold 54,010 shares as Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO)’s stock declined 0.32%. The Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc holds 44,006 shares with $2.41 million value, down from 98,016 last quarter. Cisco Systems Inc now has $211.27B valuation. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $49.77. About 7.37 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 06/03/2018 – CRN Exclusive: D&H Launches Cisco Meraki Channel Program To Help Partners Capture ‘Vast’ SMB Revenue Opportunity; 08/05/2018 – NetBrain Announces Integration with Cisco ACI to Further Enhance End-to-End Visibility and Automation for Application-Centric; 22/03/2018 – Federal services provider CSRA partners with Google Cloud; 12/04/2018 – Cisco Board Size Increases to 12; 04/04/2018 – CISCO SAID TO BE ONE OF TWO BIDDERS THAT OFFERED ZSCALER $2 BLN; 15/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Inc expected to post earnings of 65 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 08/03/2018 – CenturyLink expands Unified Communications and Collaboration service offerings with Cisco Spark, earns Cisco Powered Cisco Spark Service Provider designation; 01/05/2018 – Tech Insider: Cisco sheds a costly mistake, as it sells off a $5 billion acquisition for $1 billion; 16/03/2018 – Verizon Completes Successful Test of Cisco’s Hybrid Information-Centric Networking in its Network; 08/05/2018 – NetBrain Announces Integration with Cisco ACI to Further Enhance End-to-End Visibility and Automation for Application-Centric Networks

Iron Mountain Incorporated (delaware)common Stock (NYSE:IRM) had a decrease of 4.27% in short interest. IRM’s SI was 35.99M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 4.27% from 37.59M shares previously. With 2.77M avg volume, 13 days are for Iron Mountain Incorporated (delaware)common Stock (NYSE:IRM)’s short sellers to cover IRM’s short positions. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $34.03. About 876,790 shares traded. Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) has declined 15.75% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.75% the S&P500. Some Historical IRM News: 30/05/2018 – S&PGR Revises Iron Mountain Otlk To Neg Frm Stbl; Rtgs Affmd; 30/05/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN INC – TRANSACTION IS DEBT FINANCED; 27/03/2018 – Iron Mountain Australia Boosts Syndicated Term Loan B Facility to A$341M; 27/03/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN CLOSES ON USD 700 MILLION SYNDICATED TERM LOAN B FACILITY, AND IRON MOUNTAIN AUSTRALIA UPSIZES AUD SYNDICATED TERM LOAN B FACILITY TO AUD 341 MILLION; 23/04/2018 – DJ Iron Mountain Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IRM); 31/05/2018 – CyArk and Iron Mountain Team Up to Preserve Melbourne’s Historic Royal Exhibition Building; 24/05/2018 – Iron Mountain Declares Second Quarter 2018 Dividend; 30/05/2018 – ASX ALERT-IRON MOUNTAIN ACQUIRES DUTCH EVOSWITCH DATA CENTER BUSINESS-IRM.N; 27/03/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN CLOSES ON USD 700M SYNDICATED TERM LOAN B; 26/04/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN INC – COMPANY MAINTAINED ITS 2018 FULL YEAR GUIDANCE

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 39 investors sold CSCO shares while 775 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 472 raised stakes. 2.94 billion shares or 2.81% less from 3.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Centre Asset Management Lc has 2.02% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Trexquant LP holds 0.76% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 154,472 shares. The Maryland-based Mount Vernon Md has invested 3.77% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Moreover, Mitsubishi Ufj Tru & Banking has 0.78% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 4.13 million shares. 1.77M were reported by Menora Mivtachim Holdg Limited. E&G Advisors LP reported 0.45% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Eagleclaw Cap Managment Lc holds 0.28% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 11,811 shares. 64,914 were reported by Intrepid Capital. Old Republic Intll holds 1.70M shares or 2.4% of its portfolio. Beese Fulmer Inv Management reported 1.33% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Piedmont Inv Inc invested in 1.42% or 648,162 shares. Independent Invsts invested 0.47% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Chemical State Bank, a Michigan-based fund reported 152,915 shares. Delta Asset Mgmt Lc Tn holds 9,340 shares. Carlson Management owns 5,088 shares.

Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc increased Vanguard Intl Equity Index Ex (VEU) stake by 9,612 shares to 63,438 valued at $3.24 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Jpmorgan Ultra Short stake by 25,358 shares and now owns 84,448 shares. Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU) was raised too.

Among 9 analysts covering Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. Cisco Systems has $65 highest and $4700 lowest target. $55.30’s average target is 11.11% above currents $49.77 stock price. Cisco Systems had 14 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) earned “Neutral” rating by Nomura on Tuesday, July 30. The stock has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Thursday, August 15. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, June 20 by Raymond James. The rating was maintained by Raymond James on Thursday, August 15 with “Outperform”. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the shares of CSCO in report on Monday, March 25 with “Overweight” rating. As per Tuesday, April 16, the company rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs. The company was maintained on Thursday, August 15 by Credit Suisse. Cowen & Co maintained it with “Buy” rating and $65 target in Tuesday, June 25 report. The stock of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Thursday, August 15 by Morgan Stanley.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 EPS, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.14B for 16.81 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity. BUSH WESLEY G also bought $557,404 worth of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.21, from 1.42 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 49 investors sold Iron Mountain Incorporated shares while 119 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 238.07 million shares or 2.56% less from 244.33 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bridgecreek Inv Management Limited Liability Co has invested 1.02% in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM). Anchor Advsr Limited Liability Co reported 8,710 shares. 55,325 were accumulated by Texas Permanent School Fund. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru owns 1.25M shares. Epoch Invest Incorporated holds 4.33 million shares. Foster And Motley stated it has 84,834 shares. Nordea Investment has 0% invested in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) for 13,417 shares. Stifel Corp accumulated 1.96 million shares. Financial Advisers Limited Company holds 389,744 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. 16,842 were accumulated by Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Sys. Landscape Mgmt Llc holds 0.04% or 17,841 shares in its portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board holds 0% or 49,096 shares. Mutual Of America Mngmt Ltd reported 0.02% in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM). Hsbc Plc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) for 361,048 shares. Clean Yield Group Inc reported 4,731 shares.

Iron Mountain Incorporated, a real estate investment trust, provides storage and information management services in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Africa. The company has market cap of $9.88 billion. It operates through North American Records and Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, and Other International Business divisions. It has a 27.69 P/E ratio. The firm provides storage and information management services for physical records and other media, such as microfilm and microfiche, master audio and videotapes, film, X-rays, and blueprints, including healthcare information services, vital records services, and service and courier operations, as well as the collection, handling, disposal of sensitive documents for corporate customers; and information destruction services, information governance and digital solutions, and fulfillment and technology escrow services.