Paradigm Financial Advisors Has Boosted Its Netflix (NFLX) Position by $2.19 Million; General American Investors Company Has Raised Stake in Macy’s (M)

Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc increased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 614.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc bought 6,146 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The institutional investor held 7,146 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.55 million, up from 1,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $130.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $1.94 during the last trading session, reaching $297.05. About 4.37 million shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 16/04/2018 – Netflix Inc expected to post earnings of 64 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 09/03/2018 – Movies: A (Shaggy) Star Is Reborn: Netflix Brings Us a New `Benji’; 23/04/2018 – Netflix is planning to raise $1.5 billion as its ‘cash burn continues to grow’; 15/03/2018 – SPOTIFY CFO SAYS REWORKING DEAL WITH MAJOR RECORD LABELS IN 2016 AND 2017 IMPROVED SPOTIFY GROSS MARGINS 700 BASIS POINTS; 18/04/2018 – Time Warner Ill-Equipped to Challenge Netflix, CEO Tells Judge; 13/03/2018 – Variety: Netflix Takes International VOD Rights to Mateo Gil’s `Thermodynamics’; 27/04/2018 – CNET: See Stranger Things 3 in production in new Netflix video; 20/04/2018 – Funko Awarded 2018 Best Documentary Feature Film from San Diego Film Awards; 28/03/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: Netflix Names Ambassador Susan Rice to Board of Directors; 23/03/2018 – Spotify Aims to Be the Next Netflix as It Prepares to Go Public

General American Investors Company Inc increased its stake in Macy’s Inc. (M) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. General American Investors Company Inc bought 75,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.74% . The institutional investor held 375,000 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.01M, up from 300,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. General American Investors Company Inc who had been investing in Macy’s Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $15.39. About 10.61 million shares traded or 4.46% up from the average. Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) has declined 43.56% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.56% the S&P500. Some Historical M News: 16/05/2018 – MACY’S INC M.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $3.75 TO $3.95 EXCLUDING ITEMS; 15/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Twelve Classes of WFRBS 2011-C4; 08/05/2018 – HUDSON’S BAY IS WORKING WITH CONSULTING FIRM ALIXPARTNERS LLP ON CUTTING COSTS, REFORMING BUSINESS; 16/05/2018 – MACY’S: 2ND INCREASE OF INTL TOURIST SPENDING SINCE 2014; 28/03/2018 – Splashlight Names Bíjou Summers as Vice President of Human Re; 08/05/2018 – HUDSON’S BAY CO HBC.TO HAS HIRED PJ SOLOMON CO FOR ADVICE ON POTENTIAL DEALS REGARDING ITS DEPARTMENT STORE PORTFOLIO; 16/05/2018 – Macy’s 1Q Adj EPS 42c Excludes Costs, Asset-Sale Gains; 08/03/2018 – SF Business Tms: Exclusive: Macy’s brings discount store to California with three Bay Area locations; 05/04/2018 – L’ville Bus 1st: EXCLUSIVE: Look inside Ohio’s first Macy’s Backstage location (PHOTOS); 19/03/2018 – MACY’S APP FEATURES MOBILE CHECKOUT FOR IN-STORE TRANSACTIONS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Selz Ltd Liability holds 27,800 shares. Nippon Life Global Invsts Americas holds 1.72% or 60,020 shares in its portfolio. Wesbanco Retail Bank Inc owns 2,048 shares. Ftb holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 2,167 shares. Shine Inv Advisory Inc, a Colorado-based fund reported 274 shares. Hightower Advsrs Ltd Liability accumulated 80,769 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Barton Invest holds 32.22% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 541,414 shares. 1,669 were reported by Argent Trust. Raymond James owns 348,559 shares or 0.19% of their US portfolio. Mycio Wealth Ptnrs Ltd holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 4,642 shares. Moreover, Wms Prtn Llc has 0.09% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). D E Shaw reported 0% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Buffington Mohr Mcneal reported 40 shares. Cibc Mkts Incorporated stated it has 184,322 shares or 0.3% of all its holdings. 838 are held by Ssi Invest Management.

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $2.00 million activity.

General American Investors Company Inc, which manages about $1.01 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lumentum Holdings Inc. by 20,000 shares to 155,000 shares, valued at $8.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Worldpay Inc. by 14,298 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 134,471 shares, and cut its stake in Arantana Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PETX).