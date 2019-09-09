Paradigm Financial Advisors Has Boosted Its Bank Of America (BAC) Stake by $8.36 Million; Valuation Rose; Veritas Investment Management Llp Holding in Fiserv (FISV) Has Trimmed by $12.66 Million as Share Value Rose

Veritas Investment Management Llp decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc (FISV) by 16.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Veritas Investment Management Llp sold 143,895 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.69% . The institutional investor held 745,645 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $65.83M, down from 889,540 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Veritas Investment Management Llp who had been investing in Fiserv Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $71.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.23% or $2.42 during the last trading session, reaching $106.2. About 2.04 million shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 41.59% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.59% the S&P500.

Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc increased its stake in Bank Of America (BAC) by 872.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc bought 309,638 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 345,138 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.52 million, up from 35,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc who had been investing in Bank Of America for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $263.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.03% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $28.57. About 42.51M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 22/05/2018 – SocGen Hires Second Ex-BofA Banker Within Weeks After Weak Start; 01/05/2018 – Bank of America: Chicago Entrepreneurs Increasing Plans to Hire Tue, 01 May 2018 13:00:00 +0000; 05/04/2018 – BI Nordic: BANK OF AMERICA: Massive amounts of overseas cash are about to pour into the US – and provide a boost to the; 09/05/2018 – M2 Presswire: Bank of America Names Kerri Schroeder Seattle Market President; 02/04/2018 – HEADHUNTER GROUP PLC SAYS VTB CAPITAL, BOFA MERRILL LYNCH, SBERBANK CIB ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 20/03/2018 – BOFA IS SAID TO ARRANGE $6 BILLION LOAN FOR PETROBRAS UNIT BID; 10/05/2018 – Evolus Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 17; 27/03/2018 – GM at Bank of America Merrill Lynch Auto Summit Tomorrow; 29/05/2018 – BOFA SEES KAZAKHSTAN’S CURRENT ACCOUNT IN SURPLUS THIS YEAR; 09/04/2018 – Michael Hartnett, the chief investment strategist at Bank of America Merrill Lynch, instead sees the Fed and its monetary tightening as the root

Analysts await Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.93 earnings per share, up 24.00% or $0.18 from last year’s $0.75 per share. FISV’s profit will be $621.87M for 28.55 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by Fiserv, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.41% EPS growth.

Veritas Investment Management Llp, which manages about $1.02 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Laboratory Corp Of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 23,199 shares to 464,667 shares, valued at $71.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amphenol Corp (NYSE:APH) by 408,805 shares in the quarter, for a total of 411,095 shares, and has risen its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKB).

