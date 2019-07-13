Paradigm Financial Advisors Decreased Its Position in Chevron (CVX) by $380,316; Shareholder First American Bank Boosted Bp Plc Sponsored Adr (BP) Stake

First American Bank increased its stake in Bp Plc Sponsored Adr (BP) by 7.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First American Bank bought 7,720 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.04% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 110,460 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.83M, up from 102,740 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First American Bank who had been investing in Bp Plc Sponsored Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $138.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $41.21. About 4.29 million shares traded. BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) has declined 9.98% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.41% the S&P500. Some Historical BP News: 22/05/2018 – SERICA ENERGY PLC SQZ.L – BP HAS DECIDED TO DEFER COMMENCEMENT OF WORK ON R3 WHILE POSITION RELATING TO US SANCTIONS IS BEING CLARIFIED; 21/05/2018 – BP – WITH EFFECT FROM CLOSE OF AGM ON MAY 21 PAUL ANDERSON HAS RETIRED AS NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR, DAME ALISON CARNWATH HAS BEEN APPOINTED AS NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR; 18/05/2018 – BP CEO DUDLEY SAYS EXPECTS OIL TO RANGE BETWEEN $50 AND $65 A BARREL; 20/03/2018 – BP: Susan Dio Replaces John Minge; 23/05/2018 – BP Capital Fund Advisors’ Loftin on the BOON ETF (Video); 01/05/2018 – BP SEES CASH IMPACT OF WOOLWORTHS PURCHASE IN 1Q 2019; 21/05/2018 – BP CEO FEELS `GOOD’ ABOUT ROSNEFT PROGRESS ON SAFETY, EMISSIONS; 29/03/2018 – BP’s Bob Dudley receives 13% pay rise; 16/04/2018 – BP INTENDS NET GREENHOUSE GAS EMISSIONS AT OR BELOW ’15 LEVELS; 22/05/2018 – SERICA ENERGY PLC SQZ.L – ALL ASPECTS OF COMPLETING BKR TRANSACTION REMAIN ON TRACK

Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Chevron Corporation (CVX) by 30.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc sold 3,092 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,908 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $851,000, down from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $239.98B market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $125.98. About 3.76 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 6.33% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 30/04/2018 – CHEVRON COMMENTS ON COST SAVINGS IN U.S. GULF DRILLING WORK; 09/03/2018 – Chevron Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON CEO WIRTH SPEAKS IN CNBC INTERVIEW; 17/04/2018 – FoodEnvReportingNet: Sources say Chevron and Exxon Mobil have asked the EPA for a hardship waiver from the ethanol mandate; 23/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282674 – CHEVRON PHILLIPS CHEMICAL PORT ARTHUR FACILITY; 26/03/2018 – CHEVRON SEES 2ND WHEATSTONE TRAIN STARTING IN 2Q 2018; 20/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 04/20/2018 03:21 PM; 12/04/2018 – CHEVRON, EXXON MOBIL ARE SAID TO ASK FOR BIOFUEL WAIVERS: RTRS; 04/05/2018 – SA’S COMPETITION TRIBUNAL- SETTLEMENT IS FULL AND FINAL SETTLEMENT OF ALL COMPLAINTS AGAINST RESPONDENTS ARISING FOR COMPLAINT; 16/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP REPORTS A 6.2 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN CALIFORNIA RESOURCES CORP CRC.N AS OF APRIL 9 – SEC FILING

First American Bank, which manages about $1.39 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in A by 9,979 shares to 105,404 shares, valued at $5.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Federated (FMUSX) by 99,649 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.38M shares, and cut its stake in First American Balanced Index (Prn).

More notable recent BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Short Sellers Hold Their Ground on Energy Stocks – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 11, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “5 Dividend Stocks to Buy From Across the Globe – Investorplace.com” published on July 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Bunge, BP in talks over Brazil sugar, ethanol JV – Seeking Alpha” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “BP offshore drilling plan OK’d by Mexico regulator – Seeking Alpha” published on June 26, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Acacia, Baidu, BioMarin, Boeing, BP, CSX, Deere, HCA, PepsiCo, Redfin, S&P, Trimble, Visa, Zillow and More – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc, which manages about $263.88M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 145,191 shares to 146,191 shares, valued at $8.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jpmorgan Ultra Short by 16,992 shares in the quarter, for a total of 59,090 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Msci Brazil Ind Fd (EWZ).

Analysts await Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $2.03 earnings per share, up 14.04% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.78 per share. CVX’s profit will be $3.87B for 15.51 P/E if the $2.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.39 actual earnings per share reported by Chevron Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 46.04% EPS growth.