Paradigm Financial Advisors Decreased Its Call Micron Technology (Call) (MU) Position by $553,500; Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust Decreased Stake in Microsoft (MSFT) as Share Price Rose

Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Call Micron Technology (Call) (MU) by 84.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc sold 13,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.14% . The institutional investor held 2,500 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $103,000, down from 16,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc who had been investing in Call Micron Technology (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $51.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $48.97. About 19.57 million shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 22/03/2018 – MICRON 2Q ADJ GROSS MARGIN +58.4%; 22/05/2018 – Cramer also hears from the CEOs of Rent the Runway, Union Pacific and Micron; 22/03/2018 – MICRON 2Q ADJ EPS $2.82, PRELIM $2.70-$2.75; 26/03/2018 – MICRON SOLUTIONS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.13; 21/05/2018 – Micron Technology Raises 3Q View To EPS $3.12-EPS $3.16; 21/05/2018 – Micron Technology Raises 3Q View To Rev $7.7B-$7.8B; 21/05/2018 – MICRON & INTEL EXTEND THEIR LEADERSHIP IN 3D NAND FLASH MEMORY; 21/05/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES MICRON TECHNOLOGY’S CFR TO Ba1, OUTLOOK POSITI; 31/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Washington to slap tariffs on steel, aluminium from EU on Thursday; 19/03/2018 – TOKYO — Chinese memory chip manufacturers pose no serious threat yet to established players, Micron Technology CEO Sanjay Mehrotra said, citing high barriers to entry for aspiring global suppliers

Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust sold 8.00M shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 8.00 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $943.52M, down from 16.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $139.1. About 17.74M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 03/04/2018 – EMPIRED LTD EPD.AX – EMPIRED CHOSEN AS LAUNCH PARTNER FOR MICROSOFT’S AZURE AUSTRALIA CENTRAL REGIONS; 26/03/2018 – Tech Today: Microsoft to a Trillion, Defending Tesla, Cutting AMD — Barron’s Blog; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft announced a major reorganization Thursday, establishing two main divisions focused on experiences and devices and cloud and AI platforms; 03/04/2018 – PCM Named to 2018 CRN® Tech Elite Solution Providers List; 06/03/2018 – Keysight Technologies Announces $350M Share Repurchase Program; 16/03/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $105 FROM $100; 17/04/2018 – Conduent Wins Contract to Deliver Comprehensive Transportation Ticketing System in Northern Italy; 29/05/2018 – Microsoft is now more valuable than Alphabet – by about $10 billion (corrected); 07/05/2018 – Microsoft Co-Founder Bill Gates backed Warren Buffett’s decision to up Berkshire’s stake in Apple, calling it an “amazing” company; 16/04/2018 – Microsoft Veteran Rich Ciapala Joins Kasisto as Senior Vice President of Engineering

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Carret Asset Management Limited Liability Com reported 160,918 shares or 3.1% of all its holdings. Burns J W & Com New York reported 178,459 shares. Milestone holds 12,471 shares. Allstate holds 596,693 shares or 1.9% of its portfolio. Affinity Advisors Ltd Liability Company holds 2.92% or 120,689 shares. Fiera Cap Corp invested in 791,932 shares. Systematic Financial Mngmt Limited Partnership reported 0.14% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Pennsylvania-based Connors Investor Services Incorporated has invested 2.16% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Eagle Global Advisors Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.78% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). First Fiduciary Investment Counsel reported 196,281 shares. Newbrook Ltd Partnership invested 3.78% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Texas-based Sather Fin Gp has invested 3.58% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). The Idaho-based Mountain Pacific Inv Advisers Id has invested 0.12% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Stellar Llc holds 3.28% or 42,610 shares. Kj Harrison & Prtn has 37,906 shares for 1.56% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) to report earnings on September, 26 after the close. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, down 88.29% or $3.09 from last year’s $3.5 per share. MU’s profit will be $431.37 million for 29.86 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual earnings per share reported by Micron Technology, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -59.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold MU shares while 237 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 807.22 million shares or 2.34% less from 826.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blair William Il accumulated 238,970 shares or 0.06% of the stock. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 184,882 shares. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Management Grp Inc Ltd holds 2,344 shares. Marco Invest Mgmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.06% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). 6,700 are owned by Holderness Comm. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv reported 3.82 million shares. Arrow Fin Corporation has invested 0% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Captrust Advsrs invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). 236,260 were reported by Avalon Global Asset Mngmt Ltd. Quantbot Tech LP reported 41,383 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt invested in 65,539 shares. Cadence Mgmt Ltd owns 5,427 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement System stated it has 2.03M shares. Washington Trust Bank & Trust reported 2,595 shares. Platinum Investment Management holds 2.5% or 2.56 million shares in its portfolio.

Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc, which manages about $263.88M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Msci Brazil Ind Fd (EWZ) by 12,442 shares to 14,942 shares, valued at $612,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Reit Etf Index (VNQ) by 3,613 shares in the quarter, for a total of 40,757 shares, and has risen its stake in Jpmorgan Ultra Short.