Paradigm Financial Advisors Continues to Hold Position in Micron Technology (MU); Ulysses Management Holding in Citigroup (C) Has Trimmed by $9.37 Million

Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc increased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 3387.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc bought 84,699 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.14% . The institutional investor held 87,199 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.37 million, up from 2,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.17B market cap company. The stock increased 2.51% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $44.55. About 22.04 million shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 17/03/2018 – Interview: Micron unruffled by rise of Chinese chipmakers; 15/05/2018 – OMEGA ADVISORS – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 19/03/2018 – TOKYO — Chinese memory chip manufacturers pose no serious threat yet to established players, Micron Technology CEO Sanjay Mehrotra said, citing high barriers to entry for aspiring global suppliers; 02/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: NKE, MU, & more; 23/04/2018 – MICRON TO REDEEM 5.250% NOTES DUE 2024, 5.625% NOTES DUE 2026; 21/05/2018 – Micron increases its financial guidance for its fiscal third quarter; 21/04/2018 – DJ Micron Solutions Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MICR); 22/03/2018 – Micron: Memory Production Will Be Affected By Issue At Production Facility — MarketWatch; 22/03/2018 – @meehungryalways talking Micron next!; 21/05/2018 – MICRON SEES 3Q ADJ. EPS $3.12-$3.16, SAW $2.76-$2.90,EST. $2.85

Ulysses Management Llc decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 25.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ulysses Management Llc sold 133,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The hedge fund held 399,900 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.01 million, down from 533,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ulysses Management Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $153.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.22% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $68.18. About 10.68M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 17/04/2018 – WPX Energy Announces Early Results and Early Settlement of Cash Tender Offers; 20/04/2018 – YORKTOWN PARTNERS HOPING TO RAISE UP TO $400 MILLION FROM SALE OF HOUSTON-BASED MERLON -BANKING; 09/04/2018 – Citigroup 4Q 2017 Revenue Revised to $17.5 Billion From $17.26 Billion; 06/03/2018 – Citigroup, Kabbage Form Consortium on Fintech Cybersecurity; 06/03/2018 – CITI FICC, EQUITIES REVENUE UP LOW- TO MID-SINGLE DIGITS IN 1Q; 20/03/2018 – NEXT BANXICO POLICY MOVE SEEN AS +25BPS, CITI SURVEY SHOWS; 07/05/2018 – ValueAct takes $1 billion stake each in Citigroup, Sallie Mae -letter; 22/05/2018 – MXN SEEN AT 18.90 VS USD AT END OF 2018: CITI SURVEY; 24/04/2018 – Citi chairman says all options being considered for his replacement; 22/05/2018 – Race for Asia’s Top Research Provider Tightens as Morgan Stanley and Citi Claim Top Honors on Institutional lnvestor’s All-Asia Research Team Survey

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 46 investors sold C shares while 485 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 336 raised stakes. 1.66 billion shares or 6.33% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cwm Ltd Liability holds 0.02% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) or 20,059 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership owns 14.52M shares. Colrain Capital holds 67,481 shares or 5.31% of its portfolio. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys invested in 4.72M shares or 0.39% of the stock. Winslow Evans Crocker Inc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 6,558 shares. 90,535 were accumulated by Kempner Mngmt. Corsair Management LP invested in 34,823 shares or 0.71% of the stock. Williams Jones & Associate Limited Liability reported 0.24% stake. Eagle Asset Management accumulated 108,624 shares. Kidder Stephen W reported 0.09% stake. Beech Hill Advsr Incorporated invested in 2.75% or 74,939 shares. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh And Williams holds 0.69% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 14,469 shares. Da Davidson has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Seizert Prtnrs Llc holds 0.06% or 16,190 shares. Savings Bank Of Hawaii reported 20,178 shares.

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The Citigroup (NYSE:C) Share Price Is Up 36% And Shareholders Are Holding On – Yahoo Finance” on May 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Citigroup dismisses analysts globally amid trading unit cuts – Bloomberg – Seeking Alpha” published on September 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Stocks – Wall Street Falls After Weak ISM Data – Yahoo Finance” on October 01, 2019. More interesting news about Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “TEN Ltd. Declares Dividend on its Series C and Series F Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Shares – GlobeNewswire” published on October 04, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Citi creates new innovation role in institutional clients group – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 01, 2019.

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.98 earnings per share, up 13.79% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.44B for 8.61 P/E if the $1.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual earnings per share reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.20% EPS growth.

Ulysses Management Llc, which manages about $1.47B and $1.12 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 224,200 shares to 254,200 shares, valued at $34.05M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jbg Smith Properties by 267,555 shares in the quarter, for a total of 765,009 shares, and has risen its stake in Qurate Retail Inc.

Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc, which manages about $271.56M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 54,010 shares to 44,006 shares, valued at $2.41M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Call Alibaba Group Hldg (Call) (NYSE:BABA) by 6,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,000 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P Regional Bking (KRE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.73 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.33, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 72 investors sold MU shares while 263 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 172 raised stakes. 804.44 million shares or 0.34% less from 807.22 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Argent Trust Com invested 0.08% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Hightower Advsrs Ltd Liability Company has 0.09% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Cap Wealth Planning Lc invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Mariner Lc holds 345,275 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. 41,500 are owned by Catalyst Capital Advisors Lc. Camarda Fincl Limited Liability Corporation reported 2,963 shares. Zweig reported 364,394 shares. Advisor Ptnrs Ltd Liability has 0.15% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Citigroup holds 0.08% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) or 2.62 million shares. 1.10M were accumulated by State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D. Paloma Ptnrs Management Comm reported 24,527 shares. Aperio Group Limited Liability Company owns 938,800 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Art Lc, a New York-based fund reported 22,100 shares. Jennison Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 24,261 shares. Kentucky Retirement has invested 0.18% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU).