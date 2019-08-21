Paradigm Financial Advisors Continues to Hold Holding in Amazon (AMZN); As Lowes Co (LOW) Valuation Declined, South Texas Money Management LTD Has Lowered Holding

Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc increased its stake in Amazon Inc (AMZN) by 127.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc bought 610 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1,087 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.94M, up from 477 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc who had been investing in Amazon Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $901.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $21.05 during the last trading session, reaching $1822.43. About 1.23M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 09/05/2018 – TIBCO and Amazon Web Services Break Performance Record; 20/03/2018 – Ottawa Citizen: Amazon to limit single, low-priced purchases in effort to cut shipping costs; 29/03/2018 – Former Walmart US CEO says Congress should consider splitting up Amazon; 30/05/2018 – During Amazon’s annual shareholder meeting on Wednesday, CEO Jeff Bezos acknowledged the e-commerce giant has come under a lot of scrutiny this year; 17/05/2018 – Rediff: Amazon readies plan to take on Walmart in India’s retail space; 24/05/2018 – BEST BUY CO INC BBY.N CEO SAYS WILL BE ROLLING OUT MORE THAN 10 TV MODELS IN PARTNERSHIP WITH AMAZON BEGINNING JUNE THIS YEAR; 02/05/2018 – Season Two of Amazon Prime Original Goliath Premieres on June 15 on Prime Video; 25/04/2018 – Anexinet Achieves Advanced Partner Status In the Amazon Web Services Network For Designing, Managing, and Migrating Customers to AWS; 07/03/2018 – AMAZON WORKING TO FIX UNPROMPTED LAUGHTER BY ALEXA: THE VERGE; 16/05/2018 – Walmart and Amazon barrel toward a warehouse arms race in India

South Texas Money Management Ltd decreased its stake in Lowes Co Inc (LOW) by 91.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. South Texas Money Management Ltd sold 162,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The institutional investor held 15,613 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.71M, down from 178,413 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd who had been investing in Lowes Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $84.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 10.00% or $9.79 during the last trading session, reaching $107.66. About 14.70M shares traded or 179.82% up from the average. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS IF RATE RISE COULD COME QUICKER BECAUSE OF STRONGER ECONOMY THAT WOULD BE GOOD; 12/03/2018 – LCI Industries Announces Retirement of John B. Lowe, Jr. From Bd of Directors; 01/05/2018 – LOWE: AUSTRALIA HAS A LOT RESTING ON CHINA MANAGING ITS DEBT; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s: Prolonged Unfavorable Weather Led to Delayed Spring Selling Season; 13/03/2018 – NY Comptroller: Shareholders Cheer Lowe’s New Green Energy Initiatives; 22/05/2018 – US News: Lowe’s Is Better By Hiring J.C. Penney’s CEO; 21/04/2018 – DJ Lowe’s Companies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LOW); 23/03/2018 – Lowe’s Declares Dividend of 41c; 22/05/2018 – J.C. Penney CEO Quits to Join Lowe’s — 3rd Update; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s Sees FY18 Same-Store Sales Up About 3.5%

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.17 million activity. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $950,538 was made by Ellison Marvin R on Friday, May 24. 250 shares were bought by WARDELL LISA W, worth $23,725 on Friday, May 24.

South Texas Money Management Ltd, which manages about $2.17B and $2.32B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 21,096 shares to 703,685 shares, valued at $43.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kroger Company (NYSE:KR) by 12,556 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.05 million shares, and has risen its stake in International Paper Co (NYSE:IP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold LOW shares while 441 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 578.56 million shares or 3.13% less from 597.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James & Assocs holds 0.13% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) or 766,078 shares. Aull And Monroe Investment accumulated 0.53% or 9,092 shares. Alphamark Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 556 shares. Somerset Trust holds 31,888 shares. Martingale Asset Limited Partnership, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 126,932 shares. Front Barnett Assoc Limited Liability Corp owns 176,155 shares or 3.11% of their US portfolio. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0.11% or 81,600 shares. Moreover, Osborne Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability has 1.34% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 62,853 shares. Great Lakes Advsrs Ltd Liability Company, a Illinois-based fund reported 31,364 shares. Indiana Tru And Inv owns 20,354 shares for 1.15% of their portfolio. Guyasuta Inv Advisors Incorporated reported 205,845 shares stake. Trustco Bancorp N Y reported 8,387 shares or 1.03% of all its holdings. Rosenbaum Jay D reported 1.15% stake. Brookstone Cap Mngmt owns 8,166 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Heritage Wealth Advisors, Virginia-based fund reported 4,675 shares.

More notable recent Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) news were published by: Forbes.com which released: “NYSE Stocks With Little Or No Debt, Low P/E’s And Paying 3%+ Dividends – Forbes” on August 08, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Lowe’s Cos. (LOW) Announces Agreement to Sell Licensed NFL-Branded Merchandise – StreetInsider.com” published on August 19, 2019, Marketwatch.com published: “Home Depot will feel the impact of lumber price deflation and Loweâ€™s improvement – MarketWatch” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Tapestry bounces off multi-year low – Seeking Alpha” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks That Managed to Breach 52-Week Lows Friday – Benzinga” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Burke & Herbert Financial Bank & has 0.7% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 443 shares. 666 were accumulated by Iconiq Capital Limited Co. Berkshire Asset Limited Liability Corporation Pa reported 1,543 shares stake. Corvex Management LP holds 3.29% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 26,500 shares. Brinker reported 8,643 shares stake. Putnam Invs Lc reported 496,958 shares. Beach Invest Ltd Liability Corporation reported 1,240 shares. Zacks Management invested 0.82% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Tocqueville Asset Mgmt LP has 92,377 shares for 2.2% of their portfolio. Moreover, Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc Ca has 6.25% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 8,853 shares. Sky Invest Gru Limited holds 0.57% or 874 shares in its portfolio. Iowa-based At Savings Bank has invested 0.1% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Florida-based State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys has invested 2.62% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Albion Fincl Gru Ut has invested 2.85% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Bessemer Gp Inc accumulated 3% or 438,304 shares.