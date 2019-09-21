Paradigm Financial Advisors Boosted Its Facebook (FB) Holding by $366,912; Stack Financial Management Trimmed Its Mondelez International (MDLZ) Stake by $769,189

Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 11.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc bought 1,911 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 18,214 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.52M, up from 16,303 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $547.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $189.93. About 20.36 million shares traded or 42.53% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 13/04/2018 – AI CAUCUS: FACEBOOK SHOULD PROVIDE MORE INFORMATION ON AI USE; 26/03/2018 – Jim Breyer Says Facebook Will Recover From Data Leak (Video); 28/03/2018 – Facebook said it would send one of two senior executives to speak to British lawmakers; 05/04/2018 – German justice minister to press Facebook on its algorithms; 21/03/2018 – ZUCKERBERG SAYS U.S. GOVERNMENT IN BEST POSITION TO INVESTIGATE POSSIBLE LINK; GOVERNMENT HAS GIVEN FACEBOOK “WARRANTS” -WIRED; 12/04/2018 – Market-beating value investor Bill Nygren is long Facebook, GE; 17/05/2018 – Facebook: 90-Second Investment Analysis; 20/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer sits down with Shark Tank’s Robert Herjavec to discuss Facebook, bitcoin, ransomware and the importance of data; 21/03/2018 – Facebook, Break the Silence — Barron’s Blog; 19/03/2018 – FRANCE’S DIGITAL MINISTER CALLS ON FACEBOOK TO BE `TRANSPARENT’

Stack Financial Management Inc decreased its stake in Mondelez International Inc. (MDLZ) by 4.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stack Financial Management Inc sold 14,513 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 342,544 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.46 million, down from 357,057 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc who had been investing in Mondelez International Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $79.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $54.65. About 7.44M shares traded or 28.24% up from the average. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 03/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa1 To Mondelez Usd $2.5 Billion Notes Offering; 15/05/2018 – Trian Cuts Mondelez, Buys More Sysco: 13F; 02/04/2018 – Mondelez Intl Announces Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation; 29/05/2018 – REALFICTION RECEIVES ORDER FOR 49 DREAMOC HD3 DISPLAYS TO BE USED BY GLOBAL SNACK COMPANY MONDELEZ; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q Europe Rev Up 14.4%; 16/04/2018 – MONDELEZ REPORTS PRICING FOR CASH TENDER, CONSENT SOLICITATION; 06/05/2018 – Mondelez Deal for Tate’s Expected to Close During the Summe; 29/03/2018 – Neuberger Berman Focus Adds Mondelez, Exits Iqvia; 20/04/2018 – The Weinberg Capital Group Announces New Board Member For Convenience Valet; 06/05/2018 – Mondelez to Pay Around $500 Million for Tate’s

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Connable Office Inc accumulated 17,477 shares. Picton Mahoney Asset Mgmt holds 1.38% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 104,500 shares. Taurus Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.06% or 2,300 shares. Trexquant Invest LP invested in 47,513 shares. Strs Ohio owns 1.86% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 2.17M shares. Hendershot reported 20,544 shares or 1.3% of all its holdings. Hudson Valley Investment Advsr Adv holds 1.57% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 35,111 shares. Beaumont Prns Limited Liability Corp has 0.85% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 42,829 shares. Pinnacle Advisory owns 1,105 shares. Chicago Equity Prtn Limited Com reported 82,609 shares. Martin Investment Mgmt Lc stated it has 3.09% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Arrowstreet Capital Partnership reported 0.02% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Connors Investor Svcs has 0.14% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 5,500 shares. Dana Advsr stated it has 215,387 shares. Oregon-based Auxier Asset has invested 0.41% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc, which manages about $271.56 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 45,632 shares to 57,635 shares, valued at $2.76M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd Adr (NYSE:BABA) by 2,848 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,152 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P Regional Bking (KRE).

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Livetradingnews.com which released: “Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to stop news headline changes from advertisers – Live Trading News” on September 16, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Facebook (FB) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on June 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “2018 All Over Again: Facebook Is A Conviction Buy – Seeking Alpha” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Facebook updates on app developer investigation – Seeking Alpha” published on September 20, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Facebook (FB) Earnings After The Bell: Can The Growth Continue? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $4.05 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.05, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 44 investors sold MDLZ shares while 417 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 331 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.18% more from 1.04 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bourgeon Cap Management Limited Liability reported 2.72% stake. Mackay Shields Ltd invested in 0.1% or 269,311 shares. Pggm Invests stated it has 0.25% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Moreover, Stratos Wealth Prtn Limited has 0.05% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 20,561 shares. British Columbia Investment Corp reported 304,375 shares. Intact Inv Mngmt Inc holds 0.19% or 97,600 shares. 127 were reported by River & Mercantile Asset Management Ltd Liability Partnership. Parkside State Bank Trust invested in 0.11% or 6,059 shares. Asset Strategies Inc accumulated 81,190 shares or 1.01% of the stock. Associated Banc, Alabama-based fund reported 522,772 shares. Texas Yale Capital Corporation accumulated 0.07% or 16,624 shares. Northstar holds 24,717 shares or 0.56% of its portfolio. Tru Of Toledo Na Oh invested in 8,076 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Hanson Mcclain reported 0% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Cypress Asset Management Tx stated it has 20,675 shares.

More notable recent Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Mondelez (MDLZ) Q2 Earnings Meet Estimates, 2019 View Up – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “What’s in the Offing for Mondelez’s (MDLZ) Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Mondelez (MDLZ) Gains on Strong Brands & Savings Efforts – Nasdaq” on June 12, 2019. More interesting news about Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Mondelez International, Inc. (MDLZ) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 28, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on March 27, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Hershey Looks Alluring on Strong Brands and Savings Plans – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 22, 2019.