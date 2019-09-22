Paradigm Financial Advisors Boosted By $18.09 Million Its Apple (AAPL) Stake; Pacific Mercantile Bancorp Has 1.37 Sentiment

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (PMBC) investors sentiment decreased to 1.37 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.16, from 1.53 in 2019Q1. The ratio has dropped, as 26 investment managers opened new or increased equity positions, while 19 sold and reduced equity positions in Pacific Mercantile Bancorp. The investment managers in our database now possess: 14.77 million shares, up from 14.50 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment managers holding Pacific Mercantile Bancorp in top ten equity positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 3 Reduced: 16 Increased: 23 New Position: 3.

Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc increased Apple Inc (AAPL) stake by 4591.1% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc acquired 91,822 shares as Apple Inc (AAPL)’s stock rose 1.20%. The Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc holds 93,822 shares with $18.57M value, up from 2,000 last quarter. Apple Inc now has $983.96 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.46% or $3.23 during the last trading session, reaching $217.73. About 57.98M shares traded or 118.38% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 03/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – China’s Xiaomi lifts lid on Hong Kong l.P.O; 05/03/2018 – Amazon’s Ring buy gives it the same number of acquisitions this year as Apple or Google:; 12/04/2018 – Patently Apple: PACid Technologies Sues Samsung over Biometric Solutions for Galaxy Smartphones and beyond; 25/04/2018 – Daimler joins China’s Responsible Cobalt Initiative; 28/03/2018 – Apple Teams Up with Chicago Public Schools and Northwestern University to Bring Coding to Chicago Teachers; 28/05/2018 – PC Authority: Apple plans to unlock more NFC abilities for four generations of iPhone; 10/04/2018 – Brew City Royalties: Nvidia is a buy according to Bank of America, Apple reportedly dives deeper into augmented realit; 01/05/2018 – MOODY’S:APPLE’S BUYBACK CONSISTENT WITH NET CASH NEUTRAL POLICY; 18/04/2018 – Nuveen Winslow Large Growth Adds GoDaddy, Exits Apple; 11/04/2018 – Todd Spangler: New Apple Music Head Named as Service Surpasses 40 Million Subscribers

Since January 1, 0001, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $234,506 activity.

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp operates as the holding firm for Pacific Mercantile Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services and products to small and medium-size businesses and professionals in Southern California. The company has market cap of $188.62 million. The companyÂ’s deposit products include noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing term deposit accounts, money market and savings deposits, and certificates of deposit. It has a 16.07 P/E ratio. It also offers various loans, such as commercial loans and credit lines, accounts receivable and inventory financing, small business administration guaranteed business loans, owner-occupied commercial real estate loans, working capital lines of credit and asset based lending, growth capital loans, equipment financing, letters of credit, and corporate credit cards.

More notable recent Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Financial Sector Update for 09/12/2019: RHP,BX,CSTR,PMBC – Nasdaq” on September 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Pacific Mercantile Bank Provides $5.3 Million Credit Facility to 3LB Restaurant Concepts – Nasdaq” published on September 03, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Pacific Mercantile Bancorp Appoints Brad R. Dinsmore as President and Chief Executive Officer – Nasdaq” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Pacific Mercantile Bank Provides $4.5 Million in Financing to BTG Textiles – StreetInsider.com” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Pacific Mercantile Bancorp Reports Second Quarter Operating Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Patriot Financial Partners Gp Lp holds 7.07% of its portfolio in Pacific Mercantile Bancorp for 2.17 million shares. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc owns 1.97 million shares or 2.4% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Ejf Capital Llc has 1.64% invested in the company for 1.60 million shares. The Virginia-based Fj Capital Management Llc has invested 0.98% in the stock. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd., a Ohio-based fund reported 244,163 shares.

The stock decreased 2.91% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $8.02. About 56,698 shares traded or 50.78% up from the average. Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (PMBC) has declined 20.82% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.82% the S&P500. Some Historical PMBC News: 25/04/2018 – PACIFIC MERCANTILE BANCORP PMBC.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $11 FROM $10.5; 29/05/2018 – Pacific Mercantile Bank Provides Financing to Support Vopne Capital’s Equity Investment in RatPac Dimmers; 29/05/2018 – Pacific Mercantile Bank Provides Financing to Support Vopne Capital’s Equity Investment in RatPac Dimmers; 24/05/2018 – Pacific Mercantile Bank Helps Companies Reduce Payment Processing Costs with eConnect Pay; 22/04/2018 – DJ Pacific Mercantile Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PMBC); 03/05/2018 – Pacific Mercantile Bancorp to Participate in the D.A. Davidson Financial Institutions Conference; 11/04/2018 Jim Roby Appointed Director of SBA Lending at Pacific Mercantile Bank; 24/05/2018 – Pacific Mercantile Bancrp Introduces eConnect Pay End-To-End Accounts Payable and Payments Solution; 22/05/2018 – Pacific Mercantile Bank Announces New Regional Managers for Newport Beach and Irvine Spectrum Offices; 23/04/2018 – PACIFIC MERCANTILE BANCORP – NET INTEREST INCOME INCREASED 8.1%, FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 AS COMPARED TO THREE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2017

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lyons Wealth Management Limited Liability stated it has 18.51% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Armstrong Shaw Associates Ct reported 6.31% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Lourd Capital Ltd Liability Corp has 29,577 shares for 0.54% of their portfolio. 6,150 are held by Cutler Capital Management Ltd. Stonebridge Capital Mngmt Incorporated holds 3.61% or 46,280 shares in its portfolio. 60,150 are owned by Regent Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Co. Motco holds 66,266 shares. Dumont Blake Advsr Ltd Liability holds 1.84% or 22,297 shares. Taurus Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 3.56% or 131,993 shares in its portfolio. Catalyst Capital Advsr Ltd Liability Company holds 0.03% or 5,169 shares. Legacy Prns stated it has 5.35% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Kemper Master Retirement holds 38,100 shares. Aspiriant Ltd Llc invested in 104,183 shares or 1.72% of the stock. Hamel Associates Incorporated has invested 4.2% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Cubic Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 29,621 shares.

Among 25 analysts covering Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), 16 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 64% are positive. Apple has $27000 highest and $140 lowest target. $221.96’s average target is 1.94% above currents $217.73 stock price. Apple had 58 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Bank of America given on Monday, March 25. Piper Jaffray maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $24300 target in Wednesday, July 31 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, June 4 by Canaccord Genuity. BTIG Research maintained Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) rating on Monday, March 25. BTIG Research has “Buy” rating and $220 target. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, May 1 by Canaccord Genuity. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Goldman Sachs given on Wednesday, July 17. Goldman Sachs maintained Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) rating on Friday, September 13. Goldman Sachs has “Neutral” rating and $16500 target. As per Thursday, April 25, the company rating was maintained by UBS. On Thursday, June 20 the stock rating was maintained by Evercore with “Buy”. The stock of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) earned “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Tuesday, March 26.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Apple: Major Hurdle Cleared – Seeking Alpha” on September 20, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Dow Analyst Moves: AAPL – Nasdaq” published on September 03, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Will Apple’s (AAPL) New Devices Boost Flagging iPhone Sales? – Nasdaq” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “iPhone 11 Event Wonâ€™t Be Big for Apple Stock – Nasdaq” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Apple Bear (Goldman) Makes Big Return – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 16, 2019.