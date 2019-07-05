Paradigm Capital Management Upped Stake in Wesco Aircraft Holdings (WAIR); At&T (T) Holder Ancora Advisors Has Upped Stake by $1.74 Million as Shares Rose

Ancora Advisors Llc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 19.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ancora Advisors Llc bought 55,993 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.73% with the market. The hedge fund held 347,037 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.88 million, up from 291,044 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ancora Advisors Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $249.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $34.22. About 11.59 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 2.92% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.35% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 27/04/2018 – AT&T INC – SHAREHOLDER PROPOSALS FOR LOBBYING REPORT AND INDEPENDENT CHAIRMAN WERE DEFEATED; 30/04/2018 – U.S. Cautious on North Korea | Pompeo Rails Against Iran | AT&T-Time Warner Closing Arguments; 20/04/2018 – CNET: DOJ investigating AT&T and Verizon for collusion; 24/04/2018 – RadioResource: AT&T Signs Third Tower Deal to Contribute to FirstNet Buildout; 09/05/2018 – AT&T SAYS IT FULLY COOPERATED WITH MUELLER RE COHEN: CNBC; 08/05/2018 – AT&T to Webcast Keynote by John Donovan at MoffettNathanson Conference on May 15; 20/03/2018 – On eve of trial on Time Warner deal, AT&T, U.S. government lay out cases; 18/04/2018 – AT&T INC T.N -AT&T INC. STATEMENT REGARDING PLANNED VRIO CORP. IPO; 03/04/2018 – TOWER ONE WIRELESS BUYS MEXICO TOWER CO. W/ AT&T MASTER LEASE; 06/03/2018 – AT&T INC – COMPANIES ARE WORKING THROUGH AT&T FOUNDRY TO DEVELOP SOLUTION

Paradigm Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Wesco Aircraft Holdings (WAIR) by 41.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradigm Capital Management Inc bought 397,096 shares as the company’s stock rose 31.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.35M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.85M, up from 950,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Wesco Aircraft Holdings for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $11.01. About 132,761 shares traded. Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:WAIR) has declined 0.95% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.38% the S&P500. Some Historical WAIR News: 13/03/2018 TABLE-Wesco Holdings 6091.T – 6-MTH group results; 17/05/2018 – Wincove Recapitalizes Nordock to Join Bluff and Wesco in Serving the Material Handling and Warehouse Safety Products Markets; 03/05/2018 – WESCO AIRCRAFT HOLDINGS INC – WESCO 2020 IS EXPECTED TO DELIVER ANNUALIZED PRE-TAX BENEFITS OF AT LEAST $30 MLN; 03/05/2018 – WESCO AIRCRAFT HOLDINGS – EXPECTS TO INCUR NON-RECURRING COSTS WITH WESCO 2020 ABOUT EQUAL TO RUN-RATE BENEFIT OVER IMPLEMENTATION PERIOD; 29/03/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Anavex Life Sciences, Methode Electronics, Wesco Aircraft, Monotype Imaging, Tejon; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Value Strategies Adds Analog Devices, Exits Wesco; 03/05/2018 – WESCO AIRCRAFT 2Q ADJ EPS 22C, EST. 18C; 03/05/2018 – Wesco Aircraft Holdings 2Q EPS 15c; 04/04/2018 – Wesco Aircraft Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 11/05/2018 – Wesco Aircraft Presenting at Barclays Conference May 22

Paradigm Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.14B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Synnex Corporation (NYSE:SNX) by 25,827 shares to 107,473 shares, valued at $10.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cohu Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) by 368,918 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 107,594 shares, and cut its stake in Masimo Corp (NASDAQ:MASI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.37, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 10 investors sold WAIR shares while 35 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 86.82 million shares or 1.72% less from 88.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tudor Inv Et Al has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:WAIR). Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc owns 46,032 shares. Parametric Port Assoc Limited Co holds 0% or 168,190 shares. Connor Clark And Lunn Investment Mgmt Limited holds 84,823 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Renaissance Technology Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 124,100 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Glenmede Communications Na has 0% invested in Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:WAIR). Ameritas Prtn holds 4,699 shares. Us Bancshares De has invested 0% of its portfolio in Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:WAIR). California State Teachers Retirement invested in 0% or 82,976 shares. Huber Capital Mngmt Llc invested in 550,012 shares. First Advsrs Limited Partnership holds 0% or 226,280 shares. Eqis Capital Management, California-based fund reported 29,025 shares. 44,941 were accumulated by Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt. California Employees Retirement Systems reported 104,604 shares. Paloma Prtnrs stated it has 82,983 shares.

Ancora Advisors Llc, which manages about $3.12B and $2.40 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 2,616 shares to 25,452 shares, valued at $4.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Onespan Inc by 224,250 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 471,338 shares, and cut its stake in Park Hotels Resorts Inc.