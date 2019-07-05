Paradigm Capital Management Upped Its Stake in Kirkland’s (KIRK) by $574,525 as Shares Declined; Dollar Tree (DLTR) Shares Rose While Schaller Investment Group Has Upped Its Position

Schaller Investment Group Inc increased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR) by 171.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schaller Investment Group Inc bought 42,960 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.66% with the market. The hedge fund held 67,960 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.14M, up from 25,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schaller Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Dollar Tree Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $109.75. About 1.15M shares traded. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has risen 5.63% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.20% the S&P500. Some Historical DLTR News: 20/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE – THE $1,250 MLN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY MATURES ON APRIL 19, 2023 & THE $782 MLN TERM LOAN FACILITY MATURES ON APRIL 19, 2020; 24/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms One Class of CSFB 2005-C4; 16/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Appoints Jeffrey Naylor to Board of Directors; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC – CURRENTLY ESTIMATES BENEFIT TO BE APPROXIMATELY $250 MLN FOR FISCAL 2018 WITH RESPECT TO TAX REFORM; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC DLTR.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $5.25 TO $5.60; 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree 4Q EPS $4.37; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE – AS A RESULT OF ESTIMATED CASH BENEFIT, CO PLANS TO INVEST ABOUT $100 MLN IN THE BUSINESS; 05/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC FILES PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO A POTENTIAL FOUR-PART NOTES OFFERING – SEC FILING; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General’s strong same-store sales suggest revamp paying off; 31/05/2018 – Dollar Tree 1Q EPS 67c

Paradigm Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Kirkland’s Inc. (KIRK) by 8.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradigm Capital Management Inc bought 82,075 shares as the company’s stock declined 51.86% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.07M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.54 million, up from 990,725 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Kirkland’s Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.59 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $2.16. About 274,708 shares traded. Kirkland's, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK) has declined 52.71% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 57.14% the S&P500. Some Historical KIRK News: 16/04/2018 – West Kirkland Exploration Program Underway at Hasbrouck Project, Tonopah, Nevada; 22/05/2018 – West Kirkland Reports 43m of 3.40 grams per tonne at surface Near Hasbrouck Project, Tonopah, Nevada; 16/03/2018 – KIRKLAND’S INC KIRK.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $0.50 TO $0.60; 05/04/2018 – West Kirkland Reports New Target Outlined with Surface Gold Values Near Hasbrouck Project, Tonopah, Nevada; 16/03/2018 – KIRKLAND’S INC KIRK.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP 3 TO 5 PCT; 26/04/2018 – PA House of Reps: Kirkland announces grant for Chester Security Initiative; 16/03/2018 – KIRKLAND’S INC – ON A 13-WEEK COMPARISON, QTRLY COMPARABLE STORE SALES INCREASED 2.0% AGAINST A DECLINE OF 4.6% IN PRIOR YEAR; 16/03/2018 – KIRKLAND’S SEES FY EPS 50C TO 60C, EST. 50C; 16/03/2018 – Kirkland’s 4Q EPS 79c; 16/03/2018 – Kirkland’s Sees 20 to 25 New Store Openings and 10 to 15 Store Closings in FY18

Since June 10, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $340,218 activity. 42,918 Kirkland's, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK) shares with value of $101,218 were bought by Woodward Steven C.

Paradigm Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.14B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Masimo Corp (NASDAQ:MASI) by 6,715 shares to 55,190 shares, valued at $7.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lumentum Holdings Inc. by 12,347 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 223,349 shares, and cut its stake in Federal Signal Corp (NYSE:FSS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 14 investors sold KIRK shares while 30 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 29 raised stakes. 13.27 million shares or 2.12% less from 13.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Royal Comml Bank Of Canada has 0% invested in Kirkland's, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK). New York-based Tower Rech Capital Lc (Trc) has invested 0% in Kirkland's, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK). Stone Ridge Asset Ltd Liability Corp owns 63,645 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement System, a California-based fund reported 83,212 shares. 15,640 were reported by Jump Trading Limited Liability Company. Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Kirkland's, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK). Foundry Ptnrs Llc reported 536,095 shares. Invesco has 0% invested in Kirkland's, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK). Gsa Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 28,178 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0% or 10,500 shares in its portfolio. Charles Schwab Management has invested 0% in Kirkland's, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK). Tiaa Cref Inv Management Ltd Liability reported 0% of its portfolio in Kirkland's, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK). First Tru Advisors Ltd Partnership reported 27,085 shares. Public Sector Pension Investment Board accumulated 13,750 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund, Oregon-based fund reported 5,754 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold DLTR shares while 189 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 173 raised stakes. 217.41 million shares or 0.37% more from 216.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mackay Shields Lc owns 39,210 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Paragon Cap Management Limited Co owns 33 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP reported 0.01% stake. Smithfield Tru Co stated it has 6,391 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Avalon Advsr Ltd Liability holds 0.45% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) or 188,979 shares. Atria Investments Limited Company holds 2,994 shares. Institute For Wealth Management Ltd Liability Corporation has 2,809 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Lenox Wealth Mngmt Incorporated has invested 0% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Mirae Asset Global Investments Ltd holds 0.05% or 65,385 shares. D E Shaw & holds 0.33% or 2.47 million shares. Eaton Vance owns 249,144 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. First Republic Invest Mgmt Inc has 0.02% invested in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) for 40,370 shares. The Tennessee-based Livingston Grp Asset Mngmt (Operating As Southport Capital Management) has invested 0.17% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Kentucky Retirement reported 0.11% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Starboard Value LP has 4.51% invested in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR).

Since March 15, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $99,980 activity.