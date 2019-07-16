Paradigm Capital Management Trimmed Stake in Nature’s Sunshine Products In (NATR) by $326,511 as Valuation Rose; Dragoneer Investment Group Has Lowered Servicenow (NOW) Stake by $4.31 Million as Market Value Rose

Paradigm Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Nature’s Sunshine Products In (NATR) by 3.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradigm Capital Management Inc sold 36,279 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.29% with the market. The institutional investor held 900,244 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.36M, down from 936,523 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Nature’s Sunshine Products In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $164.43M market cap company. It closed at $8.64 lastly. It is down 11.36% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.93% the S&P500. Some Historical NATR News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Nature’s Sunshine Products Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NATR); 10/05/2018 – Nature’s Sunshine 1Q EPS 3c; 14/03/2018 NATURES SUNSHINE PRODUCTS INC NATR.O SEES FY 2017 SHR LOSS $0.66 TO $0.71; 01/05/2018 – NATURE’S SUNSHINE PRODUCTS BEGINS CEO TRANSITION PLAN FOLLOWING; 30/05/2018 – NATURES SUNSHINE PRODUCTS INC – ON MAY 25, APPOINTED RICHARD D. MOSS TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS – SEC FILING; 30/05/2018 – NATURES SUNSHINE PRODUCTS INC – MOSS SERVED AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER OF HANESBRANDS INC; 01/05/2018 – Nature’s Sunshine Products Commences CEO Transition Plan Following Retirement Announcement of CEO; 01/05/2018 – NATR:PROBERT TO HELP IN TRANSITIONING HIS CEO ROLE TO SUCCESSOR; 14/03/2018 – Nature’s Sunshine Sees 4Q Loss/Shr 90c-Loss 95c; 01/05/2018 – Nature’s Sunshine Products CEO Gregory Probert to Retire

Dragoneer Investment Group Llc decreased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NOW) by 4.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dragoneer Investment Group Llc sold 17,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.10% with the market. The institutional investor held 377,777 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $93.12M, down from 395,277 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Servicenow Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $54.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.86% or $5.59 during the last trading session, reaching $295.51. About 676,558 shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 57.69% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 08/03/2018 – SERVICENOW INC NOW.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $196 FROM $180; 16/04/2018 – ESPN+ Direct-to-Consumer Subscription Streaming Service Now Available on Roku Devices; 02/05/2018 – Nuvolo Launches Medical Device Cyber Security – Powered by ServiceNow; 29/03/2018 – Nuvolo Names Veeva Systems Executive Dan Goldsmith to Board of Directors; 06/03/2018 – Totango’s Zoe Application Now® Certified in the ServiceNow® Store; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW BUYS VENDORHAWK IN ALL-CASH TRANSACTION; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow: Fred Luddy to Be New Board Chair; 10/04/2018 – BAFFLE(™) HIRES VP OF PRODUCTS AND MARKETING; COMPANY CONTINUES TO EXPAND MARKET MOMENTUM AND AWARENESS IN 2018; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow 1Q EPS 6c; 18/04/2018 – Accenture Positioned as Overall Leader in HfS Blueprint for ServiceNow Services

Analysts await ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $-0.03 EPS, up 84.21% or $0.16 from last year’s $-0.19 per share. After $0.01 actual EPS reported by ServiceNow, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -400.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold NOW shares while 157 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 185.90 million shares or 7.95% more from 172.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arrow holds 30 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Nippon Life Glob Investors Americas invested in 0.23% or 11,740 shares. Cap Intl Invsts stated it has 2.32 million shares. Tiger Glob Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 1.09% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) or 799,600 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt has 215,107 shares. 341,450 are owned by State Common Retirement Fund. 213,737 were accumulated by Alliancebernstein L P. Riverpark Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company has 11,661 shares. Moreover, Associated Banc has 0.79% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Archon Ptnrs Limited Com owns 22,100 shares. Bancorporation Of Mellon has invested 0.08% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Nordea Ab has invested 0.13% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Allen Mngmt Ltd Co reported 206,135 shares or 1.59% of all its holdings. Exane Derivatives owns 0% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 15 shares. Dupont Mngmt holds 0.02% or 4,199 shares in its portfolio.

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 7 sales for $38.57 million activity. $22.01M worth of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) was sold by CODD RONALD E F on Friday, February 1. Another trade for 2,031 shares valued at $468,369 was sold by Desai Chirantan Jitendra. 6,884 shares were sold by WADORS PATRICIA L, worth $1.53 million on Thursday, February 7. 7,750 ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) shares with value of $1.71M were sold by Schneider David. MILLER JEFFREY A sold $1.63 million worth of stock.

Dragoneer Investment Group Llc, which manages about $450.59M and $1.65 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Twilio Inc by 677,895 shares to 3.26M shares, valued at $420.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 8 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $697,076 activity. HUGHES KRISTINE F sold $23,880 worth of stock or 3,000 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 5 investors sold NATR shares while 12 reduced holdings. 2 funds opened positions while 18 raised stakes. 14.40 million shares or 0.11% more from 14.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prescott Group Incorporated Cap Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 3.8% or 2.00M shares. Moreover, Meeder Asset Management has 0% invested in Nature's Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR) for 247 shares. Martingale Asset Mngmt LP has invested 0% in Nature's Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR). Blackrock, a New York-based fund reported 464,970 shares. Us Bancorp De owns 27,363 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag holds 0% of its portfolio in Nature's Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR) for 10,639 shares. Nantahala Cap Mgmt Lc holds 0.17% or 583,510 shares. 20,398 are held by Jacobs Levy Equity. Moreover, Rhumbline Advisers has 0% invested in Nature's Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR). Renaissance Technologies Limited Liability Corporation owns 485,421 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt stated it has 0% in Nature's Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR). 82,449 were accumulated by Geode Capital Lc. California Employees Retirement Sys has invested 0% in Nature's Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR). The New York-based Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in Nature's Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR). Ameritas Prtnrs Incorporated accumulated 1,018 shares.

Paradigm Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.14 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vocera Communications Inc (NYSE:VCRA) by 10,000 shares to 421,500 shares, valued at $13.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wesco Aircraft Holdings (NYSE:WAIR) by 397,096 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.35M shares, and has risen its stake in Enersys (NYSE:ENS).