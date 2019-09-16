Paradigm Capital Management Trimmed Ensign Group (ENSG) Position By $560,000; Popular (BPOP) Shorts Lowered By 12.48%

Paradigm Capital Management Inc decreased Ensign Group Inc. (ENSG) stake by 10.99% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Paradigm Capital Management Inc sold 10,000 shares as Ensign Group Inc. (ENSG)’s stock rose 18.44%. The Paradigm Capital Management Inc holds 81,000 shares with $4.61M value, down from 91,000 last quarter. Ensign Group Inc. now has $2.60B valuation. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $48.67. About 59,680 shares traded. The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) has risen 69.65% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 69.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ENSG News: 20/03/2018 The Ensign Group Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.045 Per Share; 02/05/2018 – Ensign Group Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Seaport for May. 9; 03/04/2018 – The Ensign Group Acquires Arizona Skilled Nursing Facility; 03/04/2018 – ENSIGN GROUP – ARIZONA FACILITY INCLUDES ADJACENT 50-BED LONG-TERM ACUTE CARE HOSPITAL; 12/04/2018 – ENSIGN CLOSES SECOND TRANCHE OF PRIVATE PLACEMENT OF UNSECURED, SUBORDINATED CONVERTIBLE DEBENTURES; 02/05/2018 – ENSIGN GROUP 1Q ADJ EPS 45C, EST. 45C; 07/05/2018 – Ensign Energy Declares Second-Quarter Dividend of C$0.12; 03/05/2018 – Rachel Louise Ensign: Exclusive: Bank of America Capital Markets Head AJ Murphy Leaving the Firm; 07/05/2018 – Ensign Energy 1Q Loss/Shr C$0.17; 10/05/2018 – NHI Purchases Two Skilled Nursing Facilities for Ensign Portfolio

Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP) had a decrease of 12.48% in short interest. BPOP’s SI was 2.71 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 12.48% from 3.09M shares previously. With 475,800 avg volume, 6 days are for Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP)’s short sellers to cover BPOP’s short positions. The SI to Popular Inc’s float is 2.75%. The stock decreased 1.08% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $54.25. About 145,191 shares traded. Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) has risen 14.41% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.41% the S&P500. Some Historical BPOP News: 08/05/2018 – Popular, Inc. Declares a Cash Dividend of $0.25 per Common Share; 24/04/2018 – POPULAR INC QUARTERLY SHR $0.89; 04/04/2018 Argentina’s Prisma piques Evertec’s interest; 19/04/2018 – Popular Announces Appointment of Betina Castellví as Chief Security Officer; 24/04/2018 – Popular 1Q Net Interest Income $393; 09/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS POPULAR AT ‘BB-‘; REMOVES NEGATIVE WATCH; 26/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Ratings on FirstBank Puerto Rico, OFG Bancorp, Popular Inc; 23/05/2018 – POPULAR INC -BANCO POPULAR ENTERED INTO TERMINATION AGREEMENT WITH FDIC; 23/05/2018 – POPULAR INC -AGREEMENT TO TERMINATE ALL SHARED-LOSS AGREEMENTS RELATED TO ACQUISITION OF ASSETS, ASSUMPTION OF CERTAIN LIABILITIES OF WESTERNBANK PUERTO RICO; 24/04/2018 – POPULAR INC QUARTERLY NET INTEREST INCOME $393.0 MLN VS $362.1 MLN

More notable recent The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The Ensign Group, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ENSG) Earnings Grew 46%, Did It Beat Long-Term Trend? – Yahoo Finance” on September 03, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “The Ensign Group Acquires Idaho Skilled Nursing Facility – GlobeNewswire” published on September 04, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Ensign Group (ENSG) Up 33.2% in a Year: More Room for Rally? – Nasdaq” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “The Ensign Group, Inc. Announces Record and Distribution Dates for Pennant Spin-Off – GlobeNewswire” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Anthem (ANTM) is an Attractive Pick for Your Portfolio – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 11, 2019.

Analysts await The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.52 earnings per share, up 23.81% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.42 per share. ENSG’s profit will be $27.76 million for 23.40 P/E if the $0.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.50 actual earnings per share reported by The Ensign Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.00% EPS growth.

Paradigm Capital Management Inc increased Calix Inc (NYSE:CALX) stake by 775,982 shares to 855,982 valued at $5.62 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Summit Materials Inc. Class A stake by 325,100 shares and now owns 401,100 shares. Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.20, from 1.3 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 24 investors sold ENSG shares while 76 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 44.05 million shares or 5.57% more from 41.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Asset Management accumulated 0% or 1,093 shares. Virtu Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 4,812 shares. Rice Hall James & Ltd Limited Liability Company has 254,818 shares. The Illinois-based First Advsrs LP has invested 0.01% in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG). Moreover, Manufacturers Life Ins The has 0% invested in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) for 31,468 shares. Scotia invested in 4,000 shares or 0% of the stock. Wells Fargo & Co Mn accumulated 212,006 shares or 0% of the stock. Pnc Grp has invested 0% in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG). Legal And General Gru Public Limited Liability Company invested in 131,044 shares or 0% of the stock. Clarivest Asset Management Lc stated it has 0% in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG). Ny State Teachers Retirement Sys accumulated 0.01% or 57,817 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG). Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.02% of its portfolio in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) for 19,652 shares. Lsv Asset Mngmt invested in 0.01% or 88,100 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys owns 18,600 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.45, from 1.44 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 28 investors sold Popular, Inc. shares while 85 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 80.04 million shares or 2.63% less from 82.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Prelude Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company has 4,890 shares. Goldman Sachs Group holds 1.72 million shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Weiss Multi reported 0.18% of its portfolio in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP). Burney holds 50,897 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Hotchkis Wiley Capital Management Ltd Liability Co has 3.02M shares for 0.63% of their portfolio. Earnest Partners Limited Liability reported 0% stake. American Grp Inc has 1,543 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Foster & Motley invested 0.12% in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa invested in 0% or 18,700 shares. Bank & Trust Of Mellon owns 1.73M shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Globeflex L P holds 16,180 shares. Lsv Asset invested 0.05% in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP). Morgan Stanley holds 0.01% in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) or 388,455 shares. Proshare Advisors invested in 12,106 shares or 0% of the stock. Quantitative Limited Liability Com holds 0.06% or 27,950 shares.

More notable recent Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why You Might Be Interested In Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on September 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Popular, Inc. (BPOP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 12, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on September 11, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for August 30th – Nasdaq” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s Why I Think Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Zacks.com featured highlights include: Popular, Fossil, Principal Financial, Vipshop and Synnex. – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Popular, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking services and products primarily to institutional and retail customers. The company has market cap of $5.24 billion. The firm accepts various deposit products. It has a 9.25 P/E ratio. It also offers commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; lease financing comprising automobile loans/leases; residential mortgage loans; and consumer loans, including personal loans, credit cards, home equity lines of credit, and other loans to individual borrowers.