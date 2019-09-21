Paradigm Capital Management Stake in Cohu (COHU) Upped by $808,500 as Shares Rose; New Mtn Fin (NMFC) Holder Round Table Services Has Lifted Its Stake

Paradigm Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Cohu Inc. (COHU) by 50.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradigm Capital Management Inc bought 53,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.20% . The institutional investor held 161,494 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.49 million, up from 107,594 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Cohu Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $564.40M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $13.92. About 287,899 shares traded. Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) has declined 39.24% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.24% the S&P500. Some Historical COHU News: 08/05/2018 – Cohu: Complementary Acquisition Expected to Create Diversified Revenue Base and Expand Addressable Market to $5 Billion; 08/05/2018 – COHU XCERRA HOLDERS ENTITLED TO GET $9.00 CASH, 0.2109/SHR; 08/05/2018 – Cohu: Xcerra Shareholders Expected to Own About 30% of Combined Company Upon Closing; 08/05/2018 – Cohu: Combined Sales for Cohu, Xcerra Were in Excess of $800M for Past 12 Months; 21/03/2018 – COHU INC – CONTINUES TO PROJECT ABOUT 10% GROWTH IN FIRST HALF OF 2018 COMPARED TO SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR; 11/05/2018 – Cohu at B. Riley FBR Institutional Investor Conference May 23; 22/05/2018 – Cohu at B. Riley FBR Institutional Investor Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – Cohu To Acquire Xcerra Creating Global Leader In Back-end Semiconductor Equipment; 21/03/2018 – Cohu Increases 1Q Guidance and Announces Acceptance of New Eclipse XTA Handler by Large Korean Customer; 30/03/2018 – Cohu: Director Karl Funke’s Resignation for Personal Reasons, Didn’t Involve Any Disagreement With Co

Round Table Services Llc increased its stake in New Mtn Fin Corp (NMFC) by 4.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Round Table Services Llc bought 71,950 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.64% . The institutional investor held 1.53 million shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.43 million, up from 1.46M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Round Table Services Llc who had been investing in New Mtn Fin Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.20B market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $13.68. About 223,071 shares traded. New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC) has declined 3.37% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.37% the S&P500. Some Historical NMFC News: 25/04/2018 – New Mountain Cap Agrees to Sell Medical Specialties Distributors to McKesson; 25/04/2018 – NEW MOUNTAIN CAPITAL TO SELL MEDICAL SPECIALTIES DISTRIBUTORS T; 07/05/2018 – NEW MOUNTAIN FINANCE CORP – QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.30; 07/05/2018 – NEW MOUNTAIN FINANCE CORP QTRLY NET INVESTMENT INCOME OF $0.34 PER WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARE; 09/05/2018 – New Mountain Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By KBW for May. 16-17; 07/05/2018 – New Mountain Finance 1Q EPS 30c; 16/03/2018 New Mountain Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – OMERS PRIVATE EQUITY – ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT WITH NEW MOUNTAIN CAPITAL TO ACQUIRE ALEXANDER MANN SOLUTIONS FOR AN ENTERPRISE VALUE OF £820M; 18/04/2018 – NEW MOUNTAIN TO SEEK HOLDER APPROVAL FOR REDUCED ASSET COVERAGE; 25/04/2018 – New Mountain Capital Agrees to Sell Medical Specialties Distributors to McKesson

Paradigm Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.10 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ensign Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) by 10,000 shares to 81,000 shares, valued at $4.61 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Formfactor Inc (NASDAQ:FORM) by 170,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 326,300 shares, and cut its stake in Ultra Clean Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UCTT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.3 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.02, from 1.32 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 25 investors sold COHU shares while 28 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 36.02 million shares or 0.76% less from 36.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Metropolitan Life Insur New York holds 12,885 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Prudential Inc invested in 66,395 shares. Putnam Invests Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) for 192,200 shares. Citigroup stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU). 38,020 are owned by California Employees Retirement Systems. Morgan Stanley holds 0% of its portfolio in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) for 180,046 shares. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company, California-based fund reported 94 shares. Missouri-based Parkside Bancorporation And Trust has invested 0% in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU). Glenmede Trust Company Na invested 0% of its portfolio in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU). Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corporation owns 19,884 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Northern Tru has 875,877 shares. 3,500 are held by Quantbot Techs L P. Pacific Ridge Capital Prns Llc reported 473,207 shares. Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU). Utd Service Automobile Association reported 214,775 shares.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $96,610 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.87, from 2.04 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 10 investors sold NMFC shares while 32 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 29 raised stakes. 25.50 million shares or 0.98% less from 25.75 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ent Fincl has 0% invested in New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC). Palisade Mgmt Limited Liability Nj invested in 0.39% or 915,033 shares. Florida-based Raymond James & Associate has invested 0% in New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC). Advsr Asset Incorporated, Colorado-based fund reported 260,693 shares. Oppenheimer And Inc reported 21,611 shares. 13,800 were reported by Eastern Fincl Bank. Eagle Advisors Ltd Liability invested 0.02% of its portfolio in New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC). Great West Life Assurance Can has 21,251 shares. Huntington Natl Bank holds 0% in New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC) or 884 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc reported 57,945 shares. 19,277 were accumulated by First Allied Advisory Services. Advsr Cap Mgmt, a New Jersey-based fund reported 622,368 shares. Edge Wealth Limited Co owns 300 shares for 0% of their portfolio. The New Jersey-based Round Table Svcs Ltd Liability Company has invested 6.61% in New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC). Janney Montgomery Scott Lc, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 162,548 shares.

Since August 12, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 sales for $297,736 activity. 9,350 New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC) shares with value of $124,693 were bought by Weinstein Adam. Another trade for 7,500 shares valued at $101,386 was made by Kline John on Monday, September 9. Jerry Karrie J. bought $6,650 worth of stock. On Monday, August 12 Kajee Shiraz bought $33,450 worth of New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC) or 2,500 shares.