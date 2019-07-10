Paradigm Capital Management Raised Ultra Clean Holdings (UCTT) Stake; Incline Global Management Cut Lkq (LKQ) Position By $1.12 Million

Incline Global Management Llc decreased Lkq Corp (LKQ) stake by 3.34% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Incline Global Management Llc sold 39,838 shares as Lkq Corp (LKQ)’s stock rose 1.23%. The Incline Global Management Llc holds 1.15 million shares with $32.73M value, down from 1.19 million last quarter. Lkq Corp now has $8.21B valuation. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $26.13. About 344,603 shares traded. LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) has declined 11.50% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.93% the S&P500. Some Historical LKQ News: 26/04/2018 – LKQ Sees FY Organic Rev Growth 4%-5.5; 26/04/2018 – LKQ 1Q Rev $2.72B; 26/04/2018 – LKQ CORP – SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES $235 MLN TO $265 MLN; 26/04/2018 – LKQ Sees FY EPS $1.96-EPS $2.06; 17/05/2018 – LKQ at Wolfe Research Global Transportation Conference May 23; 26/04/2018 – LKQ CORP – SEES 2018 DILUTED EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS ATTRIBUTABLE TO LKQ STOCKHOLDERS $1.96 TO $2.06; 26/04/2018 – LKQ Sees FY Adj EPS $2.20-Adj EPS $2.30; 19/03/2018 – MOODY’S RATES LKQ’S EURO NOTES Ba2, DOWNGRADES CFR TO Ba2,; 26/04/2018 – LKQ CORP – SEES 2018 ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS ATTRIBUTABLE TO LKQ STOCKHOLDERS $2.20 TO $2.30; 26/04/2018 – LKQ CORP – SEES 2018 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATIONS $625 MLN TO $675 MLN

Paradigm Capital Management Inc increased Ultra Clean Holdings Inc (UCTT) stake by 2.35% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Paradigm Capital Management Inc acquired 36,956 shares as Ultra Clean Holdings Inc (UCTT)’s stock rose 10.23%. The Paradigm Capital Management Inc holds 1.61 million shares with $16.68M value, up from 1.57M last quarter. Ultra Clean Holdings Inc now has $532.40M valuation. The stock increased 1.33% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $13.73. About 86,926 shares traded. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) has declined 23.50% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.93% the S&P500. Some Historical UCTT News: 02/05/2018 – Renewable Energy Group Launches REG Ultra Clean™ Diesel; 23/05/2018 – Ultra Clean Presenting at Conference May 30; 25/04/2018 – Ultra Clean 1Q EPS 66c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Ultra Clean Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UCTT); 08/05/2018 – Trucking Firms Deploy Ultra Clean Near-Zero RNG Trucks at Ports of Long Beach and Los Angeles; 15/05/2018 – Marshall Wace North America Buys New 1% Position in Ultra Clean; 06/03/2018 Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for SandRidge Energy, BIOVERATIV INC, Ultra Clean, The Mosaic, Papa John’s Int; 23/05/2018 – UCT to Participate in the Craig-Hallum Institutional Investor Conference and the Cowen Annual Technology Conference; 25/04/2018 – Ultra Clean Sees 2Q Rev $280M-$300M; 30/05/2018 – Ultra Clean Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow

Paradigm Capital Management Inc decreased Synnex Corporation (NYSE:SNX) stake by 25,827 shares to 107,473 valued at $10.25 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced R1 Rcm Inc stake by 102,900 shares and now owns 5.60M shares. Pc Connection Inc (NASDAQ:PCCC) was reduced too.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $283,185 activity. $283,185 worth of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) was bought by GRANGER CLARENCE L on Thursday, May 9.

Among 2 analysts covering Ultra Clean Holdings (NASDAQ:UCTT), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Ultra Clean Holdings had 7 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) earned “Buy” rating by Craig Hallum on Monday, March 11. The stock of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, February 22 by Needham. Craig Hallum downgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Friday, February 22 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold UCTT shares while 31 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 32.26 million shares or 0.77% less from 32.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Voya Invest Mgmt Lc accumulated 15,689 shares. Parkside Savings Bank And reported 0% of its portfolio in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT). Switzerland-based Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0% in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT). Bb&T Securities Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT). 47,450 are owned by Westfield Capital Mngmt Ltd Partnership. Rhumbline Advisers reported 113,955 shares stake. Tiaa Cref Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 73,366 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Pinnacle Assoc Ltd reported 399,958 shares. Pacific Ridge Cap Partners Ltd Liability Corp reported 2.02% stake. Metropolitan Life New York holds 0.08% or 39,143 shares in its portfolio. Bancshares Of New York Mellon Corp has invested 0% of its portfolio in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT). Citadel Advisors Lc holds 212,294 shares. Renaissance Techs Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0% stake. Bridgeway Mgmt owns 80,700 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Manufacturers Life The reported 25,492 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold LKQ shares while 147 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 146 raised stakes. 264.09 million shares or 3.14% less from 272.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Check Ca has 2.85% invested in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Strs Ohio has 207,416 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Swiss Bank & Trust reported 1.06 million shares. Fulton Savings Bank Na reported 35,778 shares. Villere St Denis J & Communication Lc owns 2.28 million shares. Cubic Asset Management Llc holds 1.43% of its portfolio in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) for 170,320 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability Corporation has 11.33 million shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Mariner Ltd Liability Company owns 88,684 shares. Segall Bryant Hamill Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.43% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). 9,234 are owned by Bell Savings Bank. Quantum Cap Mngmt Ltd Co Nj holds 5.9% or 841,648 shares in its portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Exane Derivatives holds 8 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Tci Wealth Advsr has 116 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 134,225 were reported by Stifel.

Since January 14, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $260,456 activity. On Monday, January 14 Quinn John S sold $260,456 worth of LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) or 9,806 shares.